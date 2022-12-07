Kings 61, Bucks 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

December 7, 2022

Game streams

The Sacramento Kings (13-9) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022

Sacramento Kings 61, Milwaukee Bucks 68 (Half)

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook showing off the finesse. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UIRRuiRaq29:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s missed layup with 3 seconds left also prevented him from having the exact same shooting line as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
GA: 6-9 FG 1-1 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
JH: 6-10 FG 101 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
They also handed out four assists each. – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De’Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 68, Kings 61
– Antetokounmpo 18pts/5reb/4ast
– Holiday 18pts/2reb/4ast
– Lopez 10pts/3reb
– Middleton 9pts/3reb/4ast – 9:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Bucks 68, Kings 61 – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With this assist to Kevin Huerter, De’Aaron Fox passes Mitch Richmond for second in assists in the Sacramento-era 👑 pic.twitter.com/HI3DuAP1y09:01 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
This Kings-Bucks Finals preview has been fun so far. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There was one fan who passionately booed the defensive three seconds call on the #Bucks. No doubt Mike Budenholzer appreciated it. – 8:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: With his second assist of the game at the 5:33 mark of Q2 at MIL, De’Aaron Fox now has 2,129 assists. He surpasses Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes bottles up McCollum, assists a Stewart 3, and then knocks down a middy on the next possession. Playing another very strong two-way game – 8:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue finds Brook for the oop!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ILDj73tgWS8:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pretty lob from Jrue Holiday for a two-hand slam for Brook Lopez and the Bucks now lead, 53-45, with 5:23 left in the first half.
Holiday has 17pts/2reb/3ast. – 8:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter finally gets a triple to fall. Kings give up a bucket on the other end. 53-45 Bucks in the 2Q. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 6:11 to go in the first half. – 8:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk believes he can beat anyone in the league 1-on-1 right now. You can see it in the way he’s playing. – 8:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Foxy attacks the rim and shows off the touch 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/6p87woQz8i8:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis works quickly. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SPZaN1cvJh8:41 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just grab Giannis’ legs and hold on. That’s all you can do to stop the man. – 8:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
People don’t realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De’Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Giannis picks up his second foul. – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up two quick fouls in the opening 46 seconds of the second quarter. – 8:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tonight is the first time the Kings have trailed at the end of the first quarter during this win streak. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik comes in and immediately drops back-to-back buckets 🔥
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/TvjnrH33Ot8:35 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 12 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/mLOFOStaMN8:34 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings gave up just two 30+ point quarters over their last two games.
They give up 34 to the Bucks in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis on cleanup duty. 💪 pic.twitter.com/iAWAG8eum28:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-29.
Antetokounmpo with 12pts/4reb and Holiday is not far behind with 9pts/2ast. – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in nine minutes and the #Bucks lead the #Kings 34-29 after one. – 8:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 34-29 after 1Q in Milwaukee. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. 7 for Sabonis. – 8:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson finds Bobby for the quick bucket. pic.twitter.com/xnfjQZk9AZ8:27 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Keegan Murray off to a nice start tonight and a nice adjustment by Brown to keep him in while he’s rollin a bit. Brown had been taking Keegan and Fox out at the same time around the 5-6:30 mark. – 8:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis got the bounce & the three!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/bFFDtBV7VW8:25 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is firing away from the mid-range. That’s new. – 8:23 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
KZ Okpala will be checking in at the next whistle. – 8:23 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis is such an intuitive cutter on the baseline.
Just really good at timing those cuts and finding the open spot. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton check in as the sixth peoples for the #Bucks8:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Davion Mitchell into the game for the Kings. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, again, has a long jumper turned into a three-pointer. #Bucks lead 18-16. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Over the last couple games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has hit those catch-and-shoot threes where his man just has no interest in showing. – 8:18 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After a slow start, the Bucks now lead, 17-16, with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
Antetokounmpo out to a quick start with 8pts/2reb/ast. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Kings jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open this one – the #Bucks now lead 17-16. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings with their fourth 3-pointer of the game. Fox, Barnes and Murray all hitting. 16-12 Kings lead. – 8:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev with the no-look dime to HB for 👌
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/zneaUd8yox8:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris ➡️ Giannis connection continues. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R1JFUQ8VSK8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
By the time Khris Middleton got the Bucks’ first bucket on an offensive rebound Jrue Holiday kept alive, the Kings had already hit three shots.
Bucks down, 8-2, early. – 8:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes follows up the Fox triple with one of his own. 6-0. – 8:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We’re underway and De’Aaron Fox opens with a 3-pointer. – 8:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox opens the scoring with an open 3-ball. 3-0 Kings. – 8:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/LHT4XceDTV8:07 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/w2kzCnDJvg8:04 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Just a great friend and a great coach. I have so much respect for him and the work he did with Tim Duncan defensively, just everything. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reflects on his relationship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/MgBjYbNvuD7:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last 12 games against the Kings.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/TJv8j6CzM87:53 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis has officially been ruled out due to lower back soreness. Keon Ellis is with the team and should be active tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Same expectations for the Kings tonight vs Bucks: Be competitive and have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. – 7:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how we stack up tonight. vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/9CHp4X2eoj7:40 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Keegan Murray
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lineups/inactive list for Kings vs. Bucks: pic.twitter.com/1EvPm6Qiqs7:37 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Kings coach Mike Brown: “Great, great coach. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach, and watching some tape, following him, he’s got this team cooking.” – 7:22 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles out on the floor going through a pregame workout with Patrick St. Andrews tonight. pic.twitter.com/O9102feW797:13 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He said he aggravated the injury at the end of practice yesterday and felt “pretty stiff” today during shootaround and pregame warmups. – 7:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khash money. 💰
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/bbK5AeMEmj7:08 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/9AKlO3aC8J7:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes left to help lift the Bucks past the Kings, 135-126 on March 16th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Or3REPMHlC6:53 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon sighting. 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/gQk2KnAYvU6:38 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Man, Mike Brown just told an *incredible* Budenholzer story. Imma let the Bucks and Kings writers tweet it out/write it up, tho. – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 109 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings start brutal six game east coast road trip, how will they respond? With
@Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-start-…6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is out on the floor going through pregame warmups. No official word yet on his availability for tonight’s game against the Bucks. – 6:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamba Forever. 💜
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/OyGA6vuuma6:19 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Davion Mitchell getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/O8bShlkqjL6:11 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Arrived at Fiserv Forum for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game … right behind NBA commissioner Adam Silver. – 5:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TNT Davis #WallpaperWednesday 📲🔥
Build and Learn with @Ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/CqDWprdUjd5:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final notes for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/bRrXCyDaja5:02 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“That’s always the goal for me, to get back to dance and just getting back what I love to do.”
Emmy’s story, like that of many athletes, is one of perseverance 😤💪
Watch Between the Counts Ep. 1 🔥➡️ https://t.co/oUCCECK87D pic.twitter.com/rYoQFrAK2h5:00 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Moving up in the rankings on the defensive end 📈🔒
Kings are second in defensive rating (97.8) during their current three-game win streak 😤
Presented by @bigtincan pic.twitter.com/tez0ply6jB4:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Kings are in town.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/lWpnvRv0UP4:02 PM

Jayson Tatum (+275) is now the MVP favorite, per @BetMGM, ahead of Luka Doncic (+300) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+300). – 3:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AzJGTVHl9y3:04 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣ᴍᴀʟɪᴋ ᴍᴏɴᴋ ᴀᴘᴘʀᴇᴄɪᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴛʜʀᴇᴀᴅ 🧵
@Malik Monk over the last 10 games ⤵️
🔥 18.2 PTS
🔥 4.3 AST
🔥 1.1 STL
🔥 55.4 FG%
🔥 37.3 3PT% pic.twitter.com/Mb1nLUUFpr2:00 PM

