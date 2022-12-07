Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley will miss game against Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley remains OUT tonight. Lauri Markkanen is also OUT due to illness. – 6:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen (illness) have both been ruled out tonight against the Golden State Warriors – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Through 26 games, Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 21 points on 51.9% overall shooting, 44.1% shooting from 3 (5.8 attempts) and 87.7% shooting at the line. He and Lauri Markkanen are the only players averaging at least 20 points on 50% overall shooting and 40% shooting from 3 – 11:28 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley has been upgraded to questionable for the @Utah Jazz tomorrow against the @Golden State Warriors.
Rudy Gay is not on the injury report.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley is QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow vs. Golden State. Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE. – 6:44 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz are on the verge of getting reinforcements. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay — both out since mid-November — were full participants in Monday’s practice. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley still looked to be moving a little gingerly after practice, but said he’s not sure when he’s returning to action. – 3:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley, who fully practiced with the Jazz today, said he needs to wait to see what happens the next couple days but that he’s hoping to play either Wednesday or Friday. Rudy Gay also practiced and said he’s targeting a return for Wednesday. – 3:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley says he hopes to play Wednesday, but that they’ll see how the knee is feeling tomorrow before they know for sure. – 3:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley said his knee feels a lot better. Today is his first day going through contact. Said he can still feel the knee pain a bit. Playing Wednesday is still TBD, though he hopes to. – 3:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The stockings were hung by the practice court with care, in hopes that Mike Conley soon would be there. pic.twitter.com/3XEdl8I3gp – 2:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Gay and Conley back in their familiar places pic.twitter.com/9ngdk0DLoJ – 2:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley and Rudy Gay were both full participants in practice today for the Utah Jazz – 2:11 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley and Rudy Gay were full participants in practice today for the @Utah Jazz.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley and Rudy Gay were both full participants in Jazz practice today. – 2:09 PM
