Pistons 43, Pelicans 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (7-19) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (8-8) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Detroit Pistons 43, New Orleans Pelicans 56 (Half)
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pels 56, Pistons 43
Williamson 18 pts
Murphy 10 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts, 7 rebs
Pels held the Pistons to 15 points in the 2nd after a slow start. JV and Zion combined for 18 in the 2nd. Pels starting to impose their will. They’re hoping to put it away in the 3rd – 9:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up by double digits heading to break
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/PXIc8F6oJV – 9:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pelicans 56, Pistons 43. Detroit just had too many cold stretches offensively and some bad turnovers.
Hayes: 8p, 5a and 4r
Stewart: 8p
Burks/Bey: 7p each
If Bogey can just do what he did last night again, the Pistons will be OK. – 9:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Killian sets it up, Stew does the rest💪
@Killian Hayes ➡️ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/6GL4TjGWAB – 9:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pelicans 56, Pistons 43. Pels closed the half with a 14-3 run to take control of the game.
Hayes: 8 points, 5 assists, 4 steals
Stewart: 8 points
Williamson has 18 for New Orleans – 9:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans lead was just two, at 42-40 with 4:09 left in the first half. Then New Orleans’ D and Zion went bonkers, outscoring the Pistons 14-3.
Williamson has 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists at halftime. – 9:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 56, Pistons 43
– Zion: 18p, 5r, 2a, 6/10 FG, 6/9 FT
– Trey: 10p, 2/5 3P
– JV: 8p, 7r
– Larry: 3p, 7r, 2b
Pels: 46.8 FG%, 4/14 3P, 8/11 FT
Pistons: 32.6 FG%, 5/20 3P, 8/10 FT – 9:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“They can not guard him!” – @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/wo1oyRd91w – 9:08 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this is peek “zion makes what’s actually really difficult look incredibly routine” pic.twitter.com/qnCK1utDK7 – 9:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pelicans 56, #Pistons 43.
Hayes: 8 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts
Stewart: 8 pts, 1 reb
Bey: 7 pts, 3 rebs
Burks: 7 pts
Zion Williamson: 18 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts (6-9 FG, 6-9 FT) – 9:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
A couple squabbles with the Pistons seem to have fired up #Pelicans and Zion to another level (as well as the crowd). Detroit was right in this game all half but last few minutes NOLA taking over. Zion 18 pts – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pelicans take their biggest lead of the game, 51-40, following a pair of free throws from Zion. Burks responds with a 3 to stop the bleeding – 9:05 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Defense isn’t the issue for Detroit tonight. Offense has really struggled against a top-tier defense.
Rough halves for all starters not named Hayes or Stewart. – 9:05 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I just want it to be known that I never sold my Killian Hayes property. I still visit one weekend every year. – 8:58 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New Orleans has a 46-40 lead over Detroit with 2:58 left in the first half. – 8:57 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hayes bottles up McCollum, assists a Stewart 3, and then knocks down a middy on the next possession. Playing another very strong two-way game – 8:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
There’s someone talking crap to the Pistons in the front row. Both Stew and Saddiq had aggressive words after making corner 3s. – 8:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting buckets while getting tackled 💪 pic.twitter.com/O65uYQTi3A – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Congratulations Blake on his pregame victory, winning the 2021 Panini Chronicles Draft Picks box!
#Pelicans | @MarkmanBreakers pic.twitter.com/llzhby3PYZ – 8:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren lucky he didn’t get hit with a tech, looked like he slightly shoved one of the Pelicans lol – 8:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Looked like Alvarado had extended conversation with Cory Joseph after Pistons sent Zion to the floor again as he attempted shot in paint. Joseph seemed to be explaining that he was trying to wrap him up (but unsuccessfully). Anyway, tech on Naji after brief shouting with Duren – 8:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Technical foul on Naji Marshall after that exchange with Jalen Duren. – 8:42 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. is about to have an ugly conversation with that rim on #Pelicans offensive end. Cannot catch a break on point-blank shots – 8:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pistons 28, Pelicans 27. Detroit cooled off after opening the quarter 7-0, shooting 10-27 overall and 3-12 from 3.
Bogdanovic: 5 points
Stewart: 5 points
Hayes: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Down 1 after the first quarter
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/O6krsKh1eV – 8:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Pistons 28, #Pelicans 27.
Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 1 reb
Stewart: 5 pts, 1 reb
Hayes: 4 pts, 4 rebs, 4 asts
Duren: 4 pts, 4 rebs
Ivey: 4 pts, 1 reb – 8:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pistons 28, Pelicans 27. Solid quarter for Detroit, which continue to be road pests.
Really good quarter for Killian Hayes, who has 4/4/4.
Beef Stew and Ivey each with 5 points. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hug Zion and he’s still going to score on you pic.twitter.com/CHlyDn2KhA – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pistons 28, Pelicans 27
Williamson 8 pts
Murphy 7 pts
McCollum 4 pts – 8:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Cory Joseph tried to wrap up Zion to prevent the and-one but Kevin Knox (who’s also on the floor right now for Pistons) can testify first-hand that the guy is just too strong – 8:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cory Joseph wraps Zion up in transition, but somehow he still gets the layup to go for a 3-point play opportunity. He did the “too small” move as soon as he got up, too. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson was adamant about “too smalling” Corey Joseph after that And-1 dropped 🤣 – 8:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson just ‘too smalled’ Cory Joseph.
Joseph completely wrapped him up with both arms and Zion still scored. – 8:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Corey Joseph tried to wrap up Zion. Didn’t matter. Still scored. – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion just hit Cory Joseph with the “Too Small” after the and-one – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy grimaced a little bit after attempting that last offensive rebound, and then grabbed at his lower back region when sitting on the bench while talking to a Pels staff member. – 8:32 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jose Alvarado gets a warm ovation from the fans here in New Orleans as he checks in for the first time tonight. – 8:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey steals it on one end 👊
Slams it on the other end 👊 pic.twitter.com/4E4Su1GTHR – 8:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With two more dunks early in this one, what are the odds that Trey Murphy finishes with the most jams on the Pelicans this season?
As it stands this very second, New Orleans dunk leaders:
1. Larry Nance: 32
2. Zion Williamson: 28
3. Trey Murphy: 24 – 8:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 22-21 over the #Pelicans with 2:38 left in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was so nice of Larry Nance to miss that so Trey Murphy could get a putback dunk.
Larry just trying to help Trey get to the dunk contest.
True teammates right there. – 8:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian Hayes has 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists through the first 8 minutes of the game. – 8:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Zion handles and that spin move 👀 pic.twitter.com/rYM8GwWbSR – 8:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Zion Williamson gets the 3-point play to go and the #Pelicans lead 13-11. – 8:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 11-10 early in New Orleans. Good start for the young backcourt. – 8:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pretty wild to hear someone from the opposing bench yell “hand-off” well before Zion gets the ball on a hand-off, and yet opponents can’t do anything to slow him down on those plays. – 8:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons lead 11-10 midway through the first quarter. Ivey and Hayes with 4 points each. – 8:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
A game of runs so far. Detroit starts the game on a 7-0 run and New Orleans counters with an 8-0 run. – 8:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two lottery picks going at it early in this one.
Dyson Daniels just ripped Jaden Ivey and went coast-to-coast for an and-one. – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaden Ivey can’t get past Dyson Daniels on his first couple of drives, and now DD hits a fun runner off glass + the harm.
Pelicans up 8-7 on the Pistons early. – 8:15 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
And a dunk like that will get Trey Murphy on the NBA’s radar for the Dunk Contest – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan picks up where he left off last night and splashes a 3-pointer. Killian gets a steal and dunk right after that. Detroit has an early 7-0 lead over the Pelicans. – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Go now before it’s too late!
Play Courtside Challenge on the #Pelicans app for your chance to win!
@SeatGeek 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0tQtYCiVeI – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain) isn’t playing tonight, but he’s getting some shots up. pic.twitter.com/3jI5FjaiyK – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III. – 7:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/FPuwoz42c5 – 7:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
30 mins away!
Tune In 👀
7 pm CT
@BallySportsNO
@995WRNO pic.twitter.com/37rLsExWDs – 7:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters for tonight’s matchup!
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/SYqj0l5Odi – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ Graham (right great toe sprain) is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Detroit – 7:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Parade of fire fits.
#ULTRADrip | @michelobultra pic.twitter.com/OuL8KsBqYF – 7:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is out here getting some shots up before tonight’s game.
He’ll be out again tonight but this is a good sign that he’s getting closer to a return. pic.twitter.com/tW09dL9wMB – 7:07 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Tonight we’re wearing our blue jerseys! Get the one off my back and help support NOLA public schools!
Here’s how to bid…
https://t.co/HobuldxlzC pic.twitter.com/6SjyTQ2Dqm – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
locked in
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/EYVkNSYWty – 6:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones is out tonight, per Willie Green.
Devonte’ Graham will go thru his pregame warmup then the team will determine his status. – 6:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones is out, Willie Green says. Devonte’ Graham will warm up before a decision about his status is made. – 6:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan was all smiles and locked in as he returned to play Utah for the first time since his departure😄🔒
Get a behind-the-scenes look in our latest episode of ‘Under the Hood’, ‘Going Back and Giving Back’.
🔗: https://t.co/4GVE0ug379 pic.twitter.com/pgwI88400m – 5:58 PM
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
Schaumburg Elementary School is the NOLA public school we’re benefiting tonight with our jersey auction!
Here’s how to bid on my GAMEWORN jersey signed and personalized to you!
auctions.neworleanssaints.com/iSynApp/allAuc… – 5:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans have a golden opportunity to snap a dry spell that’s lasted almost five years against the Pistons tonight.
New Orleans hasn’t won 5 straight games since ending the 2017-18 season with 5 consecutive W’s .
Time to put that streak to bed! https://t.co/NNMZs48v1w pic.twitter.com/cCxoNonuan – 5:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
What are your predictions for tonight’s Pelicans game? pic.twitter.com/DPUiWwwSbX – 5:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Only a few more hours till tip-off against the Pistons 👀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/Xvm8wGSGGV – 4:54 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Nate Duncan
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/2eiXvIjSWG pic.twitter.com/awA6zFQ7IP – 4:08 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Are the Pelicans officially contenders? pic.twitter.com/9a2rT1jkLy – 3:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/kWbppReGwf – 3:48 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson MVP candidate?
🏀 What the numbers say, the narrative fits
🏀 X-factors that could win him the award
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/zj2gVKQOgy – 3:30 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
The perfect blend of Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant, Jaden Ivey is one of the most fascinating rookies of the 2022 class.
His debut is here and it’s glorious. Gonna live vicariously through you all on this one.
🎁 : https://t.co/YrPNT5ICow pic.twitter.com/0eHCG1rrRX – 3:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We host the Pistons tonight! 👀
@ErinESummers with a preview 🎙
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/eQNchv10rW – 2:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Detroit News’ high school football all-area teams: bit.ly/3UHbvM9 – 2:24 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What Up Doe #Pistons Fans🤝
Get your favorite Pistons jersey ready because we are officially one week away from #NBAJerseyDay. Can’t wait to see which jersey you are rockin’ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LCsVcT2SNy – 2:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: East 15 in 60 Mailbag: IND, NYK, CHA, ORL, DET with @Danny Leroux
Join with our @SethPartnow Sale!
https://t.co/0OLM0cUWJ9 pic.twitter.com/PdUu1nYMM8 – 2:05 PM
