Knicks working with Cam Reddish on finding a trade for him, willing to unload Evan Fournier with him

Now, the Knicks are already on the phones. League sources said the most-common players they have discussed with other teams are, in no particular order: Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Rose and Reddish . They fielded calls on Fournier leading into last winter’s trade deadline and then again over the summer. He has two seasons, including this one, remaining on his contract and hasn’t touched the court in three weeks. But it’s not like they’re desperate to send him out of town. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022