Pacers vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Indiana Pacers are spending $7,533,567 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $13,606,888 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North Extra
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj… – 4:00 AM
@Sportando
Minnesota Timberwolves to sign Matt Ryan
sportando.basketball/en/minnesota-t… – 2:53 AM