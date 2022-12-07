Wizards 49, Bulls 52: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (11-13) play against the Chicago Bulls (14-14) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 7, 2022
Washington Wizards 49, Chicago Bulls 52 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Classic Taj Gibson. Other players are getting up shots during halftime warmups. He’s setting screens on imaginary defenders for teammates to get up shots. – 9:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
2/4 in the books tonight 📚
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Bulls 52, Wizards 49
Porzingis: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Kumza: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Vucevic: 10 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
DeRozan: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
3-pointers: Bulls 4/12, Wizards 2/15 – 9:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 52-49 Bulls on top at the half. Porzingis has 12 pts, Kuzma has 10. 11 TOs for the WIzards have led to 17 pts for the Bulls on the other end. – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls lead the Bradley Beal-less Wizards 52-49 at halftime.
Bulls led by as many as 10 in the first quarter, but 9 turnovers in second let Wizards back into it.
Teams have combined for 23 turnovers and 6-27 3-point shooting. – 9:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are doing a better job offensively of keeping guys involved. At half, Vuc has 10, Williams 9, LaVine 8, DeRozan & White 6.
But their 11-point lead over Wizards has dropped to 52-49 – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Wizards close the first half with only their second 3-pointer of the night.
Bulls still hold a 52-49 lead, but they fumbled a bit of their lead after coughing the ball up nine times in the second quarter.
Vooch leads scoring with 10 points. – 9:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Taking the lead into halftime.
Vuc: 10pts/6reb
Pat: 9pts/2reb
Zach: 8pts/6reb pic.twitter.com/njslsFjQdW – 9:07 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards trail the Bulls at halftime.
#dcaboveall 49
#BullsNation 52
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 12, and Kyle Kuzma has 10. – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 52, Wizards 49 at half
Vucevic 10 pts, 6 rebs
Williams 9 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 6 rebs
Caruso 5 assists – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Deni Avdija always seems to do a really good job defending DeMar DeRozan individually. No different tonight. – 9:06 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Remember @Haralabos Voulgaris bringing up this idea years ago. If teams are going to hold for the last shot at the end of quarters anyway, makes sense to try and trap.
Bulls tried it here, Unseld called a quick timeout to get them out of a bad spot. pic.twitter.com/35QHTnn67K – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls had relatively clean 1st quarter but have turned it over 8 times here in 2nd – 9:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are only down 47-42 to the Bulls at a 2nd quarter timeout despite having 7 ast/10 TOs and shooting 1-12 3PT. If they can clean those areas up… – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This has been an ugly 3-point shooting night so far.
Bulls are 4-for-12 from behind the arc with makes by LaVine, White and Williams. Wizards are 1-for-12 with one lone make from Kispert. – 9:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
AC with the casual pass right through the defender’s legs 👀
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/lvd6wLzbqw – 8:51 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Monte Morris has the lowest turnover percentage among all point guards.
Nikola Vucevic stuck on an island against him and ripping him was not something that I had on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/r4vKITEhol – 8:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Back-to-back dunks for Patrick Williams and the fan behind me gleefully shouts “Suck it Kispert!” as the Wizards call timeout – 8:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Sometimes Patrick pulls up for a shot like that turnaround jumper and it’s just *so* smooth.
Consistency is an overused phrase with this team but man if he can get that consistent in any way it’ll be a real boost for the Bulls. – 8:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just a natural bucket getter.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/lcoinu0law – 8:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis has returned to the game with 9:52 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Kristaps Porzingis back in the game for Washington. He’d exited to the locker room earlier. – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dragic to Drummond continues to be an iconic combo
@Goran Dragic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/HhRwMHRBOP – 8:40 PM
Dragic to Drummond continues to be an iconic combo
@Goran Dragic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/HhRwMHRBOP – 8:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A strong first quarter? With well-balanced scoring? And defense? Stunning.
Bulls lead the Wizards 29-22 after the first quarter. – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Bulls 29-22 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Wiz are 0-5 3PT with 5 TOs so far. – 8:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1/4 tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/2oHM5NG70H – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strong start. Keep it rolling.
Vuc: 7pts/4reb/2ast/2stl
Zach: 6pts/4reb/2ast pic.twitter.com/mCS5VuQgFc – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Nice up-and-under layup by Kyle Kuzma for 2 of his 6 pts in the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/4Np7pFvoOv – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan returns: 4pts 2 reb. Vucevic 7pts 4 reb. LaVine: 6-4-2. Wizards 0-5-3s. – 8:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo making it happen!
@AyoDos_11 | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/raqUQSgSqc – 8:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu making a splash off the bench tonight. He streaks through the paint for a second-chance layup off a Drummond rebound, then takes the ball full court for a coast-to-coast layup. – 8:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
this reverse from Kuz too cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/RNYLbuqtxY – 8:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Active first stint for Zach LaVine. 4 rebounds, 1 steal, few deflections. He’s also 2-for-3 from 3-point range, although he’s missed two makable looks at the rim (was 10-for-10 there vs. Kings) – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Veteran moves from the big man and a quick start for the good guys 💪
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSBulls pic.twitter.com/DQgGpkwdU1 – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls are leading by double digits in the 1st quarter rather than trailing by double digits. – 8:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is now going to the Wizards’ locker room after he was subbed out with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:21 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar just put Kuzma on skates, smacked a shot over his head, then hit him with a sneer as he jogged back.
That’s the type of first-quarter energy he’s been missing a bit the last few weeks. – 8:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Porzingis appears to be a bit banged up—Gafford ready to check in. Beal is a no go tonight with a hamstring. A combined 43 points between them. – 8:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine sinks a 3-pointer to send the Bulls up 12-10 before the Wizards take a timeout.
This feels like a must-win (or can’t-lose) game for both sides tonight. – 8:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is limping a bit after he jumped to contest a shot. Daniel Gafford is about to sub into the game. – 8:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with good post defense on Patrick Williams after the switch, good drive and pass to a cutting Corey Kispert, and then another good drive and patiently finishes at the rim in the first 3 minutes in Chicago. – 8:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Porter Jr. remains OUT for tomorrow against Thursday, though there is some progress toward his return.
The Nuggets play Thursday @ Portland, Saturday vs Utah, then there are three off days until next Wednesday vs Washington.
I’d expect MPJ back one of those days. – 8:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
wednesday night hoops on the way 🏀
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/4dhHj6cYGP – 7:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dre pregame with hoopers from Chicago’s own Whitney Young @Ladydolphinsgbb! pic.twitter.com/j0AZ8m4NKW – 7:45 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New pod with @J. Kyle Mann 🚨
-First impressions of Cam Whitmore and Nick Smith
-Sleeper to watch: Tucker DeVries
-Wemby Update, whether the Bulls should the tank race
-Pickup basketball talk and club life
Please subscribe to our new pod feed:
open.spotify.com/episode/0s7GZs… – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tap in on @NBCSWashington+ in 30 minutes ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/VmuwAqkBkn – 7:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at home. Let’s get it.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3y7YL23Yqm – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert will start in Bradley Beal’s place tonight, as expected. Starters vs. Bulls:
Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma, Porzingis – 7:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first 5 in the 312.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/0UE6FKKc4Y – 7:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Chicago Bulls:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 6:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is out tonight (right knee, bone contusion).
However, Billy Donovan did confirm he will return to the starting lineup to replace Patrick Williams whenever he is healthy and cleared. – 6:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls’ plan is for Javonte Green to return to starting lineup when he’s healthy, per Billy Donovan. He wants to get longer look at Green with first unit and Patrick Williams with reserves. – 6:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said it’s likely Javonte Green will return to starting lineup whenever he returns from right knee soreness. Donovan had said the night he made the lineup change in San Francisco that he wanted to take extended look at Patrick Williams with second unit. – 6:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
stayin’ warm in the windy city 💨
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/HCsWKmKo9u – 6:23 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Javonte Green out, Alex Caruso should be a go vs. Wizards, per Billy Donovan – 6:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/uKPd8mxoRb – 6:00 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Betting the over on Deni Avdija bets tonight in Chicago, big opportunity next 3+ games with limited Wizards guards available. – 5:09 PM
