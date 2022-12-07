James Wiseman: I feel like I'm getting my rhythm and confidence back

Madeline Kenney: James Wiseman spoke at shootaround this morning. He said it was “necessary” for him to go down to Santa Cruz and work on every aspect of his game. His defense remains a work in progress but he feels like he’s getting his rhythm and confidence back.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
James Wiseman spoke at shootaround this morning. He said it was “necessary” for him to go down to Santa Cruz and work on every aspect of his game. His defense remains a work in progress but he feels like he’s getting his rhythm and confidence back. – 3:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 6:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
James Wiseman is back with the Warriors after 7 games in the G League nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:58 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. The team flies out to Salt Lake City today. – 5:55 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, the team announced. – 5:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors recall center James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz Warriors. He averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.14 blocks in 26.6 minutes over seven games in Santa Cruz. The third-year center is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with Warriors this season. – 5:00 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League. They’re flying to Utah today for tomorrow’s game vs. the Jazz
Wiseman averaged 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and and 1.1 blocks over seven games for Santa Cruz – 4:54 PM
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from the G League. They’re flying to Utah today for tomorrow’s game vs. the Jazz
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors bring Wiseman up from G League after strong weekend mercurynews.com/2022/12/06/war… – 4:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
James Wiseman has been recalled from Santa Cruz. He will be available to play in Utah on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/7uEhRbtdI1 – 4:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz, team announces. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman practiced and scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this afternoon. It took place in the Warriors’ facility in SF, giving staff chance to attend. He remains with SC this week. Wiseman isn’t active for tonight’s game vs Pacers. Rollins/Baldwin are active. – 8:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.”
Wiseman and the entire Santa Cruz Warriors team practiced at Chase Center today – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He had a really good practice and scrimmage just now, and we’ll reassess in the next few days.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said James Wiseman had a really good practice at Chase Center with Santa Cruz team today and that they’ll reassess his situation in a few days. – 8:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman recorded his second consecutive double-double performance in the G League against the Stockton Kings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/04/g-l… – 4:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Where would James Wiseman go in a 2020 NBA Re-Draft?
YouTube: youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft. What order should that class have gone in? Should Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, or Desmond Bane go first? Where does James Wiseman fall to? @TheBoxandOne_ and I dive deep into the class! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:21 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! @TheBoxAndOne_ and I are re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft Class. Come watch us break down LaMelo, Ant, Haliburton, Bane, Maxey, Wiseman and more.
youtu.be/AiQz_y0MnjQ – 7:21 PM
Madeline Kenney: The money quote from James Wiseman’s shootaround availability: “I’m just grateful to be back up here, to be in a big ass hotel again, to be in a great bed again that’s soft.” -via Twitter @madkenney / December 7, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all miss tomorrow’s Warriors’ game in Utah. Curry left ankle soreness, Green left hip tightness, Wiggins right adductor strain. James Wiseman is with team and available. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2022
Anthony Slater: The Warriors have officially recalled James Wiseman from Santa Cruz. Team is traveling to Utah today for a road game against the Jazz tomorrow. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / December 6, 2022
