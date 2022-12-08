Ben Simmons back on Friday after missing last four games

Michael Scotto: Ben Simmons is expected to return tomorrow night as the Nets host the Hawks at Barclays Center. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ben 10 t-shirt.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons no longer listed on the Nets’ injury report — clearing the way for his return Friday against the Hawks after missing four straight games with continued calf/knee problems. – 4:58 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons is expected to return tomorrow night as the Nets host the Hawks at Barclays Center. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ben 10 t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/AIpJzDXPtC – 4:33 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Ben Simmons is not on team injury report for Friday’s game vs ATL so he will return to the court on Friday after a four-game absence due to left knee soreness. – 4:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is available for tomorrows game against the Hawks. Yuta Watanabe remains out with a right hamstring strain. #Nets – 4:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yuta Watanabe is out for tomorrow’s Nets game against Atlanta. Ben Simmons is in. – 4:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story is up from last night’s game. The Nets are back in the win column with Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe on the horizon. Now can Jacque Vaughn sustain the success without overworking his starters?: theathletic.com/3981892/2022/1… – 9:57 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Hornets 122-118 behind 33 from Kyrie Irving and 29 from Kevin Durant. To quote Al Davis, “just win baby.” Another ugly W w/a missed opportunity to oull starters out early. Nets are 5-1 on this homestand. ATL comes to town Friday. Ben Simmons should be back. – 9:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe are “both on track to play this weekend.” – 6:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe slated to come back this weekend, Jacque Vaughn said having them should allow the Nets to extend the rotation a bit if needed, or at least have more bodies to try and lighten KD’s workload. Getting his minutes down is “priority No. 1.” – 5:51 PM
Injured duo Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe remained out for Wednesday’s 122-116 win over the Hornets. But at some point during the Nets’ back-to-back this weekend, both are expected back on the floor — and back in the rotation. Simmons (left calf strain) missed his fourth straight, and Watanabe (right hamstring strain) was out for his eighth in a row. Neither took part in Wednesday’s pregame shootaround, but both did workout beforehand. “They actually did a little work before that, so they came to the walk-through with a little sweat on them. So they did get some work in,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They’re both on track to play this weekend.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe are both on track to play this weekend, Vaughn said. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / December 7, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons is targeting Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks to come back from his calf strain. Simmons said it’s frustrating because he was starting to turn a corner and play closer to his potential. Said the minutes load and back-to-backs will be monitored. #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / December 6, 2022
