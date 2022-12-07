Wolves waiving AJ Lawson to make room for Matt Ryan

Jon Krawczynski: The Wolves will waive AJ Lawson to make room for Ryan, per sources. Wolves are starved for shooting and Ryan could help there.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota Timberwolves to sign Matt Ryan
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing ex-Lakers wing shooter Matt Ryan on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @Jon Krawczynski. Ryan had a solid stint for the Lakers, making 13 three-pointers over 12-game stretch. – 11:02 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Matt Ryan needs to be on an set next season analyzing the game. It’s over for him. – 10:58 PM
More on this storyline
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson from G League affiliate @Iowa Wolves. In last night’s game against Fort Wayne, Garza finished with a season-high 44 points and 15 rebounds while Lawson had 19 points. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / December 6, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson to G League affiliate @Iowa Wolves. Garza and Lawson will be available for Iowa’s game tonight in Fort Wayne. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / December 5, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves PR: NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson to G League affiliate @iawolves. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / December 1, 2022
