Ben Simmons back on Friday after missing last four games

Injured duo Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe remained out for Wednesday’s 122-116 win over the Hornets. But at some point during the Nets’ back-to-back this weekend, both are expected back on the floor — and back in the rotation. Simmons (left calf strain) missed his fourth straight, and Watanabe (right hamstring strain) was out for his eighth in a row. Neither took part in Wednesday’s pregame shootaround, but both did workout beforehand. “They actually did a little work before that, so they came to the walk-through with a little sweat on them. So they did get some work in,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They’re both on track to play this weekend.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022