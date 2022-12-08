Clippers 34, Heat 35: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) play against the Miami Heat (14-14) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 34, Miami Heat 35 (Q2 07:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin with 10 points in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Heat has cut the Clippers’ lead to two. – 8:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers come out of a timeout without the three-guard lineup they’d just used. Kennard goes to the bench with Morris entering instead. – 8:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a 10-point lead, but Caleb Martin gets back-to-back buckets that make Clippers defense look like a jammed controller.
Clippers lead cut in half to 34-29 with 9:36 left in first half. Robert Covington is the backup center. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s a great run by Caleb Martin to create positive offense
Shot creation, spot-up shooting
He’s been great – 8:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin shook Covington off the dribble and finishes with a layup, then Reggie Jackson left him wide open on the following possession and he drained a 3. Five points in a row to help Miami cut the lead to 34-29. Clippers TO. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has used eight players so far tonight. No Highsmith or Robinson yet. – 8:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
How Heat has gone from best three point shooting team in NBA to one of worst has been one of the surprising disappointments of this season. Opens 0 for 5 on threes tonight, down 8 to Clippers. At risk of falling 4 under .500 – 8:07 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Anybody else having trouble watching #Clippers #Heat on @NBATV ? It’s blacked out for me. Not sure why. – 8:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead 28-20 after one quarter in Miami.
Heat missed all 5 3s in first quarter, while Clippers made 5/10 3s. Paul George leads Clippers with 8 points (3/5 FGs, 2/3 3s, 4 rebounds, 2 assists).
Clippers only forced one turnover, but held non-Butler Heat to 4/18 FGs. – 8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just five 3s the entire first quarter for the Heat. Clippers’ length and switching is running them off the 3-point line. Miami found an early mismatch by posting Jimmy Butler, who has 12 of Miami’s 20 points. That may have to continue. – 8:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are up 28-20 after one quarter. Ty Lue didn’t like his team’s defense amid their collapse last night in Orlando, and so far tonight Heat have taken a lot of midrange shots and shot only 9-25. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Clippers 28, Heat 20. Heat shooting just 36 percent from the field and 0 of 5 on threes. Clippers shooting 5 of 10 on threes. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clippers 28, Heat 20 at end of one. Clippers outscoring Heat 15-0 on 3-pointers. Butler with 12 points for Heat. – 8:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler’s first 10-point first quarter of the season. Heat down 18-16 with 3:58 left in the first. – 7:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers call timeout with 3:58 left in first quarter.
Wall and Kennard filter in. Kennard found Wall for a successful 3.
Defense could have been better. Wall gave up baseline and Jimmy Butler found himself a dunk.
Butler has 10 already, but Clippers leas 18-16. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler with 10 of the Heat’s first 16 points. Heat shooting just 38.9 percent from the field and 0 of 3 on threes. – 7:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Every Heat offensive possession feels like a grind
Nothing comes smoothly
But lucky enough Jimmy Butler is bailing them out on many of these grinds off switches – 7:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler with 10 points in first eight minutes. But can Heat afford to take him off the floor? – 7:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler is going HAM anytime a Clippers guard ends up on him. – 7:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead in Miami 11-10 at the first timeout of the game.
Batum is basically face guarding Tyler Herro. Paul George taking the Jimmy Butler assignment for the most part. Zubac on Bam. – 7:50 PM
Clippers lead in Miami 11-10 at the first timeout of the game.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Four midrange shots on four straight possessions to start the game for the Heat. – 7:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
This game starts with Miami inbounding off a Clippers make and Nico Batum picking up Tyler Herro defensively, 94 feet from the basket. Talked with Nico about that yesterday. Doing that is usually his call, not a coach’s directive. He’s done it to slow tempo since his 2nd season. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo playing some drop early on to make sure he stays on Zubac. – 7:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Heat
1️⃣ » @Reggie Jackson
2️⃣ » @Paul George
3️⃣ » @Nicolas Batum
4️⃣ » @Marcus Morris
5️⃣ » @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/CI9OUBKAe2 – 7:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue’s latest John Wall praise for being the backup point guard and change of pace option on this year’s Clippers team
“To come here and want to accept that role and understand that he wants to win a championship and be a winner, that says a lot about him and who he is.” pic.twitter.com/ExxcsFA1Mq – 7:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s appearance, Bam Adebayo ties Tim Hardaway for 14th on the Heat all-time list, at 367 regular-season games. – 7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dru Smith getting the start for the Heat, alongside Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. – 7:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Heat:
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
MIA
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Dru Smith – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dru Smith, who is on a two-way contract, is starting for the Heat tonight in place of Kyle Lowry. – 7:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well
Dru Smith starting for Heat tonight
Along with the usual Herro-Butler-Martin-Bam – 7:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Jackson, George, Batum, Morris, Zubac. It’s the 10th starting lineup of this season. The last time those five started together: Play-In Tournament at Minnesota.
Leaves second unit of Wall, Kennard, Coffey, Covington, Brown. Boston was DNP-CD in Orlando. – 6:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A quick look inside our big man’s warmup 💥 pic.twitter.com/qhlGWNTe7M – 6:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My X’s and O’s take on the Heat game tonight, without either of their point guards:
This could actually force them into more movement sets (hello heavy dosage of post splits)
Expect Butler and Bam as primary hubs inside the arc/mid-post most possessions – 6:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
For the L2M report fiends
NBA says Kawhi Leonard should have been called for a foul while closing out on Franz Wagner
And NBA says Moritz Wagner should have been called for defensive 3 seconds prior to Nicolas Batum’s missed 3.
Nothing really to see here. pic.twitter.com/qkDfnixVMn – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on recent decisions to rest Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry: “Jimmy was just coming back and the back-to-back just didn’t make sense, particularly with travel. And as we all know and we’re all aware, Kyle has been logging quite a few minutes.” – 6:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, PG, Batum, Morris and Zubac tonight. – 6:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he’s coached off of a card telling him how much guys can play the last two games. It’s something new.
On Kawhi and PG wanting to play more he said, “I know they wanted to play but I just took the lead, ‘no, this is it.’ We should have played when we were up 18.” – 6:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he wasn’t sure yet whether Terance Mann will be available to play Saturday in D.C. He went into concussion protocol after getting hit on the last play last night. – 5:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
From the Mark Daigneault School of Competitive Empathy
Sure, Clippers lost in OT at Orlando last night after leading by 18.
But Miami enters tonight’s game after losing Monday night in Memphis to shorthanded Grizzlies team, then getting blown out at home Tuesday to Pistons. – 5:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Erik Spoelstra: “I see so many similarities with the Clippers. I don’t think it’s coincidence that we both have the same point differential.”
Says he winds up gravitating to watching Clippers games late at night. – 5:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t want Gabe Vincent to get in a rhythm of playing one game and then missing the next game because of his injury. So Vincent is missing his second straight game tonight in hopes of returning for good soon. – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Gabe Vincent could miss a few more, with Erik Spoelstra saying Vincent eventually will get back to being day-to-day. – 5:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#LACvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will both warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Clippers. – 5:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat without Jamal Cain, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven and Kyle Lowry tonight.
Rest of roster will warm up with the intention of playing like tonight vs. Clippers, including Jimmy Butler. – 5:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Dewayne Dedmon and Jimmy Butler will return tonight, with Heat saying all those listed as questionable and probable previously are now expected to play. Lowry, Vincent, Yurtseven are out. – 5:44 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent WNBA guard Kia Nurse — a 2019 All-Star — has hired Bernie Lee of Thread Sports Management to represent her. Lee is the agent of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. – 5:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Raptors: same player availability as yesterday’s win over the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/2NsqOSCZDf – 4:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Lowry is missing his first game of the season. I’d anticipate Miami starting Tyler Herro and Max Strus together if Jimmy Butler is fit to play tonight, along with Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo.
Heat have outscored opponents by 64 points in the Strus/Martin/Adebayo minutes. – 4:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight is a good night for Luke Kennard to rejoin starting lineup with Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac.
That group hasn’t played together since Kennard’s injury in Dallas on November 15. It’s still the most used 5-man lineup for Clippers this season. – 4:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat center Bam Adebayo was happy to wake up Thursday morning to the news of WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry to miss first game of the season tonight. And the rest of the Heat’s injury report – 3:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Charles Barkley’s latest take on Heat? ‘They need to start over’; Lowry out vs. Clippers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/HK717gpuhY – 3:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/QKvmrXoXP1 – 3:04 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#LACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest) have both ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Clippers.
Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) are both listed as questionable. – 2:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Hagedorn has been waived by the Heat’s G League affiliate in order to sign Stanley Johnson. – 2:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
These numbers aren’t always totally precise, but in this case, they tell enough of the story.
Minutes at point guard for the Heat this season …
Kyle Lowry or Gabe Vincent, both of whom are out tonight: 1,145
Everyone else: 70 – 2:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm through Heat source that Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has acquired the rights to NBA veteran Stanley Johnson off the G League waiver wire. – 2:00 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Stanley Johnson is joining the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Miami has an open roster spot. Johnson shot a career-best 46.6 percent with the Lakers last season. – 1:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kawhi out tonight for the Clippers. Paul George does not appear on the injury report, which obviously suggests he will play. – 1:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard will not play in the second of a back to back tonight as expected. Terance Mann (concussion protocol) is out and Norm Powell (groin) remains out. – 1:37 PM
