Cam Reddish: 'I haven't requested any trades'

Cam Reddish has landed outside the Knicks’ rotation, and he possibly could be headed out of New York. But after sitting out his second consecutive game Wednesday night, Reddish said multiple times that he hasn’t asked the Knicks to move him.“I haven’t requested any trades. I have not,” Reddish said after the Knicks’ 113-89 win over the Hawks, his former team. “Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.” The Knicks have tried to attach Reddish to a trade seeking to dump the $18 million salary of Evan Fournier, who hasn’t played since Nov. 13, according to The Athletic. Another report published Wednesday stated the Knicks have been working with Reddish’s representatives to find a trade partner.
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish says he has no control over playing time
Reddish denies asking Knicks to be traded. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:36 AM
Reddish says he has no control over playing time
Reddish denies asking Knicks to be traded. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Cam Reddish says he has no control over playing time
Denies asking Knicks to be traded. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 AM
Knicks’ Cam Reddish says he has no control over playing time
Denies asking Knicks to be traded. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 12:45 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cam Reddish on no longer being in the rotation: “I guess that’s just how it goes..I got no control over that. I just come to work everyday, just like y’all. Do my job & hey man, it’s just the result.” Also said he’s not sure why he was pulled and that he didn’t request a trade. – 11:05 PM
Cam Reddish on no longer being in the rotation: “I guess that’s just how it goes..I got no control over that. I just come to work everyday, just like y’all. Do my job & hey man, it’s just the result.” Also said he’s not sure why he was pulled and that he didn’t request a trade. – 11:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nate McMillan says he is a little surprised it hasn’t worked out for Cam Reddish with the Knicks, thought he had a defensive-minded nature that would fit with Thibodeau. – 6:14 PM
Nate McMillan says he is a little surprised it hasn’t worked out for Cam Reddish with the Knicks, thought he had a defensive-minded nature that would fit with Thibodeau. – 6:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/rep… – 12:51 PM
Report: Knicks active in trade talks involving Quickley, Fournier, Reddish, Rose nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/07/rep… – 12:51 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: we talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to
@KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/FSKhjgCAEZ pic.twitter.com/zvEG02igMb – 11:55 AM
From earlier: we talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to
@KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show here: https://t.co/FSKhjgCAEZ pic.twitter.com/zvEG02igMb – 11:55 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
NBA trade season unofficially begins next week.
Here is what I’m hearing about the Knicks — including nuggets on Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish: https://t.co/6mBO56KKbk pic.twitter.com/YwTcbmpkFM – 9:14 AM
NBA trade season unofficially begins next week.
Here is what I’m hearing about the Knicks — including nuggets on Immanuel Quickley, Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish: https://t.co/6mBO56KKbk pic.twitter.com/YwTcbmpkFM – 9:14 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose dropped from rotation by Tom Thibodeau – from @DenisGorman newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:36 PM
Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose dropped from rotation by Tom Thibodeau – from @DenisGorman newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs and more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/FSKhjglxCZ pic.twitter.com/7vD4CcXvoG – 3:04 PM
We talked Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau, Leon Rose’s loyalty to Thibs and more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @AndrewA59778512, @BostonKnick, @yer_donnie & @Kennethschiumo for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/FSKhjglxCZ pic.twitter.com/7vD4CcXvoG – 3:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Knicks rotation moves probably worth noting that since this front office has been in place they have made deals far ahead of the deadline – D-Rose 6 weeks ahead of (Covid-delayed) deadline 2 years ago; Cam Reddish from Hawks nearly a month ahead last season. – 2:18 PM
With Knicks rotation moves probably worth noting that since this front office has been in place they have made deals far ahead of the deadline – D-Rose 6 weeks ahead of (Covid-delayed) deadline 2 years ago; Cam Reddish from Hawks nearly a month ahead last season. – 2:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: NBA emphasis on tightening calls provides MSG traveling show; Cam Reddish out of the rotation again newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:30 AM
Knicks notebook: NBA emphasis on tightening calls provides MSG traveling show; Cam Reddish out of the rotation again newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:30 AM
More on this storyline
With Quentin Grimes taking over the starting shooting guard role in his absence, a healthy Reddish — and Derrick Rose — were left out of Tom Thibodeau’s nine-man rotation in both Sunday’s home win over the Cavaliers and in Wednesday’s game. “I’m not sure [why]. I’m not the one to ask. I’m not really sure to be honest with you,” said Reddish, who will be a restricted free agent after this season. “I was doing what I could to the best of my ability on both sides of the floor. I’m gonna say it again, all of the other stuff is out of my control. “My role, all that stuff, isn’t necessarily up to me. I’m just coming in and doing what I’m told to do. … I’ll roll with what Coach say, and that’s that.” -via New York Post / December 8, 2022
Less than a year after acquiring Cam Reddish for a first-round pick, the Knicks still don’t have a role for the young wing and are working with his representatives on a trade, a source told the Daily News. -via New York Daily News / December 7, 2022
According to the Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks are willing to attach Reddish to a trade to unload the contract of Evan Fournier, who is also out of the rotation. -via New York Daily News / December 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.