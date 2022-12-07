Jaylen Brown: I think Jayson Tatum and I are probably the best two-way players in the league

Are you and Jayson Tatum the best duo in the league right now? Jaylen Brown: I don’t subscribe to what’s being said. I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future.
Source: Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ Bally Sports
Source: Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ Bally Sports
StatMuse @statmuse
We still have 6 players averaging 30 points.
— Luka 1st Mav ever to do so
— Tatum 1st Celtic ever to do so
— Giannis 1st Buck since Kareem
— Shai 3rd Thunder ever (Russ/KD)
— Steph 3x for a PG, trails only Big O
— Embiid (31.9) highest for a center since Bob McAdoo pic.twitter.com/rqIGDZtjTl – 10:59 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics leaders in isolation defense:
1. Jayson Tatum (0.73 points per play)
2. Derrick White (0.88)
3. Sam Hauser (0.92)
Hauser is surprisingly top 10 among all players defending at least 1.5 ISO per game, per NBA tracking.
✳️ MORE: https://t.co/w1G1uPsoKW pic.twitter.com/oz9XOn8Im9 – 7:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Someone missing?
@Reggie Miller has Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis as his list of early #NBA MVP candidates.
So if you think Devin Booker should be on this list, who are you taking off this list?
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/qu4dvlrs7w – 12:18 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 15 in the first half tonight in Denver, Luka Doncic just took over the NBA scoring lead.
If you missed it last night, Jaylen Brown (155 points in his last five games) last night cracked the top ten… pic.twitter.com/dYMQMfi7AT – 11:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Why we like Indy (also, Nembhard!)
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:26 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHARD
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @Ryen Russillo
—Is it Pelicans time yet?
—Trae Young, Year 5… where the hell are we?
—The Tatum/Brown thing is… wait, UNDERrated?
—Here comes AD! Is this real?
—Rookies we like… NEMBHART
—oh… LIGHT THE BEAM
—Bonus: RR on White Lotus
open.spotify.com/episode/4PivZu… – 4:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Eastern Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Donovan Mitchell
Tyrese Haliburton
Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Bench
Jalen Brunson
Trae Young
Joel Embiid
Jimmy Butler
Pascal Siakam
Brook Lopez
Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/gAUgpEzaa7 – 2:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Toronto are up for @celticsblog:
-Win of the season so far?
-Moving the ball
-Setting up bigs
-BLAKE!
-The Green Kornet
-Stopped giving it away at half
-Late-clock Tatum
-Grant driving closeouts
-Smart doing Smart stuff
-West next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/6/2349… – 10:53 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart shared their thoughts on O.G. Anunoby as a potential All-Star and DPOY candidate. Anunoby currently has the third highest odds to win the DPOY at +900 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/QVbDKYGtSm – 10:53 AM
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart shared their thoughts on O.G. Anunoby as a potential All-Star and DPOY candidate. Anunoby currently has the third highest odds to win the DPOY at +900 on @BodogCA, trailing only Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/QVbDKYGtSm – 10:53 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum heads west nine points behind Kevin Durant for the NBA scoring lead.
The Celtics now go head to head with Devin Booker (Wednesday) and Steph Curry (Saturday). pic.twitter.com/twFUICktxN – 12:39 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A lesson to anybody that is too worried about Scottie Barnes: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Taytum were also high lottery picks struggling to find a way to fit in with good teams once upon a time.
theathletic.com/3973905/2022/1… – 12:13 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It might get lost because Tatum and Brown did their thing, Smart was excellent and Blake was terrific, but Luke Kornet was very good tonight too. Boston doesn’t win without his effort off the bench. – 10:10 PM
It might get lost because Tatum and Brown did their thing, Smart was excellent and Blake was terrific, but Luke Kornet was very good tonight too. Boston doesn’t win without his effort off the bench. – 10:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Second straight game without a turnover for Jaylen Brown (had one re-scored as block in final minute vs. Raptors). Totals since his last TO (4th Q vs. MIA):
92:27 floor time
76 PTS
11 AST – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 116-110
Tatum – 31/12
Brown – 22/8/8
Smart – 18/3/7
Griffin – 13/8
Kornet – 11/7
Celtics – 48.9% FGs
Celtics – 13-36 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
Siakam – 29/8/7
Barnes – 21/7/4
Trent – 20 points
Anunoby – 13/5
Raptors – 45.9% FGs
Raptors – 10-28 3Ps
Raptors – 13 TOs – 9:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Raptors 116-110, dominate second half and then hold on late. Tatum 31, Brown 22, Smart 18, Griffin 13, Kornet 11; Siakam 29, Barnes 21, Trent Jr. 20, Anunoby 13.
#Celtics committed two turnovers in second half after nine in first half. – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
31 PTS
12 REB
5 3P
Leading the league in 30/10 games with 5+ 3P. pic.twitter.com/u7jUhnyMKp – 9:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum with another good night 3 to put the #Celtics up 12 with 3:29 left. Impressive second half for BOS. TOR shooting 42 percent with just 5 FTAs in second half. – 9:38 PM
Tatum with another good night 3 to put the #Celtics up 12 with 3:29 left. Impressive second half for BOS. TOR shooting 42 percent with just 5 FTAs in second half. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If your team can ever get Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, I would do it. 10/10 stars. Highly recommend. – 9:38 PM
If your team can ever get Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, I would do it. 10/10 stars. Highly recommend. – 9:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum consistently getting 10 or more rebounds should be talked about more.
#BoardManGetsPaid – 9:35 PM
Jayson Tatum consistently getting 10 or more rebounds should be talked about more.
#BoardManGetsPaid – 9:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shooting 64/54/83 splits in the second half.
They’ve come from 10 down to lead 104-91 with 7:55 left.
Tatum: 28-10-3
Brown: 16-7-8
Smart: 18-3-5 – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two really strong Jaylen Brown games in a row. He’s making plays on both ends. – 9:27 PM
Two really strong Jaylen Brown games in a row. He’s making plays on both ends. – 9:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:
14 points
7 rebounds
8 assists – 9:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown has eight assists and no turnovers. He didn’t have a turnover yesterday either. – 9:24 PM
Jaylen Brown has eight assists and no turnovers. He didn’t have a turnover yesterday either. – 9:24 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Tatum put up 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter.
Let’s get to work, Toronto! – 9:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 91-80 after three
Tatum – 28/10/3
Smart – 15/3/5
Brown – 14/6/7
Griffin – 10/4
Celtics – 50.7% FGs
Celtics – 10-28 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Siakam – 26/4/3
Anunoby – 13 points
Trent – 12 points
Barnes – 10 points
Raptors – 45.3% FGs
Raptors – 6-20 3Ps
Raptors – 10 TOs – 9:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Boston outscored the Raptors 35-18 in that 3rd quarter to turn its deficit (once as large as 10 points) into an 11-point lead going into the 4th. Toronto was 8-for-22 in the Q and missed all 4 of its 3-point attempts. Tatum had 17 of his game-high 28 points. – 9:20 PM
Boston outscored the Raptors 35-18 in that 3rd quarter to turn its deficit (once as large as 10 points) into an 11-point lead going into the 4th. Toronto was 8-for-22 in the Q and missed all 4 of its 3-point attempts. Tatum had 17 of his game-high 28 points. – 9:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Third quarter stats
Jayson Tatum: 17 points, 5 rebounds (6/9 FG, 3/4 FT)
Marcus Smart: 8 points, 4 assists (3/4 FG, 2/3 3pt) – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum works that slip screen for at least one or two baskets a game now. – 9:13 PM
Tatum works that slip screen for at least one or two baskets a game now. – 9:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man. Tatum hit a shot like that earlier this year from a horizontal position in mid-air and almost did it again. Free throws flowing as #Celtics move closer to the rim, an approach that changed this game along with their defensive pressure. – 9:12 PM
Oh man. Tatum hit a shot like that earlier this year from a horizontal position in mid-air and almost did it again. Free throws flowing as #Celtics move closer to the rim, an approach that changed this game along with their defensive pressure. – 9:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum looks at home in some of these scrappier sequences. Was flying around everywhere early through some offensive struggles and just stuffed Barnes inside. – 9:08 PM
Tatum looks at home in some of these scrappier sequences. Was flying around everywhere early through some offensive struggles and just stuffed Barnes inside. – 9:08 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
tatum just hit a tip your hat fadeaway three and then followed it up with ridiculous defence on the other end for a stop. big time. – 9:07 PM
tatum just hit a tip your hat fadeaway three and then followed it up with ridiculous defence on the other end for a stop. big time. – 9:07 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s played all but 3 minutes of this game. Mazzulla definitely not a believer in the back-to-back, long season ahead, blah blah hocus pocus. – 9:07 PM
Tatum’s played all but 3 minutes of this game. Mazzulla definitely not a believer in the back-to-back, long season ahead, blah blah hocus pocus. – 9:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
13-4 Celtics run to take the lead. Another promising development? Jaylen Brown up to eight assists and zero turnovers over his last two games. – 9:05 PM
13-4 Celtics run to take the lead. Another promising development? Jaylen Brown up to eight assists and zero turnovers over his last two games. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors lead 62-56 at the half
Tatum – 11/5/3
Griffin – 10 points
Brown – 8/3/6
Smart – 7 points
Celtics – 47.8% FGs
Celtics – 6-20 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
Siakam – 17 points
Anunoby – 11 points
Barnes – 8 points
Trent – 8 points
Raptors – 50% FGs
Raptors – 6-16 3Ps
Raptors – 7 TOs – 8:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Best 2-way half the Raptors have played in a while. Collectively, Anunoby (who was a beast defensively), Siakam and Barnes did a solid job on Tatum/Brown, and Toronto held the Celtics (a 40% 3pt shooting team) to 6-20 from distance. Good stuff so far. Raps by 6. – 8:40 PM
Best 2-way half the Raptors have played in a while. Collectively, Anunoby (who was a beast defensively), Siakam and Barnes did a solid job on Tatum/Brown, and Toronto held the Celtics (a 40% 3pt shooting team) to 6-20 from distance. Good stuff so far. Raps by 6. – 8:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 62-56 at half. Toronto was up 10 at one point during second Q. Siakam with 17 to lead Toronto. Tatum for 11 for Boston. – 8:40 PM
Raptors lead 62-56 at half. Toronto was up 10 at one point during second Q. Siakam with 17 to lead Toronto. Tatum for 11 for Boston. – 8:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics give up a 37pt 2Q, a chunk from the FT line, trail #Raptors 62-56 at halftime. Tatum 11, Griffin 10, Brown 8, Smart 7; Siakam 17, Anunoby 11, Barnes 8.
FTA: BOS 9, TOR 20, – 8:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Raptors 27-25 after 1Q. Brown 6, Griffin 5, Tatum 3; Siakam 6, VanVleet 4, Anunoby 4. – 8:06 PM
#Celtics lead #Raptors 27-25 after 1Q. Brown 6, Griffin 5, Tatum 3; Siakam 6, VanVleet 4, Anunoby 4. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Raptors are going with two on the ball against Tatum in PnR. He’s going to have to be a facilitator a lot tonight if that continues. – 8:05 PM
Raptors are going with two on the ball against Tatum in PnR. He’s going to have to be a facilitator a lot tonight if that continues. – 8:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics were trudging along and then in an instant: Grant 3, Tatum 3, Hauser 3. – 8:03 PM
Celtics were trudging along and then in an instant: Grant 3, Tatum 3, Hauser 3. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That’s the drive and dish from Tatum… That White 3 is a direct result of him drawing and kicking. Hockey assists are important too – 7:50 PM
That’s the drive and dish from Tatum… That White 3 is a direct result of him drawing and kicking. Hockey assists are important too – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is reverting back to last season over the past few games. That baseline drive drew 2.. there’s a cutter down the middle. The play is to be a distributor there. – 7:47 PM
Tatum is reverting back to last season over the past few games. That baseline drive drew 2.. there’s a cutter down the middle. The play is to be a distributor there. – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Raptors starters:
Christian Koloko
Pascal Siakam
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet – 7:34 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Raptors – ScotiaBank Arena – December 5, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Toronto – Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Aunonby, Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari Toronto: Achiuwa, Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/8jziMuWNdC – 7:14 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – Kevin Durant told me the #Celtics have put the perfect team around Jayson Tatum to compliment his skills, leading to his 22-23 leap.
“He’s stepped into a leadership role, just building his confidence every year.”
Notes from a fun night in BKN:
clnsmedia.com/kevin-durant-c… – 2:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Dec. 5 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Stephen Curry: 16.4
3. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
4. Anthony Davis: 15.6
5. Kevin Durant: 15.4
6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.0
7. Devin Booker: 14.6
8. Donovan Mitchell: 13.9
9. Joel Embiid: 13.9
10. Nikola Jokic: 12.9 pic.twitter.com/aOodBIojP9 – 12:21 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Top 10 NBA players so far this season, according to @CerebroSports’ single number stat (C-RAM):
1. AD
2. Luka
3. Jokic
4. Steph
5. Giannis
6. KD
7. Embiid
8. Tatum
9. SGA
10. Siakam
Who’s too high? Who’s too low?
Reply or QT with a player and I’ll respond with their rank. pic.twitter.com/1QT0T8exYa – 10:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Brooklyn are up for @celticsblog:
-Defense stepped up
-First quarter JB again
-Brogdon got them going
-Tatum to close it
-Turnovers ugly again
-Pritchard provides a spark
-A block party in Brooklyn
-Loading to KD & Kyrie
-North next
celticsblog.com/2022/12/5/2349… – 9:49 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW POSTGAME POD 🎙️☘️
Think Jaylen Brown remembers those Nets trade rumors? What JB in the All-NBA convo means for a potential extension in Boston. And @Abby Chin 1-on-1 with Jaylen.
🎧 https://t.co/nroPprIfqc pic.twitter.com/xqBPt7INmv – 8:51 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The 9 turnovers for Jayson Tatum were the most by a Celtic since Rajon Rondo had 9 at Detroit 10 years ago next month (Jan. 10, 2013).
The last time a Celtis opponent had more turnovers than Kevin Durant’s 8 on Sunday? Jamal Murray of Denver had 9 in Boston Feb 26, 2021. – 10:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum on his turnovers: “I’m just glad we won. Nine turnovers? That’s like, ridiculous. And some of them, I was just throwing that shit out of bounds.” – 9:30 PM
Tatum on his turnovers: “I’m just glad we won. Nine turnovers? That’s like, ridiculous. And some of them, I was just throwing that shit out of bounds.” – 9:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving says Jaylen Brown and him got to know each other on a deeper level in Boston and align on how they live their lives and treat people: “He’s a brother of mine.” pic.twitter.com/83xI9YXglj – 8:51 PM
Kyrie Irving says Jaylen Brown and him got to know each other on a deeper level in Boston and align on how they live their lives and treat people: “He’s a brother of mine.” pic.twitter.com/83xI9YXglj – 8:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jayson Tatum just asked for Payton Pritchard’s permission to drink the last Muscle Milk in the cooler I never knew Pritchard was the Muscle Milk god. (Pritchard said it was ok.) – 8:46 PM
Jayson Tatum just asked for Payton Pritchard’s permission to drink the last Muscle Milk in the cooler I never knew Pritchard was the Muscle Milk god. (Pritchard said it was ok.) – 8:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics shoot 43%, their 4th worst night of the year…
…and they go to an NBA best 19-5 with a 103-92 win in Brooklyn.
34-10 for Jaylen Brown
29-11 for Jayson Tatum
13-8-7 and +16 for Malcolm Brogdon
EAST
BOSTON 19-5 —
Milwaukee 16-6 2
Cleveland 15-9 4 – 8:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Four takeaways as Jaylen Brown outduels Kevin Durant to kick off the Celtics’ six-game road trip on a winning note masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:22 PM
Four takeaways as Jaylen Brown outduels Kevin Durant to kick off the Celtics’ six-game road trip on a winning note masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 103-92
Brown – 34/10, 4 blocks
Tatum – 29/11, 4 steals
Brogdon – 13/8/7
Grant – 10/5, 3 steals
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 15-38 3Ps
Celtics – 17 TOs
Durant – 31/7/5/2/2
Irving – 18/8/5
Harris – 13 points
Nets – 40.5% FGs
Nets – 9-26 3Ps
Nets – 15 TOs – 8:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Nets 103-92, led entire second half. Brown 34, Tatum 29, 10 reb, 9 TOs, Brogdon 13; Durant 31, Irving 18, Harris 13.
BRK: 40% FG, 34.6 on 3pt. – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
4 BLK
0 TOV
5-9 3P
First guard to record 30 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/nJz9y1kBpd – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A Tatum pull-up 3 and it’s good night #Nets. After a really slow start, Tatum has 29 pts and 11 rebs but also a ghastly nine turnovers. BOS 101, BRK 85. #Celtics – 8:14 PM
A Tatum pull-up 3 and it’s good night #Nets. After a really slow start, Tatum has 29 pts and 11 rebs but also a ghastly nine turnovers. BOS 101, BRK 85. #Celtics – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Royce O’Neale cannot stick with Jaylen Brown offensively.
Fouls Jaylen Brown on a three with 2:47 remaining. Celtics can push the lead to 10.
That’ll do it here. – 8:11 PM
Royce O’Neale cannot stick with Jaylen Brown offensively.
Fouls Jaylen Brown on a three with 2:47 remaining. Celtics can push the lead to 10.
That’ll do it here. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Eight Tatum turnovers and seven for Durant. These teams have tormented each other. Much better suited to guard each other than last year if they end up playing in the postseason again. – 8:10 PM
Eight Tatum turnovers and seven for Durant. These teams have tormented each other. Much better suited to guard each other than last year if they end up playing in the postseason again. – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple 30/10 games with 5 threes this season:
— Jaylen Brown
— Jayson Tatum
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/bQRRDC85d0 – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hate that possession. Tatum held it for 20 seconds and took a deep three. No one else got a touch. That’s the crap the Celtics used to do when they were struggling to find anything good. Keep hitting the paint and moving the ball. – 8:04 PM
Hate that possession. Tatum held it for 20 seconds and took a deep three. No one else got a touch. That’s the crap the Celtics used to do when they were struggling to find anything good. Keep hitting the paint and moving the ball. – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie gives up on a switch and leaves Jayson Tatum wide open for a dunk on the roll. Then commits an offensive foul and picks up a tech.
Celtics lead up to 9 with possession.
That may be the game. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie gives up on a switch and leaves Jayson Tatum wide open for a dunk on the roll. Then commits an offensive foul and picks up a tech.
Celtics lead up to 9 with possession.
That may be the game. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
White and Tatum work that slip screen at least once per game for a bucket. – 7:58 PM
White and Tatum work that slip screen at least once per game for a bucket. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Back to 7. Story of the game. Whenever Brooklyn gets close they give it back. – 7:53 PM
Nets cut it to 2.
Seth Curry gets beat off the dribble ➡️ Horford 3
KD turnover ➡️ Jaylen Brown dunk
Back to 7. Story of the game. Whenever Brooklyn gets close they give it back. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets cut it to two and a pair of bad possessions has the Celtics’ lead back to seven. Jaylen Brown with a thunderous dunk leading Jacque Vaughn to call timeout. It’s 83-76 with 6:45 left. – 7:53 PM
Nets cut it to two and a pair of bad possessions has the Celtics’ lead back to seven. Jaylen Brown with a thunderous dunk leading Jacque Vaughn to call timeout. It’s 83-76 with 6:45 left. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has set a new career-high with four blocks tonight. – 7:49 PM
Jaylen Brown has set a new career-high with four blocks tonight. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 75-69 after three
Brown – 26/9
Tatum – 17/9
Brogdon – 13/4/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 42.6% FGs
Celtics – 12-29 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
Durant – 25/5/4
Irving – 13/8/4
Harris – 11 points
Claxton – 6/8
O’Neale – 6/4/3
Nets – 41.5% FGs
Nets – 7-21 3Ps
Nets – 9 TOs – 7:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Six possession scoring drought for the #Celtics. Comes to an end one play later on a long Horford outlet to Tatum for 2. – 7:31 PM
Six possession scoring drought for the #Celtics. Comes to an end one play later on a long Horford outlet to Tatum for 2. – 7:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics up 62-50 at the half
Brown – 22/4/2
Tatum – 14/6
Brogdon – 10/3/3
Grant – 7 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 11-22 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Durant – 13/4/4
Harris – 11 points
Irving – 9/6/2
Claxton – 6 points
Nets – 42.2% FGs
Nets – 6-15 3Ps
Nets – turnovers – 7:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Halftime: Celtics lead the Nets 62-50. KD with 13, Kyrie with 11. Just two points from Jaylen Brown in the second quarter after 20 in the first. Nets bench has been nonexistent. Seth Curry has four fouls in three minutes. Cam Thomas with three bad shots. Does JV try someone else? – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets need to blow dry the court because the towels aren’t getting it done. Sloppy play punctuated with some slip and slide at the end of the half. Celtics opened up a 62-50 lead over the Nets thanks to hot shooting from both Jaylen Brown (22) and Jayson Tatum (14). – 7:02 PM
Nets need to blow dry the court because the towels aren’t getting it done. Sloppy play punctuated with some slip and slide at the end of the half. Celtics opened up a 62-50 lead over the Nets thanks to hot shooting from both Jaylen Brown (22) and Jayson Tatum (14). – 7:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
No longer a tough start for Tatum.
That offensive rebound that led to his first bucket felt significant. – 7:01 PM
No longer a tough start for Tatum.
That offensive rebound that led to his first bucket felt significant. – 7:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum picks off Durant’s pass to the corner on a great read then hits a pull up 3 the other way. 10 point game. – 7:00 PM
Tatum picks off Durant’s pass to the corner on a great read then hits a pull up 3 the other way. 10 point game. – 7:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets fans drowning out MVP chants for Jayson Tatum with boos – 6:59 PM
Nets fans drowning out MVP chants for Jayson Tatum with boos – 6:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets haven’t played a bad half. They’ve been especially terrible finishing in transition. That’s the area that really sticks out.
Jaylen Brown has 22 points on 5/6 shooting from three. He’s been the difference. – 6:57 PM
Nets haven’t played a bad half. They’ve been especially terrible finishing in transition. That’s the area that really sticks out.
Jaylen Brown has 22 points on 5/6 shooting from three. He’s been the difference. – 6:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown treating Barclays Center like it’s Rucker Park – 6:55 PM
Jaylen Brown treating Barclays Center like it’s Rucker Park – 6:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum back on track beating Durant twice from the mid-range. 55-48 – 6:55 PM
Tatum back on track beating Durant twice from the mid-range. 55-48 – 6:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Celtics offense is a little out of sync without Marcus Smart running the show. – 6:53 PM
Brogdon got fouled, but Boston missed and easy chance to post Tatum against Kyrie on the block.
Celtics offense is a little out of sync without Marcus Smart running the show. – 6:53 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics free up Tatum with some screening action that fooled Irving/Claxton, but he misses another 3. He’s 6 of his last 24 from the field. – 6:50 PM
#Celtics free up Tatum with some screening action that fooled Irving/Claxton, but he misses another 3. He’s 6 of his last 24 from the field. – 6:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d run something to get Tatum a post touch here for Boston on the next possession. Let him get the ball where he can work without having to create from the arc. – 6:49 PM
I’d run something to get Tatum a post touch here for Boston on the next possession. Let him get the ball where he can work without having to create from the arc. – 6:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum: 1-5, 3 points, 3 turnovers…
…and the Celtics still have the lead 44-39. – 6:47 PM
Jayson Tatum: 1-5, 3 points, 3 turnovers…
…and the Celtics still have the lead 44-39. – 6:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s OREB chasing down a good bounce on Brown’s miss gets White an open three after #Nets pulled within 4. – 6:44 PM
Tatum’s OREB chasing down a good bounce on Brown’s miss gets White an open three after #Nets pulled within 4. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Messy Tatum game so far. Three turnovers and probably should be four. Nets are bodying him on every play. – 6:44 PM
Messy Tatum game so far. Three turnovers and probably should be four. Nets are bodying him on every play. – 6:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated.
They just got killed by a barrage of Jaylen Brown threes and some poor decisions offensively. – 6:43 PM
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated.
They just got killed by a barrage of Jaylen Brown threes and some poor decisions offensively. – 6:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated offensively.
They just got killed by a barrage of Jaylen Brown threes and some poor decisions offensively. – 6:43 PM
Nets are actually doing a really nice job on Jayson Tatum. He’s frustrated offensively.
They just got killed by a barrage of Jaylen Brown threes and some poor decisions offensively. – 6:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Really tough start for Tatum. Has been blocked at the rim twice, three turnovers, 3 points. – 6:43 PM
Really tough start for Tatum. Has been blocked at the rim twice, three turnovers, 3 points. – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Four turnovers for Tatum and he’s trying to force matters to get going. #Celtics #Nets – 6:42 PM
Four turnovers for Tatum and he’s trying to force matters to get going. #Celtics #Nets – 6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets are being really physical with Tatum and it’s paying off so far. – 6:41 PM
Nets are being really physical with Tatum and it’s paying off so far. – 6:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 20 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 3 points
Brogdon – 3 points
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 8-12 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Durant – 9 points
Harris – 5 points
Irving – 4 points
Thomas – 4 points
Nets – 42.3% FGs
Nets – 3-8 3Ps
Nets – 0 TOs – 6:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Celtics 35-27. Vaughn put five shooters out there for the last look in KD, Kyrie, Joe, T.J. and Cam. It resulted in a stepback 3 from Thomas, that was off. Alas. Jaylen Brown has 20 points already and is killing them. – 6:35 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Celtics 35, Nets 27 after one. Jaylen Brown goes 6 for 7, hits all five 3-pointers, and has 20 points. – 6:35 PM
Celtics 35, Nets 27 after one. Jaylen Brown goes 6 for 7, hits all five 3-pointers, and has 20 points. – 6:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown, who had 20 across the river at MSG on Opening Night last year, has 20 in the first quarter of the road trip here in Brooklyn tonight (5-5 from 3).
35-27, Boston after one. – 6:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jaylen Brown dominating the Nets in the 1st quarter. He’s getting everywhere he wants on the floor. He’s already got 20 points and is 6-for-7 from the field. – 6:34 PM
Jaylen Brown dominating the Nets in the 1st quarter. He’s getting everywhere he wants on the floor. He’s already got 20 points and is 6-for-7 from the field. – 6:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown’s 5 threes pass Tatum/Horford (4) for most threes by a #Celtics player in a quarter this season. – 6:34 PM
Brown’s 5 threes pass Tatum/Horford (4) for most threes by a #Celtics player in a quarter this season. – 6:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
He’s got 20 points on 5/5 shooting from three. – 6:33 PM
Jaylen Brown has gotten the better of Kevin Durant in this 1st quarter.
He’s got 20 points on 5/5 shooting from three. – 6:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jaylen Brown working on a 20-point first quarter, making all five 3-pointers. Celtics fans here (there are more than a few) growing louder. – 6:33 PM
Jaylen Brown working on a 20-point first quarter, making all five 3-pointers. Celtics fans here (there are more than a few) growing louder. – 6:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jaylen Brown has 20 in the first quarter. He’s 5/5 from downtown. Unconscious – 6:32 PM
Jaylen Brown has 20 in the first quarter. He’s 5/5 from downtown. Unconscious – 6:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Kevin Durant struggling to finish through some of these contests early. He’s 3/7. – 6:30 PM
Jaylen Brown is having a field day offensively with 17 points already.
Kevin Durant struggling to finish through some of these contests early. He’s 3/7. – 6:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics, who’ve trailed by double-digits just twice in the last 16 games (winning 1 of those), fell behind by 9 early in Brooklyn.
Boston now on a 25-8 run to lead 27-19. (Jaylen Brown already with 17 points) – 6:30 PM
The Celtics, who’ve trailed by double-digits just twice in the last 16 games (winning 1 of those), fell behind by 9 early in Brooklyn.
Boston now on a 25-8 run to lead 27-19. (Jaylen Brown already with 17 points) – 6:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I never thought Jaylen Brown would be this good of a pullup three-point shooter. A testament how hard he’s worked on that shot. – 6:26 PM
I never thought Jaylen Brown would be this good of a pullup three-point shooter. A testament how hard he’s worked on that shot. – 6:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Just like that the Celtics lead 13-11. Tatum hit a 3 and Kyrie tried to match it with a pull-up of his own. It didn’t go as well. Brown buried an open corner 3 the next time down. – 6:16 PM
Just like that the Celtics lead 13-11. Tatum hit a 3 and Kyrie tried to match it with a pull-up of his own. It didn’t go as well. Brown buried an open corner 3 the next time down. – 6:16 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🔊 Larry Hughes tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson his thoughts on the Kobe & Tatum comparison.
Here Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the Nets right now on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/O50gJos6WW – 6:11 PM
🔊 Larry Hughes tells Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson his thoughts on the Kobe & Tatum comparison.
Here Jayson Tatum and the Celtics face the Nets right now on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/O50gJos6WW – 6:11 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/d88WmmOSeM – 6:05 PM
Celtics at Nets – Barclays Center – December 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Horford
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neal, Kevin Durant, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams, Gallinari Brooklyn: Simmons, Sumner, Watanabe pic.twitter.com/d88WmmOSeM – 6:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nicolas Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Kevin Durant
Joe Harris
Kyrie Irving – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
The NBA’s Eastern Conference is loaded. The Celtics are living their best lives in first place. What’s the biggest difference between last season and this season for the Celtics? Jaylen Brown: Experience. Chemistry. Camaraderie. And we’ve been able to figure a lot of stuff out and we’re STILL growing. (Last season) we were younger. I was a year younger; JT was a year younger … so now going through that season last year that was magical, we’re a year older and now we see things a little differently with different eyes. We see the game a little bit more now, and we started out the season great. So now we just have to keep it up. -via Bally Sports / December 7, 2022
Last question. LeBron James was critical of the media about the lack of criticism for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a photo of Jones surfaced of him standing among a group of white students at North Little Rock high school in Arkansas on Sept. 9, 1957. How did you feel about LeBron sharing that the critique of Jones was not as harsh as the recent controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving? Jaylen Brown: I’ve seen LeBron’s comments, and I think it should be looked at. I think he made some good points, and I think that people should pay attention and chime in. And he had an opinion against it before. I think those conversations need to be had. -via Bally Sports / December 7, 2022
In the midst of another tumultuous season, Kyrie Irving did speak with the media after Sunday’s 103-92 loss to the Celtics, offering short responses about the Boston rivalry. But he did open up about his relationship with Jaylen Brown, one of his biggest defenders during a suspension and controversy sparked by posting a movie with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter page. “He’s a brother of mine,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston, we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So again, I’m just grateful that we’ve been able to build on top of a great foundation of relying on how we live our lives and how we treat people, so he’s a brother of mine.” -via Boston Globe / December 5, 2022
HoopsHype: Jayson Tatum: “I’m just glad we won. Nine turnovers? That’s ridiculous. And some of them, I was just throwing that s*** out of bounds. The ball was kind of slippery. The one I thew to Al to the corner and he shot it.. that s*** went to the air. But I mean there’s no excuse.” pic.twitter.com/Plgv6nmaCC -via Twitter @hoopshype / December 5, 2022
The Celtics took their first lead of the game after White found Brown for a triple from the corner. One possession later, he forced a Brooklyn timeout with another 3-pointer to put the Celtics ahead 16-11. Brown went on to finish the first quarter with 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including perfect 5-for-5 shooting from behind the arc. He scored 14 more points the rest of the way to lead a Celtics team that wasn’t thrilled with its play. “We talked about it in the locker room that it’s going to be tough,” said Tatum. “We’re going to get teams’ best shot. We’ve kind of in a sense got a target on our back. But for us to get to where we want to, we’ve gotta play better than we did tonight. Granted we still won, but we can play a lot better.” -via The Athletic / December 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.