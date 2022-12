Jaylen Brown: I think Jayson Tatum and I are probably the best two-way players in the league

The Celtics took their first lead of the game after White found Brown for a triple from the corner. One possession later, he forced a Brooklyn timeout with another 3-pointer to put the Celtics ahead 16-11. Brown went on to finish the first quarter with 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including perfect 5-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. He scored 14 more points the rest of the way to lead a Celtics team that wasn’t thrilled with its play. “We talked about it in the locker room that it’s going to be tough,” said Tatum. “We’re going to get teams’ best shot. We’ve kind of in a sense got a target on our back. But for us to get to where we want to, we’ve gotta play better than we did tonight. Granted we still won, but we can play a lot better.” -via The Athletic / December 5, 2022