Wolves waiving AJ Lawson to make room for Matt Ryan

Minnesota Timberwolves PR: NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza and guard A.J. Lawson from G League affiliate @Iowa Wolves . In last night’s game against Fort Wayne, Garza finished with a season-high 44 points and 15 rebounds while Lawson had 19 points. -via Twitter @Twolves_PR / December 6, 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing ex-Lakers wing shooter Matt Ryan on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @Jon Krawczynski . Ryan had a solid stint for the Lakers, making 13 three-pointers over 12-game stretch. – 11:02 PM

