Pacers 59, Timberwolves 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (13-11) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Indiana Pacers 59, Minnesota Timberwolves 63 (Q2 00:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX – 9:15 PM
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX – 9:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
great move by @Bennedict Mathurin.
We’re cutting into the lead here in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/5W3j6npNKA – 9:15 PM
great move by @Bennedict Mathurin.
We’re cutting into the lead here in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/5W3j6npNKA – 9:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch has gone 11 deep tonight because of the foul trouble. Pacers have also taken better care of the ball this quarter. – 9:11 PM
Finch has gone 11 deep tonight because of the foul trouble. Pacers have also taken better care of the ball this quarter. – 9:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have finally settled in mid-2Q now. After trailing by 23, it’s down to 11 via a 16-4 run.
Buddy Hield has more 3s (4) than the Timberwolves (3). – 9:05 PM
Pacers have finally settled in mid-2Q now. After trailing by 23, it’s down to 11 via a 16-4 run.
Buddy Hield has more 3s (4) than the Timberwolves (3). – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Careful of Buddy Hield in this building.
theathletic.com/1566408/2020/0… – 9:04 PM
Careful of Buddy Hield in this building.
theathletic.com/1566408/2020/0… – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch said yesterday that he likes Luka Garza better when he’s up in coverage. But the Wolves are playing drop tonight, and Turner is picking and popping every time in response. – 9:01 PM
Finch said yesterday that he likes Luka Garza better when he’s up in coverage. But the Wolves are playing drop tonight, and Turner is picking and popping every time in response. – 9:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Bol Bol through three quarters:
17 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
8-11 FG
25 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/GkU5JFbj1h – 8:59 PM
Bol Bol through three quarters:
17 PTS
7 REB
2 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
8-11 FG
25 MIN
@SASsoftware x @Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/GkU5JFbj1h – 8:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Luka Garza getting ready to check in. Wolves Twitter about to explode. – 8:54 PM
Luka Garza getting ready to check in. Wolves Twitter about to explode. – 8:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I think it was an awkward blockout by rookie Kendall Brown more than anything flagrant, ultimately tripping Gobert.
I do know the game doesn’t need to be stopped for five minutes to figure it out. – 8:49 PM
I think it was an awkward blockout by rookie Kendall Brown more than anything flagrant, ultimately tripping Gobert.
I do know the game doesn’t need to be stopped for five minutes to figure it out. – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
We’re reviewing this one for a “hostile act.” As if the Pacers committed armed robbery or something like that. – 8:45 PM
We’re reviewing this one for a “hostile act.” As if the Pacers committed armed robbery or something like that. – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant in the first quarter:
14 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/sBZDbCLtrN – 8:45 PM
Ant in the first quarter:
14 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST pic.twitter.com/sBZDbCLtrN – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Austin Rivers with the two-hand SLAM! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OLF0bMFtDe – 8:45 PM
Austin Rivers with the two-hand SLAM! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OLF0bMFtDe – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-17.
Edwards has 14 points and 3 steals. Ant has tallied 3+ steals in 3 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.
Gobert hauled in 9 rebounds in the quarter, tying a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-17.
Edwards has 14 points and 3 steals. Ant has tallied 3+ steals in 3 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.
Gobert hauled in 9 rebounds in the quarter, tying a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves couldn’t have asked for a better start. They lead 35-17 after one. Edwards taking control on the offensive end, attacking the rim for 14 points. Gobert with 6 points on three dunks to go with 9 rebounds. No notes. – 8:40 PM
Timberwolves couldn’t have asked for a better start. They lead 35-17 after one. Edwards taking control on the offensive end, attacking the rim for 14 points. Gobert with 6 points on three dunks to go with 9 rebounds. No notes. – 8:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
How’s it going? Well, the Pacers have twice as many turnovers (8) as FGs.
They’re down 35-17 after 1, their largest deficit to begin a game. – 8:39 PM
How’s it going? Well, the Pacers have twice as many turnovers (8) as FGs.
They’re down 35-17 after 1, their largest deficit to begin a game. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
tuff finish @Anthony Edwards. 😤 pic.twitter.com/6hIXAgPTxo – 8:38 PM
tuff finish @Anthony Edwards. 😤 pic.twitter.com/6hIXAgPTxo – 8:38 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pacers are switching 5 and Gobert knows it, hunting those effective post catches (the ones that lead to dunks, not moves). – 8:36 PM
Pacers are switching 5 and Gobert knows it, hunting those effective post catches (the ones that lead to dunks, not moves). – 8:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After tonight the Timberwolves might be petitioning the league to move to the Eastern Conference so they can play Indiana more. – 8:36 PM
After tonight the Timberwolves might be petitioning the league to move to the Eastern Conference so they can play Indiana more. – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ed Malloy just gave TJ McConnell a T for asking for a travel on Edwards. No way he deserved that. Absolutely no way. – 8:33 PM
Ed Malloy just gave TJ McConnell a T for asking for a travel on Edwards. No way he deserved that. Absolutely no way. – 8:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he’s the TOWER OF POWER. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9Smb2aQ0E2 – 8:27 PM
he’s the TOWER OF POWER. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9Smb2aQ0E2 – 8:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
😳🤯
Tyrese Haliburton with an unreal finish at the rim. pic.twitter.com/0aclE4BNmV – 8:26 PM
😳🤯
Tyrese Haliburton with an unreal finish at the rim. pic.twitter.com/0aclE4BNmV – 8:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves defense has been there from the jump tonight. They lead 19-6. Semi standing ovation from the crowd. Indiana has four turnovers, only two field goals. – 8:23 PM
Timberwolves defense has been there from the jump tonight. They lead 19-6. Semi standing ovation from the crowd. Indiana has four turnovers, only two field goals. – 8:23 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert with two forceful dunks and 6 boards in 5 minutes – 8:21 PM
Rudy Gobert with two forceful dunks and 6 boards in 5 minutes – 8:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Very slow start by the Pacers, down 12-3. They’re 1 for 7 shooting with two turnovers.
Mathurin now in to replace Nesmith. – 8:21 PM
Very slow start by the Pacers, down 12-3. They’re 1 for 7 shooting with two turnovers.
Mathurin now in to replace Nesmith. – 8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy from deep. 🎯
Watch the game on @BallySportsIN or stream live here: https://t.co/6EMFDG6UPS pic.twitter.com/Dx1aiRxBKw – 8:17 PM
Buddy from deep. 🎯
Watch the game on @BallySportsIN or stream live here: https://t.co/6EMFDG6UPS pic.twitter.com/Dx1aiRxBKw – 8:17 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Buddy Hield remains a defensive liability for the Pacers. Has to be constantly reminded it’s part of the job description. – 8:15 PM
Buddy Hield remains a defensive liability for the Pacers. Has to be constantly reminded it’s part of the job description. – 8:15 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Huge hit for Nebraska tonight. Sam Griesel will miss the game at Indiana due to illness, school spokesman told @Stadium.
Cornhuskers coming off a huge win at Creighton. – 7:44 PM
Huge hit for Nebraska tonight. Sam Griesel will miss the game at Indiana due to illness, school spokesman told @Stadium.
Cornhuskers coming off a huge win at Creighton. – 7:44 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/rFn6Adicqb – 7:43 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Taurean Prince (Right Shoulder Subluxation), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Indiana. pic.twitter.com/rFn6Adicqb – 7:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Minnesota (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)
James Johnson – Available (right elbow sprain)
T.J. McConnell – Available (non-COVID illness)
Myles Turner – Available (sore right hamstring) pic.twitter.com/1rPecWFx2z – 7:40 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game against Minnesota (1/2):
Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)
James Johnson – Available (right elbow sprain)
T.J. McConnell – Available (non-COVID illness)
Myles Turner – Available (sore right hamstring) pic.twitter.com/1rPecWFx2z – 7:40 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he’s the 1️⃣ for a reason. pic.twitter.com/MgKqa8j6cZ – 6:30 PM
he’s the 1️⃣ for a reason. pic.twitter.com/MgKqa8j6cZ – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin sat down with @Stadium and talked about his excitement to grow with Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/WWgMFJ1BmB – 6:12 PM
Bennedict Mathurin sat down with @Stadium and talked about his excitement to grow with Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/WWgMFJ1BmB – 6:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Indiana:
Southwest Salad Station
Chili Mac Pasta
Chili Verde Chicken
Cornbread Muffins
Elote Corn
Ancho Chili Broccoli with Black Bean
Potato Leek Soup
Postgame Pizza – 5:53 PM
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Indiana:
Southwest Salad Station
Chili Mac Pasta
Chili Verde Chicken
Cornbread Muffins
Elote Corn
Ancho Chili Broccoli with Black Bean
Potato Leek Soup
Postgame Pizza – 5:53 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Pardon the promotion, but “Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis” is available for those seeking Christmas gift ideas for basketball fans. It covers … – 4:47 PM
Pardon the promotion, but “Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis” is available for those seeking Christmas gift ideas for basketball fans. It covers … – 4:47 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ home winning streak came to an end with a loss to the Pacers on Monday, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
After the Warriors’ home winning streak came to an end with a loss to the Pacers on Monday, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/kWbppReGwf – 3:48 PM
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/kWbppReGwf – 3:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
get to know rookie guard @andrewnembhard.👇 pic.twitter.com/s2HBUxzFhl – 3:41 PM
get to know rookie guard @andrewnembhard.👇 pic.twitter.com/s2HBUxzFhl – 3:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
meet ya at @TargetCenterMN.
🎟 » https://t.co/8EFmlHWt5H pic.twitter.com/WSuvkc3sWO – 3:25 PM
meet ya at @TargetCenterMN.
🎟 » https://t.co/8EFmlHWt5H pic.twitter.com/WSuvkc3sWO – 3:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you’re looking at the G League’s current scoring leader pic.twitter.com/QkgswGltCk – 2:48 PM
you’re looking at the G League’s current scoring leader pic.twitter.com/QkgswGltCk – 2:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly assesses the Rudy Gobert trade, first quarter of the season and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3979037/2022/1… – 2:40 PM
Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly assesses the Rudy Gobert trade, first quarter of the season and more
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3979037/2022/1… – 2:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A LONG injury list for the Pacers tonight in Minnesota to close out a 7-game road trip.
Haliubrton, Smith, Turner, McConnell and Johnson are questionable. Duarte and Theis remain out.
Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns. – 2:39 PM
A LONG injury list for the Pacers tonight in Minnesota to close out a 7-game road trip.
Haliubrton, Smith, Turner, McConnell and Johnson are questionable. Duarte and Theis remain out.
Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns. – 2:39 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.