Pacers 59, Timberwolves 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

A LONG injury list for the Pacers tonight in Minnesota to close out a 7-game road trip.Haliubrton, Smith, Turner, McConnell and Johnson are questionable. Duarte and Theis remain out.Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns. – 2:39 PM

After the Warriors’ home winning streak came to an end with a loss to the Pacers on Monday, NBA Twitter weighed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit…

Pardon the promotion, but “Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis” is available for those seeking Christmas gift ideas for basketball fans. It covers … – 4:47 PM

Bennedict Mathurin sat down with @Stadium and talked about his excitement to grow with Tyrese Haliburton. pic.twitter.com/WWgMFJ1BmB

Injury Report for tonight’s game against Minnesota (1/2):Tyrese Haliburton – Available (sore left groin)James Johnson – Available (right elbow sprain)T.J. McConnell – Available (non-COVID illness)Myles Turner – Available (sore right hamstring) pic.twitter.com/1rPecWFx2z

Huge hit for Nebraska tonight. Sam Griesel will miss the game at Indiana due to illness, school spokesman told @Stadium Cornhuskers coming off a huge win at Creighton. – 7:44 PM

Jalen Smith has a sore right knee and is out tonight, Pacers say. His first missed game of the season. Aaron Nesmith with start at the 4 as the Pacers go small.Haliburton, Turner, Johnson, and McConnell are back. – 7:49 PM

Buddy Hield remains a defensive liability for the Pacers. Has to be constantly reminded it’s part of the job description. – 8:15 PM

Very slow start by the Pacers, down 12-3. They’re 1 for 7 shooting with two turnovers.Mathurin now in to replace Nesmith. – 8:21 PM

Pacers are playing their seventh game in 11 days and third in four nights. As tough as scheduled game as a team can have. They’ve started sluggish and trail 10-3. – 8:21 PM

Timberwolves defense has been there from the jump tonight. They lead 19-6. Semi standing ovation from the crowd. Indiana has four turnovers, only two field goals. – 8:23 PM

Ed Malloy just gave TJ McConnell a T for asking for a travel on Edwards. No way he deserved that. Absolutely no way. – 8:33 PM

Pacers much healthier, but Kendall Brown is still getting minutes here for the Pacers. He’s gotten minutes in multiple games this road trip. – 8:34 PM

After tonight the Timberwolves might be petitioning the league to move to the Eastern Conference so they can play Indiana more. – 8:36 PM

Pacers are switching 5 and Gobert knows it, hunting those effective post catches (the ones that lead to dunks, not moves). – 8:36 PM

How’s it going? Well, the Pacers have twice as many turnovers (8) as FGs.They’re down 35-17 after 1, their largest deficit to begin a game. – 8:39 PM

Timberwolves couldn’t have asked for a better start. They lead 35-17 after one. Edwards taking control on the offensive end, attacking the rim for 14 points. Gobert with 6 points on three dunks to go with 9 rebounds. No notes. – 8:40 PM

At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 35-17.Edwards has 14 points and 3 steals. Ant has tallied 3+ steals in 3 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.Gobert hauled in 9 rebounds in the quarter, tying a season-high for any quarter. – 8:40 PM

We’re reviewing this one for a “hostile act.” As if the Pacers committed armed robbery or something like that. – 8:45 PM

I think it was an awkward blockout by rookie Kendall Brown more than anything flagrant, ultimately tripping Gobert.I do know the game doesn’t need to be stopped for five minutes to figure it out. – 8:49 PM

Finch said yesterday that he likes Luka Garza better when he’s up in coverage. But the Wolves are playing drop tonight, and Turner is picking and popping every time in response. – 9:01 PM

Pacers were down 44-22, but they’re currently on an 18-7 run. Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have been finding some rhythm. It’s 51-40 now, so still work to go. – 9:04 PM

Pacers have finally settled in mid-2Q now. After trailing by 23, it’s down to 11 via a 16-4 run.Buddy Hield has more 3s (4) than the Timberwolves (3). – 9:05 PM

Finch has gone 11 deep tonight because of the foul trouble. Pacers have also taken better care of the ball this quarter. – 9:11 PM

Pacers got the lead down to 6 and finally showed some signs of life on offense. But the Wolves scored easily on three sgtraight possessions and are up 10 again. Big moments for the Wolves to match the Pacers run. – 9:14 PM

great move by @Bennedict Mathurin We’re cutting into the lead here in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/5W3j6npNKA

Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.