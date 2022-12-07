Tyrese Maxey back before Christmas?

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has now chimed in on Maxey’s situation as the renowned reporter provided a hint as to the 6-foot-2 guard’s possible return date: “I’m told that he is still on target for that one-month timeline from that November 19th injury,” Woj said. “… The expectation is that he’s on course to be back before Christmas.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star Tyrese Maxey makes practice appearance, still ‘ways away’ from full return inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:01 PM
#Sixers star Tyrese Maxey makes practice appearance, still ‘ways away’ from full return inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey is out of the boot, back in the gym, and…well, that’s when it gets less clear.
More from practice today phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ty… – 2:00 PM
Maxey is out of the boot, back in the gym, and…well, that’s when it gets less clear.
More from practice today phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ty… – 2:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gave an injury update on Tyrese Maxey today who’s still a ways away from a return to the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:20 PM
Doc Rivers gave an injury update on Tyrese Maxey today who’s still a ways away from a return to the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/07/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey ran today for the first time since his foot injury, Doc Rivers said. He’s also been cleared to shoot again.
Rivers said Maxey is not yet sprinting or jumping, still “a ways away.” pic.twitter.com/FfUouDOGtT – 1:19 PM
Tyrese Maxey ran today for the first time since his foot injury, Doc Rivers said. He’s also been cleared to shoot again.
Rivers said Maxey is not yet sprinting or jumping, still “a ways away.” pic.twitter.com/FfUouDOGtT – 1:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers revealed today that Tyrese Maxey was able to start getting shots up again two days ago. Maxey was able to start doing some running up and down the court but still isn’t jumping, which is the only concern the #Sixers coach has right now. – 1:12 PM
Doc Rivers revealed today that Tyrese Maxey was able to start getting shots up again two days ago. Maxey was able to start doing some running up and down the court but still isn’t jumping, which is the only concern the #Sixers coach has right now. – 1:12 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The big news at Sixers practice is that Tyrese Maxey was around, if not practicing fully. Doc Rivers said that he was able to run a little bit but not jump. Maxey has progressed to getting some shots up over the past few days.
Still no specific timeline for his return. – 1:07 PM
The big news at Sixers practice is that Tyrese Maxey was around, if not practicing fully. Doc Rivers said that he was able to run a little bit but not jump. Maxey has progressed to getting some shots up over the past few days.
Still no specific timeline for his return. – 1:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to run up and down floor today. He didn’t sprint. The coach made a point to say the #Sixers guard just ran. Maxey started shooting two days ago. – 12:43 PM
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey was able to run up and down floor today. He didn’t sprint. The coach made a point to say the #Sixers guard just ran. Maxey started shooting two days ago. – 12:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey is talking with Sam Cassell post practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oXQ0kBnQhs – 12:20 PM
Tyrese Maxey is talking with Sam Cassell post practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oXQ0kBnQhs – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is rocking a serious fro. pic.twitter.com/iKmBKyX9Ay – 12:18 PM
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is rocking a serious fro. pic.twitter.com/iKmBKyX9Ay – 12:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tyrese Maxey on the floor with a new look at practice pic.twitter.com/ZFOdWBoEZs – 12:17 PM
Tyrese Maxey on the floor with a new look at practice pic.twitter.com/ZFOdWBoEZs – 12:17 PM
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: James Harden is listed as questionable to return tomorrow against the Rockets. He’s been out since Nov. 2 due to a right foot tendon strain. Georges Niang is also questionable with right foot soreness. Jaden Springer is questionable. Tyrese Maxey remains out. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / December 4, 2022
Ky Carlin: James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) all remain out tomorrow against the Cavs #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.