Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley will miss game against Warriors

Michael Scotto: Danny Ainge wanted to give Will Hardy an opportunity to have a group of guys he could work with and develop a culture there, especially as a first-year head coach. I’ve heard Utah has been impressed with Lauri Markkanen. It would take a lot for Utah to trade him. Utah also wants to extend Jordan Clarkson, who owner Ryan Smith likes a lot. The rest of the roster is expendable, including Sexton, as you mentioned, especially with Utah coming back down to earth following the team’s hot start. -via HoopsHype / December 6, 2022