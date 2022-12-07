Pistons vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $17,785,838 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $9,847,459 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?