Clippers vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $13,735,748 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $13,835,610 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports Sun

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KTMZ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?