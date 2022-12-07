Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $7,533,567 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $13,606,888 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 830 WCCO

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman

@TheWarriorsWire

The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. 4:00 AM The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj…