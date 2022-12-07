Thunder 52, Grizzlies 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-9) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 52, Memphis Grizzlies 57 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
8 three pointers made in the opening half 👌 pic.twitter.com/V9gju6kqWA – 9:11 PM
8 three pointers made in the opening half 👌 pic.twitter.com/V9gju6kqWA – 9:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Grizzlies 57, Thunder 52
SGA – 14 points
Mann – 9 points
Morant – 12 points, 9 rebounds
Brooks – 12 points
OKC from 2: 9/32 (28.1%)
MEM from 2: 18/32 (56.3%)
OKC from 3: 8/17 (47.1%)
MEM from 3: 5/18 (27.8%) – 9:06 PM
HALF: Grizzlies 57, Thunder 52
SGA – 14 points
Mann – 9 points
Morant – 12 points, 9 rebounds
Brooks – 12 points
OKC from 2: 9/32 (28.1%)
MEM from 2: 18/32 (56.3%)
OKC from 3: 8/17 (47.1%)
MEM from 3: 5/18 (27.8%) – 9:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dillon Brooks has been waiting on this challenge. He’s picking up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander past halfcourt and using a lot of energy getting through screens so teammates don’t have to switch onto the OKC star. He let out a scream on Gilgeous-Alexander’s last bucket. This is fun. – 9:04 PM
Dillon Brooks has been waiting on this challenge. He’s picking up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander past halfcourt and using a lot of energy getting through screens so teammates don’t have to switch onto the OKC star. He let out a scream on Gilgeous-Alexander’s last bucket. This is fun. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
We have seen that before. Steven Adams provides a huge swing for Memphis going into the break. – 9:04 PM
We have seen that before. Steven Adams provides a huge swing for Memphis going into the break. – 9:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Gene with the active hands to come up with the steal! pic.twitter.com/MfV4gI6zW5 – 9:00 PM
Gene with the active hands to come up with the steal! pic.twitter.com/MfV4gI6zW5 – 9:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley is the only active Thunder player who has not checked into this game yet – 8:56 PM
Darius Bazley is the only active Thunder player who has not checked into this game yet – 8:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Tre Mann step back! Shaky game from him, let’s see if that can turn it around. – 8:56 PM
The Tre Mann step back! Shaky game from him, let’s see if that can turn it around. – 8:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
NO FLY ZONE YA FEEL ME 🗣️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/JAD5bPFe0G – 8:55 PM
NO FLY ZONE YA FEEL ME 🗣️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/JAD5bPFe0G – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is 5-of-12 on above-the-break threes and 4-of-23 in the paint. Weird game, this. – 8:54 PM
The Thunder is 5-of-12 on above-the-break threes and 4-of-23 in the paint. Weird game, this. – 8:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder from 2: 5/27 (18.5%)
Grizzlies from 2: 12/25 (48%)
Thunder from 3: 6/13 (46.2%)
Grizzlies from 3: 4/14 (28.6%) – 8:54 PM
Thunder from 2: 5/27 (18.5%)
Grizzlies from 2: 12/25 (48%)
Thunder from 3: 6/13 (46.2%)
Grizzlies from 3: 4/14 (28.6%) – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE throws down the drop off from Wiggins 🔨 pic.twitter.com/RH9462LIkr – 8:53 PM
JRE throws down the drop off from Wiggins 🔨 pic.twitter.com/RH9462LIkr – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has done a much better job this game of just pulling his three point shot and trusting it. Even shot a contested one earlier. I like to see that from him. – 8:53 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has done a much better job this game of just pulling his three point shot and trusting it. Even shot a contested one earlier. I like to see that from him. – 8:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder have been blocked (8) as many times as they’ve made a shot (8) so far this game – 8:50 PM
The Thunder have been blocked (8) as many times as they’ve made a shot (8) so far this game – 8:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
DROP ONE OFF @Ziaire Williams
@Brandon Clarke | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/F3zlocivaQ – 8:49 PM
DROP ONE OFF @Ziaire Williams
@Brandon Clarke | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/F3zlocivaQ – 8:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
silky smooth like ya favorite r&b/jazz record 💿 pic.twitter.com/du9Iw9Dpvc – 8:45 PM
silky smooth like ya favorite r&b/jazz record 💿 pic.twitter.com/du9Iw9Dpvc – 8:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams gets a quick assist to Brandon Clarke out of a pick-and-roll. Remember, he didn’t have a lot of those opportunities last season, but the Grizzlies really emphasized his on the ball improvement during the summer. Expect to see more of that. – 8:45 PM
Ziaire Williams gets a quick assist to Brandon Clarke out of a pick-and-roll. Remember, he didn’t have a lot of those opportunities last season, but the Grizzlies really emphasized his on the ball improvement during the summer. Expect to see more of that. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Building would have gone crazy if Ziaire Williams got that one to go down. – 8:44 PM
Building would have gone crazy if Ziaire Williams got that one to go down. – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I love Jaylin Williams getting a chance here. He was so impressive with the Blue, and played with more force. I hope that translates.
watch: playback.tv/lockedonthunder – 8:42 PM
I love Jaylin Williams getting a chance here. He was so impressive with the Blue, and played with more force. I hope that translates.
watch: playback.tv/lockedonthunder – 8:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is set to check in and get his first minutes of the season at the start of the second quarter. He just got a huge ovation – 8:41 PM
Ziaire Williams is set to check in and get his first minutes of the season at the start of the second quarter. He just got a huge ovation – 8:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
If opposing fans are sick of SGA getting so many free throws, then quit fouling him 🤷🏽♂️ – 8:40 PM
If opposing fans are sick of SGA getting so many free throws, then quit fouling him 🤷🏽♂️ – 8:40 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career high FTA is 18. That might be in jeopardy, since he’s on pace for about a hundred through 1Q here in Memphis.
The Grizzlies lead 27-25. SGA 12p, including 9-of-10 from the line. Morant and Brooks, 6p each. – 8:40 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career high FTA is 18. That might be in jeopardy, since he’s on pace for about a hundred through 1Q here in Memphis.
The Grizzlies lead 27-25. SGA 12p, including 9-of-10 from the line. Morant and Brooks, 6p each. – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⭕️ ⭕️ ⭕️
Us: 27 | ⛈️: 25
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/Xi8g3WGH57 – 8:40 PM
🐻 ⭕️ ⭕️ ⭕️
Us: 27 | ⛈️: 25
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/Xi8g3WGH57 – 8:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Grizzlies 27, Thunder 25
Memphis is shooting 44%. OKC is shooting 26%.
How is this possible? SGA is 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He has 12 points and one made field goal. – 8:39 PM
End 1Q: Grizzlies 27, Thunder 25
Memphis is shooting 44%. OKC is shooting 26%.
How is this possible? SGA is 9-of-10 from the free throw line. He has 12 points and one made field goal. – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 27, Thunder 25
SGA – 12 points, 1/4 FG, 9/10 FT
Morant – 6 points, 7 rebounds
Brooks – 6 points – 8:39 PM
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 27, Thunder 25
SGA – 12 points, 1/4 FG, 9/10 FT
Morant – 6 points, 7 rebounds
Brooks – 6 points – 8:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a season-low 1 free throw attempt and a season-low 15 points vs the Grizzlies three weeks ago.
SGA had 10 free throw attempts and 12 points in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:39 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a season-low 1 free throw attempt and a season-low 15 points vs the Grizzlies three weeks ago.
SGA had 10 free throw attempts and 12 points in the 1st quarter tonight. – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. played seven minutes in the first quarter and did not attempt a shot. – 8:38 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. played seven minutes in the first quarter and did not attempt a shot. – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Fans are booing as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the free-throw lineS he’s taken 10 free throws in the first quarter and has 12 points. – 8:37 PM
Fans are booing as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the free-throw lineS he’s taken 10 free throws in the first quarter and has 12 points. – 8:37 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
My column jinx on Jaren is that he’s not allowed to touch the ball on the Grizzlies’ side of the halfcourt line tonight. – 8:37 PM
My column jinx on Jaren is that he’s not allowed to touch the ball on the Grizzlies’ side of the halfcourt line tonight. – 8:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really would have liked to see Tre Mann kick that out to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, no one followed him to the top of the key on the pop. – 8:36 PM
Really would have liked to see Tre Mann kick that out to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, no one followed him to the top of the key on the pop. – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA wanted to get a 3 up after the timeout but Steven Adams ran over to the rim like he was gonna block it so SGA didn’t get the freebie.
The old teammates got a big laugh out of Kiwi shenanigans. – 8:29 PM
SGA wanted to get a 3 up after the timeout but Steven Adams ran over to the rim like he was gonna block it so SGA didn’t get the freebie.
The old teammates got a big laugh out of Kiwi shenanigans. – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Come watch Thunder vs Grizzlies with me!
playback.tv/lockedonthunder – 8:28 PM
Come watch Thunder vs Grizzlies with me!
playback.tv/lockedonthunder – 8:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe sharing the floor with SGA
This is the all Thunder Twitter lineup tbh – 8:27 PM
Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe sharing the floor with SGA
This is the all Thunder Twitter lineup tbh – 8:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi checks in during the 1Q
The two-way player hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 23 – 8:22 PM
Eugene Omoruyi checks in during the 1Q
The two-way player hasn’t appeared in a game since Nov. 23 – 8:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub to Poku for the deep 3 early! 👌 pic.twitter.com/WIcDqhvk0I – 8:19 PM
JDub to Poku for the deep 3 early! 👌 pic.twitter.com/WIcDqhvk0I – 8:19 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Poku trailing Steven Adams looks like his shadow when the sun is nearly down – 8:18 PM
Poku trailing Steven Adams looks like his shadow when the sun is nearly down – 8:18 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Not even 5 minutes into the first quarter and Ja Morant has 7 rebounds – 8:17 PM
Not even 5 minutes into the first quarter and Ja Morant has 7 rebounds – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s Starting 5
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/RgOhpsZ0Ux – 8:13 PM
Tonight’s Starting 5
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/RgOhpsZ0Ux – 8:13 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is telling the defense to “wake up.” The Grizzlies have scored a quick six points, but so has OKC. – 8:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is telling the defense to “wake up.” The Grizzlies have scored a quick six points, but so has OKC. – 8:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ROLL CALLLLLLLL.
HIT THE RT IF YOU TAPPED IN TONIGHT 〽️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/OJUmuFg5dG – 8:10 PM
ROLL CALLLLLLLL.
HIT THE RT IF YOU TAPPED IN TONIGHT 〽️
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/OJUmuFg5dG – 8:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A Grizzlies fan at the game tonight gave @brevinknight22 an incredible Christmas gift. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YEc3n4NNiE – 8:09 PM
A Grizzlies fan at the game tonight gave @brevinknight22 an incredible Christmas gift. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YEc3n4NNiE – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT vs. OKC
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/v3j8S51BRc – 8:06 PM
FIRST FIVE OUT vs. OKC
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/v3j8S51BRc – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Bring ‘em out, bring ‘em out! ⚡️
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/5IyUeP1VMn – 7:57 PM
Bring ‘em out, bring ‘em out! ⚡️
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/5IyUeP1VMn – 7:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Thunder vs Grizzlies: OKC–Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grizz start Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM
Your starters for Thunder vs Grizzlies: OKC–Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grizz start Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr. Steven Adams, John Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-V-Thunder game at FedExForum.
Zach Zarba, Matt Boland and Jonathan Sterling. At last report, none were on the Injury report.
I know @badunclep is happy to have a full complement of refs to speak highly of tonight. – 7:45 PM
Here are your officials for tonight’s Grizzlies-V-Thunder game at FedExForum.
Zach Zarba, Matt Boland and Jonathan Sterling. At last report, none were on the Injury report.
I know @badunclep is happy to have a full complement of refs to speak highly of tonight. – 7:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the growl towel poncho is really elite 💯 pic.twitter.com/b1OrERE7U5 – 7:34 PM
the growl towel poncho is really elite 💯 pic.twitter.com/b1OrERE7U5 – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Regardless of the team we’re facing, where our games are at…we want to be locked in and ready to go.❞
@NickAGallo talks with Aaron Wiggins pregame as the Thunder prepares for game three of its five-game road swing. pic.twitter.com/teeOxeZHOO – 7:25 PM
❝Regardless of the team we’re facing, where our games are at…we want to be locked in and ready to go.❞
@NickAGallo talks with Aaron Wiggins pregame as the Thunder prepares for game three of its five-game road swing. pic.twitter.com/teeOxeZHOO – 7:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
ICYMI: Pregame read on SGA’s superstar rise oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:23 PM
ICYMI: Pregame read on SGA’s superstar rise oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 7:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ousmane Dieng was sent to the Blue, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining the Thunder on the next leg of this trip to Cleveland and Dallas:
Daigneault on Dieng’s assignment: “Things could change, but it’ll be longer than that as planned.” – 7:21 PM
Ousmane Dieng was sent to the Blue, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be joining the Thunder on the next leg of this trip to Cleveland and Dallas:
Daigneault on Dieng’s assignment: “Things could change, but it’ll be longer than that as planned.” – 7:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on Dort’s left knee contusion: “(He) woke up pretty sore. He went through some light shooting and couldn’t really improve it very much. It kind of sprung up on us.” – 7:19 PM
Daigneault on Dort’s left knee contusion: “(He) woke up pretty sore. He went through some light shooting and couldn’t really improve it very much. It kind of sprung up on us.” – 7:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on how OKC will guard Morant without Dort: “Little bit of Jalen Williams, little bit of Wiggins, little bit of Shai. It’ll be a committee there. With Morant’s speed and how dynamic he is in the paint, it’s a five-man defense against him.” – 7:17 PM
Daigneault on how OKC will guard Morant without Dort: “Little bit of Jalen Williams, little bit of Wiggins, little bit of Shai. It’ll be a committee there. With Morant’s speed and how dynamic he is in the paint, it’s a five-man defense against him.” – 7:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams will officially make his season debut. Big bench piece back for Memphis. – 7:06 PM
Ziaire Williams will officially make his season debut. Big bench piece back for Memphis. – 7:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the growl towel pancho is really elite 💯 pic.twitter.com/pKyPzQKg8f – 7:03 PM
the growl towel pancho is really elite 💯 pic.twitter.com/pKyPzQKg8f – 7:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane:
“There will be (an update) either later tonight or tomorrow. They had good follow ups with the docs and medical team yesterday and today to figure out where he is in the ramp up process. So we will have something tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:29 PM
Full Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane:
“There will be (an update) either later tonight or tomorrow. They had good follow ups with the docs and medical team yesterday and today to figure out where he is in the ramp up process. So we will have something tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ziaire Williams expected to play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. Says the team will have a Desmond Bane update “later tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:20 PM
Ziaire Williams expected to play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. Says the team will have a Desmond Bane update “later tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the team will issue an update on Desmond Bane tonight or tomorrow. – 6:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the team will issue an update on Desmond Bane tonight or tomorrow. – 6:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says there’s a “pretty good chance” Ziaire Williams will play today. Sounds like Z is back. – 6:20 PM
Taylor Jenkins says there’s a “pretty good chance” Ziaire Williams will play today. Sounds like Z is back. – 6:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jalen Williams joins the TBU crew to discuss the resiliency and mentality of the team in multiple come-back wins. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
YouTube | https://t.co/fr2V0va6PU
Spotify | https://t.co/VJovym4M1X
Apple | https://t.co/XKgWXvmEGl pic.twitter.com/u72IlE2R3s – 5:44 PM
Jalen Williams joins the TBU crew to discuss the resiliency and mentality of the team in multiple come-back wins. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks
YouTube | https://t.co/fr2V0va6PU
Spotify | https://t.co/VJovym4M1X
Apple | https://t.co/XKgWXvmEGl pic.twitter.com/u72IlE2R3s – 5:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
As Ziaire Williams gets closer to a return, here’s a reminder of what I believe will be his best long-term skill as an NBA player. Every player has their bread and butter. His is the midrange jumper.
“I was blessed to have that midrange, man.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:19 PM
As Ziaire Williams gets closer to a return, here’s a reminder of what I believe will be his best long-term skill as an NBA player. Every player has their bread and butter. His is the midrange jumper.
“I was blessed to have that midrange, man.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Santi Aldama played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/yWhY0uc9Mz – 4:13 PM
During the last home game, Santi Aldama played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.36 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/yWhY0uc9Mz – 4:13 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Grizzlies.
That huge sigh of relief you just heard came from Ja Morant.
Dort held Ja to 19 points on 5-20 shooting three weeks ago.
Aaron Wiggins should be next perimeter defender up. He’s played well this season. – 3:24 PM
Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Grizzlies.
That huge sigh of relief you just heard came from Ja Morant.
Dort held Ja to 19 points on 5-20 shooting three weeks ago.
Aaron Wiggins should be next perimeter defender up. He’s played well this season. – 3:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Threads for the remainder of December! 🪡 pic.twitter.com/CHDm18ilTv – 3:15 PM
Threads for the remainder of December! 🪡 pic.twitter.com/CHDm18ilTv – 3:15 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
The perfect blend of Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant, Jaden Ivey is one of the most fascinating rookies of the 2022 class.
His debut is here and it’s glorious. Gonna live vicariously through you all on this one.
🎁 : https://t.co/YrPNT5ICow pic.twitter.com/0eHCG1rrRX – 3:07 PM
The perfect blend of Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant, Jaden Ivey is one of the most fascinating rookies of the 2022 class.
His debut is here and it’s glorious. Gonna live vicariously through you all on this one.
🎁 : https://t.co/YrPNT5ICow pic.twitter.com/0eHCG1rrRX – 3:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort (left knee contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 2:56 PM
Lu Dort (left knee contusion) is out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 2:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort (left knee contusion) is out tonight. The Ja Morant assignment will fall to someone else.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) remains out. – 2:50 PM
Lu Dort (left knee contusion) is out tonight. The Ja Morant assignment will fall to someone else.
Kenrich Williams (right knee sprain) remains out. – 2:50 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.