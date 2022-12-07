Kings 61, Bucks 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (13-9) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (6-6) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Sacramento Kings 61, Milwaukee Bucks 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @Milwaukee Bucks pic.twitter.com/NVeWEXFhJ3 – 9:13 PM
First half box score @Sacramento Kings at @Milwaukee Bucks pic.twitter.com/NVeWEXFhJ3 – 9:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s missed layup with 3 seconds left also prevented him from having the exact same shooting line as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
GA: 6-9 FG 1-1 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
JH: 6-10 FG 101 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
They also handed out four assists each. – 9:05 PM
Jrue Holiday’s missed layup with 3 seconds left also prevented him from having the exact same shooting line as Giannis Antetokounmpo.
GA: 6-9 FG 1-1 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
JH: 6-10 FG 101 3PT 5-6 FT – 18 pts
They also handed out four assists each. – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De’Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De’Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
With this assist to Kevin Huerter, De’Aaron Fox passes Mitch Richmond for second in assists in the Sacramento-era 👑 pic.twitter.com/HI3DuAP1y0 – 9:01 PM
With this assist to Kevin Huerter, De’Aaron Fox passes Mitch Richmond for second in assists in the Sacramento-era 👑 pic.twitter.com/HI3DuAP1y0 – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There was one fan who passionately booed the defensive three seconds call on the #Bucks. No doubt Mike Budenholzer appreciated it. – 8:58 PM
There was one fan who passionately booed the defensive three seconds call on the #Bucks. No doubt Mike Budenholzer appreciated it. – 8:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:58 PM
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
From Kings PR: With his second assist of the game at the 5:33 mark of Q2 at MIL, De’Aaron Fox now has 2,129 assists. He surpasses Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:57 PM
From Kings PR: With his second assist of the game at the 5:33 mark of Q2 at MIL, De’Aaron Fox now has 2,129 assists. He surpasses Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes bottles up McCollum, assists a Stewart 3, and then knocks down a middy on the next possession. Playing another very strong two-way game – 8:56 PM
Hayes bottles up McCollum, assists a Stewart 3, and then knocks down a middy on the next possession. Playing another very strong two-way game – 8:56 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter finally gets a triple to fall. Kings give up a bucket on the other end. 53-45 Bucks in the 2Q. – 8:50 PM
Kevin Huerter finally gets a triple to fall. Kings give up a bucket on the other end. 53-45 Bucks in the 2Q. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 6:11 to go in the first half. – 8:48 PM
The #Bucks are in the bonus with 6:11 to go in the first half. – 8:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk believes he can beat anyone in the league 1-on-1 right now. You can see it in the way he’s playing. – 8:44 PM
Malik Monk believes he can beat anyone in the league 1-on-1 right now. You can see it in the way he’s playing. – 8:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Foxy attacks the rim and shows off the touch 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/6p87woQz8i – 8:41 PM
Foxy attacks the rim and shows off the touch 😤
@De’Aaron Fox | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/6p87woQz8i – 8:41 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Just grab Giannis’ legs and hold on. That’s all you can do to stop the man. – 8:39 PM
Just grab Giannis’ legs and hold on. That’s all you can do to stop the man. – 8:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
People don’t realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De’Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
People don’t realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De’Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up two quick fouls in the opening 46 seconds of the second quarter. – 8:37 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up two quick fouls in the opening 46 seconds of the second quarter. – 8:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Tonight is the first time the Kings have trailed at the end of the first quarter during this win streak. – 8:35 PM
Tonight is the first time the Kings have trailed at the end of the first quarter during this win streak. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Malik comes in and immediately drops back-to-back buckets 🔥
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/TvjnrH33Ot – 8:35 PM
Malik comes in and immediately drops back-to-back buckets 🔥
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/TvjnrH33Ot – 8:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 12 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/mLOFOStaMN – 8:34 PM
Giannis scored 12 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/mLOFOStaMN – 8:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Sacramento Kings gave up just two 30+ point quarters over their last two games.
They give up 34 to the Bucks in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
The Sacramento Kings gave up just two 30+ point quarters over their last two games.
They give up 34 to the Bucks in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in nine minutes and the #Bucks lead the #Kings 34-29 after one. – 8:33 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 12 points in nine minutes and the #Bucks lead the #Kings 34-29 after one. – 8:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 34-29 after 1Q in Milwaukee. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. 7 for Sabonis. – 8:32 PM
Kings trail 34-29 after 1Q in Milwaukee. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. 7 for Sabonis. – 8:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Active first stint for Zach LaVine. 4 rebounds, 1 steal, few deflections. He’s also 2-for-3 from 3-point range, although he’s missed two makable looks at the rim (was 10-for-10 there vs. Kings) – 8:30 PM
Active first stint for Zach LaVine. 4 rebounds, 1 steal, few deflections. He’s also 2-for-3 from 3-point range, although he’s missed two makable looks at the rim (was 10-for-10 there vs. Kings) – 8:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson finds Bobby for the quick bucket. pic.twitter.com/xnfjQZk9AZ – 8:27 PM
Grayson finds Bobby for the quick bucket. pic.twitter.com/xnfjQZk9AZ – 8:27 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Keegan Murray off to a nice start tonight and a nice adjustment by Brown to keep him in while he’s rollin a bit. Brown had been taking Keegan and Fox out at the same time around the 5-6:30 mark. – 8:26 PM
Keegan Murray off to a nice start tonight and a nice adjustment by Brown to keep him in while he’s rollin a bit. Brown had been taking Keegan and Fox out at the same time around the 5-6:30 mark. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton check in as the sixth peoples for the #Bucks – 8:20 PM
Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton check in as the sixth peoples for the #Bucks – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, again, has a long jumper turned into a three-pointer. #Bucks lead 18-16. – 8:19 PM
Jrue Holiday, again, has a long jumper turned into a three-pointer. #Bucks lead 18-16. – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Over the last couple games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has hit those catch-and-shoot threes where his man just has no interest in showing. – 8:18 PM
Over the last couple games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has hit those catch-and-shoot threes where his man just has no interest in showing. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Kings jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open this one – the #Bucks now lead 17-16. – 8:16 PM
The #Kings jumped out to an 8-0 lead to open this one – the #Bucks now lead 17-16. – 8:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings with their fourth 3-pointer of the game. Fox, Barnes and Murray all hitting. 16-12 Kings lead. – 8:15 PM
Kings with their fourth 3-pointer of the game. Fox, Barnes and Murray all hitting. 16-12 Kings lead. – 8:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev with the no-look dime to HB for 👌
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/zneaUd8yox – 8:15 PM
Kev with the no-look dime to HB for 👌
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/zneaUd8yox – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris ➡️ Giannis connection continues. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R1JFUQ8VSK – 8:14 PM
Khris ➡️ Giannis connection continues. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R1JFUQ8VSK – 8:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes follows up the Fox triple with one of his own. 6-0. – 8:11 PM
Harrison Barnes follows up the Fox triple with one of his own. 6-0. – 8:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/LHT4XceDTV – 8:07 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/LHT4XceDTV – 8:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“Just a great friend and a great coach. I have so much respect for him and the work he did with Tim Duncan defensively, just everything. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reflects on his relationship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/MgBjYbNvuD – 7:55 PM
“Just a great friend and a great coach. I have so much respect for him and the work he did with Tim Duncan defensively, just everything. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer reflects on his relationship with Mike Brown 👑 pic.twitter.com/MgBjYbNvuD – 7:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have won their last 12 games against the Kings.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/TJv8j6CzM8 – 7:53 PM
The Bucks have won their last 12 games against the Kings.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/TJv8j6CzM8 – 7:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis has officially been ruled out due to lower back soreness. Keon Ellis is with the team and should be active tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:52 PM
Terence Davis has officially been ruled out due to lower back soreness. Keon Ellis is with the team and should be active tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Same expectations for the Kings tonight vs Bucks: Be competitive and have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. – 7:47 PM
Same expectations for the Kings tonight vs Bucks: Be competitive and have a chance to win in the 4th quarter. – 7:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how we stack up tonight. vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/9CHp4X2eoj – 7:40 PM
Here’s how we stack up tonight. vs Kings. pic.twitter.com/9CHp4X2eoj – 7:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Keegan Murray
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:39 PM
Kings starters:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Keegan Murray
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Lineups/inactive list for Kings vs. Bucks: pic.twitter.com/1EvPm6Qiqs – 7:37 PM
Lineups/inactive list for Kings vs. Bucks: pic.twitter.com/1EvPm6Qiqs – 7:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Kings coach Mike Brown: “Great, great coach. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach, and watching some tape, following him, he’s got this team cooking.” – 7:22 PM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on Kings coach Mike Brown: “Great, great coach. I’m happy to see him back as a head coach, and watching some tape, following him, he’s got this team cooking.” – 7:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First play of game for Clippers with Marcus Morris Sr. out was an off screen middy for Kawhi Leonard right around the nail. Good.
Paul George bodied Franz Wagner then splashed a catch-shoot 3 from Nicolas Batum. A 7-0 PG/Kawhi start for Clippers, forcing an early Orlando timeout – 7:15 PM
First play of game for Clippers with Marcus Morris Sr. out was an off screen middy for Kawhi Leonard right around the nail. Good.
Paul George bodied Franz Wagner then splashed a catch-shoot 3 from Nicolas Batum. A 7-0 PG/Kawhi start for Clippers, forcing an early Orlando timeout – 7:15 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles out on the floor going through a pregame workout with Patrick St. Andrews tonight. pic.twitter.com/O9102feW79 – 7:13 PM
Joe Ingles out on the floor going through a pregame workout with Patrick St. Andrews tonight. pic.twitter.com/O9102feW79 – 7:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He said he aggravated the injury at the end of practice yesterday and felt “pretty stiff” today during shootaround and pregame warmups. – 7:11 PM
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Bucks. He said he aggravated the injury at the end of practice yesterday and felt “pretty stiff” today during shootaround and pregame warmups. – 7:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/9AKlO3aC8J – 7:02 PM
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting warmed up for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/9AKlO3aC8J – 7:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Wes hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes left to help lift the Bucks past the Kings, 135-126 on March 16th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Or3REPMHlC – 6:53 PM
Wes hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes left to help lift the Bucks past the Kings, 135-126 on March 16th.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Or3REPMHlC – 6:53 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Man, Mike Brown just told an *incredible* Budenholzer story. Imma let the Bucks and Kings writers tweet it out/write it up, tho. – 6:36 PM
Man, Mike Brown just told an *incredible* Budenholzer story. Imma let the Bucks and Kings writers tweet it out/write it up, tho. – 6:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 109 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings start brutal six game east coast road trip, how will they respond? With
@Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-start-… – 6:33 PM
Ep. 109 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings start brutal six game east coast road trip, how will they respond? With
@Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-start-… – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is out on the floor going through pregame warmups. No official word yet on his availability for tonight’s game against the Bucks. – 6:29 PM
Kings guard Terence Davis (back) is out on the floor going through pregame warmups. No official word yet on his availability for tonight’s game against the Bucks. – 6:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Davion Mitchell getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/O8bShlkqjL – 6:11 PM
Harrison Barnes, KZ Okpala and Davion Mitchell getting loose for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game. pic.twitter.com/O8bShlkqjL – 6:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Arrived at Fiserv Forum for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game … right behind NBA commissioner Adam Silver. – 5:53 PM
Arrived at Fiserv Forum for tonight’s Kings-Bucks game … right behind NBA commissioner Adam Silver. – 5:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
TNT Davis #WallpaperWednesday 📲🔥
Build and Learn with @Ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/CqDWprdUjd – 5:30 PM
TNT Davis #WallpaperWednesday 📲🔥
Build and Learn with @Ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/CqDWprdUjd – 5:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final notes for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/bRrXCyDaja – 5:02 PM
Final notes for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/bRrXCyDaja – 5:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“That’s always the goal for me, to get back to dance and just getting back what I love to do.”
Emmy’s story, like that of many athletes, is one of perseverance 😤💪
Watch Between the Counts Ep. 1 🔥➡️ https://t.co/oUCCECK87D pic.twitter.com/rYoQFrAK2h – 5:00 PM
“That’s always the goal for me, to get back to dance and just getting back what I love to do.”
Emmy’s story, like that of many athletes, is one of perseverance 😤💪
Watch Between the Counts Ep. 1 🔥➡️ https://t.co/oUCCECK87D pic.twitter.com/rYoQFrAK2h – 5:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Moving up in the rankings on the defensive end 📈🔒
Kings are second in defensive rating (97.8) during their current three-game win streak 😤
Presented by @bigtincan pic.twitter.com/tez0ply6jB – 4:09 PM
Moving up in the rankings on the defensive end 📈🔒
Kings are second in defensive rating (97.8) during their current three-game win streak 😤
Presented by @bigtincan pic.twitter.com/tez0ply6jB – 4:09 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum (+275) is now the MVP favorite, per @BetMGM, ahead of Luka Doncic (+300) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+300). – 3:23 PM
Jayson Tatum (+275) is now the MVP favorite, per @BetMGM, ahead of Luka Doncic (+300) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+300). – 3:23 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I joined the Celtics for their west coast trip following the 1986 all star game. They lost the first game in Sacramento. “Vecsey’s with us for one day and we’re already playing like the Knicks,” Larry Bird cracked on the team bus afterward. Happy 66th, Larry. – 3:17 PM
I joined the Celtics for their west coast trip following the 1986 all star game. They lost the first game in Sacramento. “Vecsey’s with us for one day and we’re already playing like the Knicks,” Larry Bird cracked on the team bus afterward. Happy 66th, Larry. – 3:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AzJGTVHl9y – 3:04 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 12 dunks tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/AzJGTVHl9y – 3:04 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
In 1994, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a record-breaking contract for a draft pick; the deal was for $68 million over 10 years. Shortly after, a rookie scale was implemented and changed the business of the NBA.
Full episode: https://t.co/bZY0a1JHxd pic.twitter.com/c1ph7fO0Fc – 2:54 PM
In 1994, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a record-breaking contract for a draft pick; the deal was for $68 million over 10 years. Shortly after, a rookie scale was implemented and changed the business of the NBA.
Full episode: https://t.co/bZY0a1JHxd pic.twitter.com/c1ph7fO0Fc – 2:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣ᴍᴀʟɪᴋ ᴍᴏɴᴋ ᴀᴘᴘʀᴇᴄɪᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴛʜʀᴇᴀᴅ 🧵
@Malik Monk over the last 10 games ⤵️
🔥 18.2 PTS
🔥 4.3 AST
🔥 1.1 STL
🔥 55.4 FG%
🔥 37.3 3PT% pic.twitter.com/Mb1nLUUFpr – 2:00 PM
🗣ᴍᴀʟɪᴋ ᴍᴏɴᴋ ᴀᴘᴘʀᴇᴄɪᴀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴛʜʀᴇᴀᴅ 🧵
@Malik Monk over the last 10 games ⤵️
🔥 18.2 PTS
🔥 4.3 AST
🔥 1.1 STL
🔥 55.4 FG%
🔥 37.3 3PT% pic.twitter.com/Mb1nLUUFpr – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.