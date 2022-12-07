Knicks working with Cam Reddish on finding a trade for him, willing to unload Evan Fournier with him

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/rep… – 12:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: we talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to
@KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/FSKhjgCAEZ pic.twitter.com/zvEG02igMb – 11:55 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
NBA trade season unofficially begins next week.
Here is what I’m hearing about the Knicks — including nuggets on Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish: https://t.co/6mBO56KKbk pic.twitter.com/YwTcbmpkFM – 9:14 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose dropped from rotation by Tom Thibodeau – from @DenisGorman newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs and more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/FSKhjglxCZ pic.twitter.com/7vD4CcXvoG – 3:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Knicks rotation moves probably worth noting that since this front office has been in place they have made deals far ahead of the deadline – D-Rose 6 weeks ahead of (Covid-delayed) deadline 2 years ago; Cam Reddish from Hawks nearly a month ahead last season. – 2:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: NBA emphasis on tightening calls provides MSG traveling show; Cam Reddish out of the rotation again newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:30 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: traveling show?; Reddish out of rotation newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 11:17 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau said Cam Reddish didn’t play tonight because Thibs wanted to get to a nine-man rotation & Reddish was odd man out. When asked if it was because of Reddish’s defensive performance vs Dallas, he said “I don’t want to put anything on one guy. I don’t believe in that.” – 10:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tonight represented the first healthy DNPs of the season for Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. The Knicks did not make them available to the media. – 9:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few rotation notes: Cam Reddish played just seven minutes vs. DAL on Saturday and hasn’t played yet for NYK tonight vs. CLE. Also, Obi Toppin has played just 7 minutes so far vs. CLE. Knicks are up 8 on Cleveland through three quarters. – 7:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett 1–for-8 in the first half.
RJ Barrett played a game-high 20 mins in the first half.
Hard to justify Barrett playing 20 mins and Cam Reddish being benched the entire first half – 7:06 PM
More on this storyline
According to the Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks are willing to attach Reddish to a trade to unload the contract of Evan Fournier, who is also out of the rotation. -via New York Daily News / December 7, 2022
Now, the Knicks are already on the phones. League sources said the most-common players they have discussed with other teams are, in no particular order: Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Rose and Reddish. They fielded calls on Fournier leading into last winter’s trade deadline and then again over the summer. He has two seasons, including this one, remaining on his contract and hasn’t touched the court in three weeks. But it’s not like they’re desperate to send him out of town. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022
The Knicks have not shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him, league sources said. Still, that doesn’t mean a Fournier trade is impossible. They have expressed to other teams that they would consider dealing him for a less desirable contract if it meant bringing back an asset. The Knicks owe Fournier $18 million this season and $18.9 million next season. There is a team option for 2024-25, the final season of his contract, for $19 million. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022
They also have communicated that they are willing to attach Quickley or Reddish to Fournier to make a trade work, league sources said. The Knicks have discussed with other teams various types of Quickley-related deals. In discussions where the 23-year-old is the standalone piece going out, New York has targeted a future first-round pick, league sources said. The team is overflowing with guys who could justify playing time. Moving on from one of the guards could free up space. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2022
