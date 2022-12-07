Pistons vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $17,785,838 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $9,847,459 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Bojan Bogdanovic caught on fire and with season-high performance led his team to a victory over Heat 🔥
31 PTS
7/9 3PT
5 AST
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/pG8kZTARVz – 2:32 AM