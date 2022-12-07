Kevin Love on LeBron James: 'He's arguably top one or two greatest players of all time'

“He’s arguably top one or two greatest players of all time,” Kevin Love said of his former teammate. “Any time you get an opportunity to play against him, that’s always going to be special. I think last year, we got really caught up with him coming home because obviously the crowd is going to be into it. Akron and Cleveland, that’s their hometown hero, always will be.” So, does James rank No. 1 or No. 2 in that GOAT debate? “1A, 1B,” Love said with a smile. “I have seen it firsthand playing with him. I personally think he is one, but again, that’s up for debate for everybody.”
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop 43, upstage LeBron return as Cavs top Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/wat… – 12:18 AM
👀 @LeBron James debuts the #FaZeClan x Nike LeBron NXXT! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WEjp37QV6Q – 12:00 AM
For 20 years, the Cavaliers have been defined by whether LeBron James plays for them or not. Without LeBron, they’ve been wanting.
Until now. On Tuesday, LeBron and the Lakers experienced the surge of post-LeBron success in Cleveland: ocregister.com/2022/12/06/cav… – 11:51 PM
“It doesn’t matter who it is, you always want to spoil the homecoming”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell did just that Tuesday night, upstaging LeBron James in his old palace
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 11:13 PM
Donovan Mitchell is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 25 PPG in a season.
Darius Garland is the first Cav since LeBron to put up 22p/7a in a season.
Best backcourt in the league? pic.twitter.com/ybDiyBhFcL – 10:41 PM
LeBron on trying to replace Anthony Davis after he went out, especially considering how well he’d been playing: “Next man up, (but) it’s a tall task, literally … it was tough … we had to switch up our whole game plan.” – 10:33 PM
Move over, LeBron. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Donovan Mitchell’s house now
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 10:07 PM
The Lakers, who only got 8 mins out of AD before his night was finished with the flu, lose in CLE 116-102. LeBron 21p 17r 4a; T.Bryant 19p on 8-of-12 9r; Westbrook 16p 3a; Schroder 16p. The Cavs win the season series 2-0, the first time that’s happened to a LeBron James team. – 9:47 PM
Final: Cavs 116, Lakers 102. Donovan Mitchell season-high 43 points. LeBron had 21 points and a game-high 17 rebounds for the Lakers. – 9:46 PM
BOOM! Cleveland gets the best of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-102. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/G7laVdjB6k – 9:46 PM
Spida tonight:
43 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
4 STL
First Cav since LeBron to put up a 40/5/5/4 game. pic.twitter.com/XDqIjvlRUY – 9:45 PM
Donovan Mitchell is delivering BY FAR the best game ever by a Cav in one of LeBron’s returns to Cleveland.
No Cav had ever scored more than 30.
No Cav had ever outscored LeBron.
Mitchell has been the best player on the floor, hands down. – 9:39 PM
Cavs players with multiple 30/5/5 games in a season since 2010:
LeBron James
Kyrie Irving
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/DxZ9g1UUgX – 9:36 PM
LeBron’s never had a 20-rebound game, but he has a chance tonight. He’s at 16 with 6:58 to play. – 9:28 PM
LAL led 83-81 with 42.7 seconds left, before LeBron missed the 2nd of 2 FT’s, and Garland drew fouls on Reaves, and then Westbrook, and hit all 4 FT’s to put CLE up 85-83 heading into the 4th. – 9:15 PM
#Cavs lead the Lakers 85-83 after the end of the third quarter. Cavs were able to push the lead out to nine, but the Lakers fought back. Mitchell has 26, Allen has 22 and Garland has 19. LeBron has 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers. – 9:14 PM
LeBron’s one rebound away from his season high of 15. He’s been battling inside tonight for the short-handed Lakers without AD and Gabriel. – 9:11 PM
Not a banner night for Kevin Love. He just picked up his fourth foul. He’s got two points in six minutes. – 9:04 PM
LeBron James debuts the @FaZeClan collab edition of his upcoming Nike LeBron NXXT shoe, a lower-priced model alongside the LeBron 20, designed for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/n86Q7AbrLo – 9:01 PM
Halftime: Cavs 57, Lakers 49. Jarrett Allen 22 points, 7 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell 14 points, 4 assists. LeBron James 11 points, 6 rebounds – 8:28 PM
Donovan Mitchell really started to heat up for the #Cavs to close out the second quarter here. He’s up to 14 points. Jarrett Allen has a game-high 22 and seven rebounds. LeBron leads the Lakers with 11 points. Cavs lead 57-49 at the half. – 8:27 PM
Jarrett Allen is 10-of-10 from the field halfway through the second quarter and Anthony Davis is done for the night. Could see some bonkers numbers especially if the Lakers go to LeBron at center. – 8:16 PM
#Cavs scored 27 points in the first quarter. All but two came from the starters. The lone basket: Kevin Love’s breakaway layup that LeBron was called for goaltending on. – 8:03 PM
Jarrett Allen in the first quarter:
14 PTS
7-7 FG
More points than AD, LeBron and Russ combined. pic.twitter.com/Pz1qMKdFLU – 7:58 PM
Oh man, LeBron *almost* had Kevin Love’s layup attempt pinned on the glass. Called for goaltending, though. – 7:57 PM
#Cavs Jarrett Allen unsurprisingly making a huge early impact tonight. He is such a difference-maker at both ends of the floor. He’s got 10 points and 2 boards. He also has the LeBron assignment on defense while Evan Mobley has been matched up with Anthony Davis. – 7:51 PM
Cavs putting Mobley on AD and Allen on LBJ says a lot about where AD and LBJ are at this moment. – 7:42 PM
The LeBron tribute video is airing here during the first timeout. – 7:40 PM
10-3 Cavs.
Cleveland has been the team capitalizing on all of the extra energy in the building with LeBron back in Cleveland, getting themselves good shots and hitting all 5.
Meanwhile, LeBron has a dunk, but AD’s 1 for 3 at the FT line, and the other 3 starters are 0 for 4. – 7:39 PM
Jarrett Allen, back after a 5-game absence, just got elbowed in the face by LeBron on a dunk attempt. – 7:38 PM
Jarrett Allen just met LeBron at the rim and won, but was down for a minute and appeared to be in pain, holding his face. He’s up and the #Cavs will take a timeout. They lead 10-3. – 7:38 PM
#Cavs first points are Evan Mobley splashing a mid range jumper with LeBron’s hand in his face. – 7:33 PM
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one
https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/al6brJLmx1 – 7:30 PM
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Cleveland. – 6:39 PM
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham said they’ll miss Wenyen Gabriel’s energy off the bench, but he shouldn’t be out too long (he’ll be re-evaluated in one week). – 6:07 PM
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Schröder, Walker IV and Beverley next to LeBron and AD.
Darvin Ham, with a good one-liner, explaining LeBron James 17-2 career record vs. the Cavs: “It could be that he likes putting on a show for his hometown fans or, that he really doesn’t like Dan Gilbert” – 6:05 PM
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one
https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/O77ae5BrQN – 3:14 PM
What kind of reaction will LeBron get in Cleveland tonight?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams is expecting a good one pic.twitter.com/Pc3qTHBEtv – 3:12 PM
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
Draymond Green recently placed LeBron James number one on his all-time list and Michael Jordan second. Who you got on the 🐐 debate? – 1:23 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love is the last member of the 2016 title team still in Cleveland. LeBron is in LA, Kyrie is in Brooklyn, Ty Lue is coaching the Clippers, etc. He was asked if he thought he would be the last one still here:
“To be completely honest and transparent with you, no.” – 11:56 AM
From the very beginning 🔗 @dbrady25 @ Madison Square Garden instagram.com/p/ClyoDyQONoc/… – 10:19 AM
Kevin Love just threw a 75-foot underhand pass after a made basket. – 6:33 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade: Donovan Mitchell on LeBron: “I think there’s a level of excellence he brought to this city. The way he’s revered as an athlete and I think the first initial thought you think of the Cleveland Cavaliers, you think of LeBron. When you think of Bron, you think of Cleveland.” pic.twitter.com/bxqslkVkd1 -via Twitter @PDcavsinsider / December 7, 2022
But Tuesday night in Cleveland, the plans had to change, and they had to change on the fly. Davis, maybe the best player in the NBA over the last three weeks, had to leave the floor with flu-like symptoms. He didn’t return. “Next man up … but that’s a tall task — figuratively and literally,” said LeBron James, who had 21 points and 17 rebounds. -via Los Angeles Times / December 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.