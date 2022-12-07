Hornets 92, Nets 100: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 92, Brooklyn Nets 100 (Q4 09:45)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets lead is all the way down to 4 after leading by as many as 23.
Good teams put inferior opponents away when they have them on the ropes. Brooklyn far too often fails to do that. – 9:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets go into the fourth quarter with a 96-87 lead. It had been a 23-point cushion. If they had plans of being able to give Kevin Durant some rest – and he likely needs it – those are likely gone. He’s already logged 29 minutes. – 9:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: So much for avoiding a repeat of the Toronto game. Nets lead the Hornets 96-87. KD and Kyrie have combined for 41 points. Whole Hornets starting five is in double figures. KD is at 29 minutes, Kyrie is at 25, as is Royce. – 9:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets had a 23-point lead but took their foot off the gas and now hold a 96-87 lead entering the 4th quarter. Hornets defense has been terrible but they ratcheted it up a bit in the 3rd. Can the Nets close this out? – 9:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Kevin Durant breaks out the @TexasMBB KD 15s 👀 pic.twitter.com/9qoHvp9zbf – 9:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets lead is down to 9 after a 32-point 3rd quarter from Charlotte.
It’s really never easy with this team. – 9:14 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn discussed before the game how high of a priority it is to start cutting KD’s minutes more. By allowing a bad Hornets team to hang around, the Nets are messing up the chance to give Durant some much needed rest down the stretch tonight. – 9:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
With 20 points and counting tonight at Brooklyn, @Charlotte Hornets guard/forward @Kelly Oubre has notched his sixth-straight game with at least 20 points, matching a career-long streak (6, Dec. 1-13, 2021).
#LetsFly – 9:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jalen chases it down for the swat 🖐️
@Jalen McDaniels | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/Blx3UiM2Sr – 9:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Hornets might have the worst defense in the league. And that says a lot – 9:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent Kyrie Irving’s kicks tonight:
“I AM FREE”
“LOGO HERE”
👀👀 pic.twitter.com/2V3YP67On3 – 9:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie is up to 21 points on 10/17 shooting with 5:30 left in the 3rd. – 9:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads 84-70 midway through the third. Kyrie with 18, Seth Curry 15. – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Mason Plumlee may have the ugliest free-throw form I’ve ever seen. – 9:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale back out on the floor following the timeout. #Nets – 9:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Royce O’Neale looks worn out. He has played a lot of minutes lately. He is 10-for-41 from the field over his last five games. – 9:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Royce O’Neale looked a bit shaken up there. Being attended to on the bench. #Nets – 8:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Court vision
@Mason Plumlee x @Terry Rozier | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/q1ZWZFK7qJ – 8:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have 20 assists and just three turnovers at halftime. It ties their highest assist total in any half this season and is their best assist-to-turnover ratio in any half this season. #nba – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets recorded 20 assists with just three turnovers in tonight’s first half.
The 20 assists match the highest assist total for Brooklyn in any half this season (also: first half on 11/9 vs. New York).
The assist-to-turnover ratio is Brooklyn’s best in any half this season. – 8:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 73, Hornets 52
Curry: 15 pts, 6/7 shooting
Durant: 14 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
Irving: 12 pts, 5 ast, 6/10 shooting
Nets buckle down defensively after a poor 1st quarter. Bench showing up tonight with Curry, Sumner, Warren combining for 30. Joe Harris hot again from three. – 8:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 73-55. Not much to complain about here. Offense is humming, defense has been good enough. The goal of the second half should be to avoid a repeat of the Toronto game. Get it to a place where Durant and co. can rest early. – 8:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Hornets have several key injuries — and Steve Clifford is too good of a coach not to eventually get this turned around again — but this Charlotte team is brutal. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Hornets are 1/5 from the free-throw line.
Whammy’s game has been on another level this season. – 8:24 PM
Hornets are 1/5 from the free-throw line.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have gotten 30 points from their bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:20 PM
Nets have gotten 30 points from their bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have gotten 30 points from there bench with 6:18 left in the 1st half.
They got 8 non-garbage time points all game against Boston. – 8:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry’s scoring seems to come in insane bunches.
15 points on 6/7 shooting tonight. – 8:17 PM
Seth Curry’s scoring seems to come in insane bunches.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pushing through traffic🚦
@Kelly Oubre | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/nMGb9fvcBU – 8:15 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime in Orlando: Clippers 49, Magic 40
Magic outscored Clips 14-10 in the final 6:08 even after PG and Kawhi checked back in. Like in Charlotte, PG and Kawhi playing together again is only part of the story, with role guys like Jackson (9 pts), Mann (10, 7 reb) key so far. – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie looks really sharp offensively tonight. The handle is tight and he’s getting wherever he wants.
10 points on 5/7 shooting. – 8:14 PM
Kyrie looks really sharp offensively tonight. The handle is tight and he’s getting wherever he wants.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner making a pretty strong case for why he should be in front of Cam Thomas in Brooklyn’s rotation.
He plays hard defense and runs the floor really well. His three-point shot is erratic, but Cam has shown next to nothing there anyway. – 8:12 PM
Edmond Sumner making a pretty strong case for why he should be in front of Cam Thomas in Brooklyn’s rotation.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner making a pretty strong case on why he should be in front of Cam Thomas in Brooklyn’s rotation.
He plays hard defense and runs the floor really well. His three-point shot is erratic, but Cam has shown next to nothing there anyway. – 8:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (9) are providing a big lift so far.
They’ve combined for 22 early points. Nets lead 47-30. – 8:09 PM
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (9) are providing a big lift so far.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (7) are providing a big lift so far.
They’ve combined for 20 early points. Nets lead 47-30. – 8:09 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
7-point possession for Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/c0Cv01n58f – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets opening it up on the Hornets 47-30 with 10 left in the first half. Curry has 13, KD with nine, Sumner has seven and Kyrie has six. Everyone eating. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead by 17 at the 10 minute mark in the second quarter. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Hornets start 1-for-4 from the free throw line. Whammy looking for a heater tonight. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie just passed up a wide-open layup for an Edmond Sumner three.
Sumner hit it, but I might just take the two points there. – 8:07 PM
Kyrie just passed up a wide-open layup for an Edmond Sumner three.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Steve Clifford the last 48 hours “At some point we have to start rebounding”
Tonight: 6’4 Edmond Sumner grabbed this rebound while still being half on the floor inbetween FOUR Hornets players. pic.twitter.com/WETefpth52 – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Richards in for the Hornets. He’s having a great year and hails from the same high school as Kyrie Irving (St. Pats). Bryce McGowens went to the same high school as Nic Claxton. Clax said pregame the two are close even though they never played together. pic.twitter.com/ZhtR6Q0A34 – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Hornets, 38-28, behind hot shooting from Kevin Durant (9) and Seth Curry (11). Expected hot starts from both. Curry is from Charlotte. KD’s averaging 30. #Nets – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry scored 11 points in the 1st quarter. That’s more than his last four games combined (9).
Kevin Durant scored 9. Edmond Sumner giving some great hustle minutes.
Nets lead the Horners 38-28 after one. – 8:03 PM
Seth Curry scored 11 points in the 1st quarter. That’s more than his last four games combined (9).
Kevin Durant scored 9. Edmond Sumner giving some great hustle minutes.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sneaky sneaky Mason 🫣
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ZU6F5FCpYX – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is feeling it tonight after a rough few games. Has 11 points in three minutes and hasn’t missed. – 8:01 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Hang with us for @Brooklyn Nets v @Charlotte Hornets on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/dexToTXhSu – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nets putting Bryce McGowens through all sorts of off ball actions guarding Curry. It’s going as poorly as you could expect for the rookie, good learning opportunity though – 7:58 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Kelly Oubre is such a laughable help/off-ball defender. And that’s before mentioning that he gets the assignment of guarding KD tonight. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry came out hot to start this one. 7 points on 3/3 shooting and heading to the line on a 4-point play.
That’s nice to see. Seth was 3/14 from the field in his last four games. – 7:57 PM
Seth Curry came out hot to start this one. 7 points on 3/3 shooting and heading to the line on a 4-point play.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
This Hornets/Nets game is the NBA’s answer to a Rock n Jock showcase. Both teams just running up and down the floor getting pretty much any look they want. Defense is very optional. The only thing missing is for the 25 point rims to come down from the roof at some point. – 7:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets can’t stay in front of a soul on defense. Lots of layups for Charlotte. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ed Sumner, Markieff Morris and Seth Curry are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner, Seth Curry, and Markieff Morris first off the bench. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Jacque Vaughn how he’s going to make sure the Nets don’t get trapped in a game against a lesser opponent. He said they should have juice after two days off. But so do the Hornets, without LaMelo Ball, who’ve made this a run game with their pace and speed. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are sleeping defensively at the start of this one. Late on rotations, getting backdoored, giving up offensive boards.
Not what you want to see against a team they should put away early. – 7:48 PM
Nets are sleeping defensively at the start of this one. Late on rotations, getting backdoored, giving up offensive boards.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving just faked a pass before floating a layup over Kelly Oubre’s block attempt. He came back down the court and hit a layup before rimming out on a three. Seems like Kyrie always gets up for games against Terry Rozier he has 4 early points and is in attack mode. #Nets – 7:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nets switching defense is going to force a lot of 1 on 1 tonight, not something Charlotte really have the talent for right now. It should also lead to mismatches on the glass for Plumlee/Richards to take advantage of – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris drains a contested three on his first shot of the game.
He’s been locked in as of late. – 7:43 PM
Joe Harris drains a contested three on his first shot of the game.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant wasn’t on the Nets bench for pregame introductions.
Just came out of the tunnel and joined the team in the huddle before tip-off. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Durant wasn’t on the Nets bench for pregame introductions.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s tiiiiiiiiime 😏
📍 – New York, NY
🆚 – @Brooklyn Nets
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/AHwdJRLlBR – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. I’m eating a plate of broccoli as I type this. To quote Peter Parker, “eat your green vegetables.” Nets-Hornets tips shortly. No LaMelo or Gordon Hayward for the Hornets. Nets looking to get back in the win column. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big City Starters. 😤
#LetsFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/H4T8q26L0P – 7:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Same Nets starters against the Hornets: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Seems like it’s been the week where NBA Twitter has decided Halliburton > LaMelo Ball. I’ve been hugely impressed with Hali, but don’t think you can make a decision without seeing LaMelo this year – 6:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at BKN
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder – Scapula Fracture) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/STvl7E3IXs – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
During last night’s game, @Mark Williams was back with the Duke Men’s Basketball team as an alum! Here’s to the dub, and to The Brotherhood 💙 pic.twitter.com/9F3M0h1GbN – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn gave high praise to Joe Harris’ effort on the glass:
“70 percent box out rate… The ability to do your job, be a great teammate. 7 out of 10 times he’s boxing out, he’s doing the right thing. That’s helping us not be last place in defensive rebounding.” – 6:11 PM
Jacque Vaughn gave high praise to Joe Harris’ effort on the glass:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe are “both on track to play this weekend.” – 6:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe are both on track to play this weekend, Vaughn said. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe slated to come back this weekend, Jacque Vaughn said having them should allow the Nets to extend the rotation a bit if needed, or at least have more bodies to try and lighten KD’s workload. Getting his minutes down is “priority No. 1.” – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe, TJ Warren, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton haven’t played minutes together yet but he wants to see what that 4-man group can do. – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on trimming KD’s minutes:
“It’s priority number one… There is vision going ahead of hopefully getting some of those minutes down.”
Said Nets have taken an extensive look at the schedule with that in mind. – 5:50 PM
Jacque Vaughn on trimming KD’s minutes:
“It’s priority number one… There is vision going ahead of hopefully getting some of those minutes down.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says getting KD’s minutes down is “priority no. 1” in the short-term for the Nets. KD enters tonight’s game averaging 36.9 minutes a game. – 5:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on trimming KD’s minutes:
“It’s priority number one… There is vision going ahead of hopefully getting some of those minutes down.”
Said Nets have taken an extensive list of the schedule with that in mind. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Edmond Sumner is available after missing the last game with a right glute contusion – 5:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets upgrade Ed Sumner to available for tonight against Charlotte. – 5:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Sumner (right glute contusion) – AVAILABLE – 5:43 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Check out the latest episode of the HHC featuring @ashahahmadi of @hornetsonbally 🎙
🔗 https://t.co/fIJksLToXm | @SamFarberLive pic.twitter.com/eJ61azbDbS – 5:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
And on this day of #MerryTerryChristmas… 📖🎄The @terryrozierfdn provided warm winter pjs, books, blankets, and baby swaddles for mommies-to-be supported by @babybundlesnc! 🍼
#SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/1OEjSpHYx9 – 5:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving and TJ Warren are going through early warmups. I’ve got it on Instagram Live. IG: @Kristian Winfield – 4:42 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/kWbppReGwf – 3:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on Shaedon Sharpe’s recent struggles: “A rookie wall is normal. You play off your talent and then as teams start to get more familiar with you, they make it more difficult. That’s when you’ve got to become a student. Those are the conversations I have with him.” – 3:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: JT Thor from the @greensboroswarm is ending his 3rd @nbagleague assignment. He will be available for tonight’s @Charlotte Hornets game in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/xWeCwodyxd – 3:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
About last night…
Celebrating 10 years in Brooklyn at @brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/Pbnzg7nSkc – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIBtOe pic.twitter.com/S1RUEvmbUz – 1:32 PM
