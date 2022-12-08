Charles Barkley believes Heat should rebuild: They got some contracts that are not good, they need to start over

Charles Barkley on the Miami Heat: It might be time to break the team up and start over. They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over.
Source: Jason Simpson @ Heat Nation
Source: Jason Simpson @ Heat Nation
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A new triple-double king is in Memphis. I broke down Ja Morant’s scoring, rebounding and passing on his way to history.
“I’ve been saying it since coming out of the draft, I love to pass the ball.”
Hey there, Charles Barkley.
Read here: https://t.co/wCbtHS596v pic.twitter.com/JaWWRmgXao – 10:56 AM
A new triple-double king is in Memphis. I broke down Ja Morant’s scoring, rebounding and passing on his way to history.
“I’ve been saying it since coming out of the draft, I love to pass the ball.”
Hey there, Charles Barkley.
Read here: https://t.co/wCbtHS596v pic.twitter.com/JaWWRmgXao – 10:56 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Charles Barkley on @NBAonTNT:
“The Thunder man… SGA is flat out balling.. he’s been the best 2 guard in the NBA all year.
Everybody thought OKC was in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. They’re playing competitive basketball. Shout out to the coach. Giddey is doing a fantastic job.” – 1:32 AM
Charles Barkley on @NBAonTNT:
“The Thunder man… SGA is flat out balling.. he’s been the best 2 guard in the NBA all year.
Everybody thought OKC was in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. They’re playing competitive basketball. Shout out to the coach. Giddey is doing a fantastic job.” – 1:32 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
More on this storyline
Kevin Durant: This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa -via Twitter / December 3, 2022
Kevin Durant: I think it’s insecurity when u go on tv trying to take shots at my character as a man. But shit, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know.. -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / December 3, 2022
Bleacher Report: “He 100 percent overreacted.” Charles Barkley on Klay Thompson not being the same player. -via Twitter / November 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.