Warriors 95, Jazz 103: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (13-12) play against the Utah Jazz (12-12) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Golden State Warriors 95, Utah Jazz 103 (Q4 10:51)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The volatility of the Western Conference in current form
If the Jazz win this, they move to the sixth spot
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 100, Warriors 91. Utah outscores GSW 34-22 in the third, as Golden State shoots just 7-20 in the 12-minute stretch. Jazz have six players in double-digit scoring. – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz won the third quarter by 12 and lead the Warriors 100-91 heading into the fourth – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz on a 19-8 run here recently to grab control of this game, 95-86 late 3Q.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are rolling right now — they’ve outscored the Warriors 27-17 so far 3Q to surge ahead 95-86. Clarkson has gotten going (18p/7a), Kessler’s been very solid (8p/11r/4b), Beasley/Sexton/Olynyk have all contributed … even NAW has done a nice job — 8p/3r/3a/2s. – 10:42 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Jazz over Dubs is my job and I left it alone today. We are not pleased. – 10:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler grabs an offensive rebound, then does “The Walker” — what teammates are calling his reverse dunk meant to put the rim between himself and defenders, which not many bigs do. Jazz tie the game at 73, with 8:46 left 3Q. – 10:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Veteran move.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Glad to have Gianmarco Pozzecco and Salvatore Trainotti from @Italbasket in the house for the game tonight 🇮🇹
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Stats don’t lie
🔥 21 PTS
🔥 5/9 FG
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Good first half from the shorthanded Warriors in Utah. They’re up 69-66. Jordan Poole: 21 points in a lead scoring role, went 5/9 FG, two 3s, made all nine of his free throws. Jonathan Kuminga had nine in 12 minutes off the bench. Donte DiVincenzo five assists, seven rebounds. – 10:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Jazz 69-66 at halftime.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Warriors 69, Jazz 66. Reminds me of a Heat-Knicks matchup circa 1993. Poole has 21p for GSW. Sexton has 11p for the Jazz; each of Beasley, Clarkson, and Fontecchio 10p apiece. – 10:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors lead 69-66 at the half. Jordan Poole has 21 points and five assists. Klay Thompson has 11 points. – 10:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK from the other side of the iron 👀
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Warriors up 69-66 at the half. Jazz again struggling defensively… but I liked the decision to play small with Fontecchio once Kessler/Olynyk got 3 fouls. He hit 2 threes and kept the Jazz in touch during what could have been a losing stretch. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First half finished at Vivint!! The Jazz trail the Warriors 69-66 in a high octane, defense optional 24 minutes – 10:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors put up 69 in the first half, in Utah, without Steph, Draymond and Andrew. – 10:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
You will be shocked to hear that the Warriors now have 9 offensive rebounds. – 10:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I like that on a team where the Jazz have a lot of guys that will call for the ball, Beasley will point at the open man rather than hold his hands up for the ball. – 10:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Poole, by the way, has 21 points and five assists…..
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
NAW shows frustration with being called for that foul on Poole, but that was a clear foul. The Jazz have to contest these threes without making contact – 9:59 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Anthony Lamb never gave up on the play 💪 pic.twitter.com/YN0eg2xY4T – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Man, Walker Kessler is so good. I can’t remember the last time I saw a center in this building cover his teammates’ defensive liabilities like this…
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler has some Jarred Vanderbilt moments in that he’s always trying hard, but not always putting himself in the best position as a result. 3 fouls now with 4:51 left til halftime. – 9:55 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Holy cow – The @tonyfinaugolf signed @Utah Jazz bag that is being auctioned off is going nuts. Used by Tony in the Hero World Challenge and signed by Tony.
Is up to $750,000
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman just gave five of his better minutes this season. Had a transition seal and dunk, freed Klay Thompson up for a 3 with an improved screen, bothered a Kelly Olynyk drive, grabbed a couple semi contested rebounds, had an assist. – 9:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz transition defense remains cringeworthy. Lucky that Moody missed a layup, and then they got some transition offense the other way. 47-all, 6:37 left 2Q. – 9:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Jazz have really struggled to matchup not only in fast break opportunities but pretty basic transitions off of makes and misses.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Sealed the defender ✔️
Finished the slam ✔️
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Lamb immediate tries a lob to Wiseman. About a foot too low. Turnover – 9:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
James Wiseman checking in at the start of the second quarter. Warriors up 35-30. – 9:38 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP is ballin’ 🔥
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Warriors 35, Jazz 30. GSW goes 5-10 from deep, scores 8p off 4 Utah turnovers. Poole 13p on 5-7 shooting. With no Markkanen tonight, Jazz scoring is more balanced — Beasley with 6p on 2-3 from 3. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done in salt lake. The Jazz trail the Warriors 35-30 – 9:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💜 Enter the auction to win this Jazz golf bag signed by @tonyfinaugolf and customized by @Go_Aptive 💜
Proceeds will go to our friends at @5ForTheFight_
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Massive offensive rebound from Royce O’Neale leads to a Seth Curry three to extend Nets lead to 6.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Coast
2
Coast 💥
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty frenetic first quarter so far. The Jazz trail the Warriors 25-22……NAW coming in and pushing the rock in transition has helped – 9:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Given the rest of this Warriors roster tonight, leaving Klay Thompson is certainly a choice – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio, Jarred Vanderbilt, Nickeil Alexander-Walker all in off the bench. Rudy Gay remains there for now. – 9:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Think this has to be a win for the Jazz, even with Markkanen/Conley out. Steph/Dray/Wiggins out, and the Warriors’ bench is so thin. – 9:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout in this one. The Jazz lead the Warriors 14-9….7:47 remaining in the first quarter – 9:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pass ➡️ Pass ➡️ Splash
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I can report Walker Kessler got a new haircut before he learned he was starting tonight. – 9:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Walker Kessler loses the opening tip. The Walker Kessler Era is off to a dubious start. – 9:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The rook with his first NBA start 🥺
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads 84-70 midway through the third. Kyrie with 18, Seth Curry 15. – 9:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
The Utah Jazz starting lineup tonight has not played together yet this season – 8:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Moments away.
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors are starting Ty Jerome, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green and Kevon Looney. – 8:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters tonight vs Jazz
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
JaMychal Green
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 73, Hornets 52
Curry: 15 pts, 6/7 shooting
Durant: 14 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
Irving: 12 pts, 5 ast, 6/10 shooting
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The love is everywhere
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Utah
Ty Jerome
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
JaMychal Green
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe sharing the floor with SGA
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors injury update: The latest on Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green mercurynews.com/2022/12/07/war… – 8:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry’s scoring seems to come in insane bunches.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Remember: @ronkroichick is on Warriors coverage in Utah tonight. Follow him for updates. – 8:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry (13) and Edmond Sumner (9) are providing a big lift so far.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
7-point possession for Seth Curry. pic.twitter.com/c0Cv01n58f – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets opening it up on the Hornets 47-30 with 10 left in the first half. Curry has 13, KD with nine, Sumner has seven and Kyrie has six. Everyone eating. – 8:08 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors: James Wiseman reflects on ‘necessary’ G League stint mercurynews.com/2022/12/07/war… – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Hornets, 38-28, behind hot shooting from Kevin Durant (9) and Seth Curry (11). Expected hot starts from both. Curry is from Charlotte. KD’s averaging 30. #Nets – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry scored 11 points in the 1st quarter. That’s more than his last four games combined (9).
Kevin Durant scored 9. Edmond Sumner giving some great hustle minutes.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is feeling it tonight after a rough few games. Has 11 points in three minutes and hasn’t missed. – 8:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. remains OUT for tomorrow against Thursday, though there is some progress toward his return.
The Nuggets play Thursday @ Portland, Saturday vs Utah, then there are three off days until next Wednesday vs Washington.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be down three starters vs. the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/06/inj… – 8:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Nets putting Bryce McGowens through all sorts of off ball actions guarding Curry. It’s going as poorly as you could expect for the rookie, good learning opportunity though – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry came out hot to start this one. 7 points on 3/3 shooting and heading to the line on a 4-point play.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ed Sumner, Markieff Morris and Seth Curry are Vaughn’s first subs tonight. – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Edmond Sumner, Seth Curry, and Markieff Morris first off the bench. – 7:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins will miss the primetime ABC Saturday night game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain, per Steve Kerr, leaving the Warriors without their best wing defender against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Wiggins will be re-evaluated before upcoming road trip. – 7:53 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Summoning Wiseman from Santa Cruz at this time was influenced by Draymond Green’s absence due to hip tightness – 7:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr says James Wiseman will play tonight, but his status moving forward isn’t set in stone. If the team is fully healthy and it doesn’t look like he’d get much playing time, Kerr says they’d rather have Wiseman getting more reps in Santa Cruz. – 7:40 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green didn’t make the trip to Utah. They’re back in the Bay Area with trainer Rick Celebrini and Kerr says they’re “hopeful” Curry and Green will be ready by Saturday. – 7:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Andrew Wiggins’ aductor strain will be reevaluated on Monday, per Kerr. Wiggs will miss Saturday’s championship rematch versus the Celtics.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Andrew Wiggins (right adductor strain) will be reevaluated Monday.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Steve Kerr said that neither Steph Curry nor Draymond Green came with the team on the road trip. Said Andrew Wiggins would be out both tonight and the next game. Declined to name a starting lineup. – 7:33 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins (R adductor) will miss at least 2 more games – tonight at Utah, Saturday vs. BOS – and be reevaluated Monday, same day as Warriors go on a 10-day road trip, per coach Steve Kerr – 7:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins will miss Saturday’s game against the Celtics because of his adductor strain. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. – 7:33 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Walker Kessler will make the first start of his NBA career tonight for the Utah Jazz. He will be joined by Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk – 7:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy said with Markkanen out, he wanted some extra size in the starting 5 to match up with Kevon Looney, hence Kessler in place of Vanderbilt. “In no way is this a permanent thing.” – 7:25 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Regardless of the team we’re facing, where our games are at…we want to be locked in and ready to go.❞
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, and Walker Kessler are starting tonight for the Jazz. – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy on playing without Lauri: “We’ll see some different lineups for sure. Don’t think our general style will change a lot. … He’s been a really high-impact guy for us, but this is life in the NBA.” Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler will start alongside Sexton, Vlarkson, Olynyk. – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
There is a new dais in the Jazz interview room that is … overly large. Will Hardy comes in cracking jokes: “I requested this. I didn’t feel safe with you guys. This is … solid.” pic.twitter.com/HUbEzA3PGl – 7:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on how OKC will guard Morant without Dort: “Little bit of Jalen Williams, little bit of Wiggins, little bit of Shai. It’ll be a committee there. With Morant’s speed and how dynamic he is in the paint, it’s a five-man defense against him.” – 7:17 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley remains OUT tonight. Lauri Markkanen is also OUT due to illness. – 6:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen (illness) have both been ruled out tonight against the Golden State Warriors – 6:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“I’m playing hard, so I’m trying to make sure that I’m ready.”
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Bojan was all smiles and locked in as he returned to play Utah for the first time since his departure😄🔒
Get a behind-the-scenes look in our latest episode of ‘Under the Hood’, ‘Going Back and Giving Back’.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I went on the @CityCastSLC podcast to talk about the Jazz: cms.megaphone.fm/channel/cityca… – 5:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🏡 Home sweet home 🏡
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
“I feel like I’m getting my rhythm back and my confidence back.”
StatMuse @statmuse
Pascal Siakam this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— Kyrie
— PG13
— Jokic
More RPG than
— KAT
— Turner
— Robinson
— Claxton
More APG than
— Curry
— DLo
— Draymond
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The money quote from James Wiseman’s shootaround availability: “I’m just grateful to be back up here, to be in a big ass hotel again, to be in a great bed again that’s soft.” – 3:46 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
James Wiseman spoke at shootaround this morning. He said it was “necessary” for him to go down to Santa Cruz and work on every aspect of his game. His defense remains a work in progress but he feels like he’s getting his rhythm and confidence back. – 3:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Grizzlies.
That huge sigh of relief you just heard came from Ja Morant.
Dort held Ja to 19 points on 5-20 shooting three weeks ago.
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Stanford transfer, Utah native Levani Damuni is coming home https://t.co/prE3yyCgzO pic.twitter.com/zFWE3tCIMm – 3:23 PM
