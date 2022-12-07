Warriors vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Golden State Warriors play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Golden State Warriors are spending $14,874,930 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $10,309,849 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins on Monday against the Pacers due to right abductor tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/12/05/inj…4:00 AM

