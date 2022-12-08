Charles Barkley believes Heat should rebuild: They got some contracts that are not good, they need to start over

Charles Barkley believes Heat should rebuild: They got some contracts that are not good, they need to start over

Main Rumors

Charles Barkley believes Heat should rebuild: They got some contracts that are not good, they need to start over

December 8, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A new triple-double king is in Memphis. I broke down Ja Morant’s scoring, rebounding and passing on his way to history.
“I’ve been saying it since coming out of the draft, I love to pass the ball.”
Hey there, Charles Barkley.
Read here: https://t.co/wCbtHS596v pic.twitter.com/JaWWRmgXao10:56 AM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley on @NBAonTNT:
“The Thunder man… SGA is flat out balling.. he’s been the best 2 guard in the NBA all year.
Everybody thought OKC was in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. They’re playing competitive basketball. Shout out to the coach. Giddey is doing a fantastic job.” – 1:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM

More on this storyline

Kevin Durant: I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But shit, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know.. -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / December 3, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home