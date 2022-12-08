Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in a week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton underwent an MRI today which revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. He’ll be re-evaluated in a week. – 5:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jazz guard Collin Sexton diagnosed with mild right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in one week, per team: pic.twitter.com/uzJYVBQ88U – 5:03 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Collin Sexton has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, per Jazz. He will be reevaluated in one week. – 5:03 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Per the Jazz, Collin Sexton has suffered a mild right hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week. – 5:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton is out for at least a week with a mild hamstring strain in his right leg
The Jazz are hoping point guard Mike Conley will be back for tomorrow night against Minnesota – 5:02 PM
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton is out for at least a week with a mild hamstring strain in his right leg
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz say Collin Sexton suffered a right hamstring strain last night and will be out at least a week – 5:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton suffered a mild hamstring strain in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in one week. – 5:02 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Collin Sexton will be out at least a week with a hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/XPbGgcYazb – 5:02 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Collin Sexton suffered a mild hamstring strain in his right leg last night. He will be reevaluated in one week. – 5:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton out at least a week after injuring his hamstring last night. pic.twitter.com/JLncvkuM93 – 5:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton postgame on his hamstring injury: “I just stepped wrong — I tripped myself! So, nothing out of the ordinary, nothing crazy. [I’ll] just try to be ready to go next game, see how it goes. … Tonight, [coming out of the game was about] just … being cautious.” – 12:53 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hardy on Collin Sexton’s hamstring: “Sounds like he pulled it. The degree of which we are not sure.” – 11:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy: Not sure how severe Sexton’s injury is, we’ll have to see how he is after tonight. – 11:42 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz say G Collin Sexton (right hamstring) is out for rest of game vs. Warriors. Utah is optimistic about Mike Conley returning Friday night, and that’s even more important now. – 11:10 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Collin Sexton (right hamstring) will not return to the game tonight, per the Jazz. – 11:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Sexton out for rest of game with a right hamstring injury. Jazz finishing with Nickeil Alexander-Walker instead.
Meanwhile, Clarkson’s been really good in this last stretch, at his elusive, playmaking best. He has 20p/9a. – 11:05 PM
Sexton out for rest of game with a right hamstring injury. Jazz finishing with Nickeil Alexander-Walker instead.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Collin Sexton has a hamstring injury and will not return to this one – 11:05 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Collin Sexton headed back to the locker room after coming out of the game. Not sure why though. Could be a bathroom break, could be something else. Not sure. – 10:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are rolling right now — they’ve outscored the Warriors 27-17 so far 3Q to surge ahead 95-86. Clarkson has gotten going (18p/7a), Kessler’s been very solid (8p/11r/4b), Beasley/Sexton/Olynyk have all contributed … even NAW has done a nice job — 8p/3r/3a/2s. – 10:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Warriors 69, Jazz 66. Reminds me of a Heat-Knicks matchup circa 1993. Poole has 21p for GSW. Sexton has 11p for the Jazz; each of Beasley, Clarkson, and Fontecchio 10p apiece. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Poole, by the way, has 21 points and five assists…..
And Collin Sexton has not been good in this first half. – 10:00 PM
Poole, by the way, has 21 points and five assists…..
David Locke @DLocke09
Walker Kessler will make the first start of his NBA career tonight for the Utah Jazz. He will be joined by Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk – 7:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, and Walker Kessler are starting tonight for the Jazz. – 7:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy on playing without Lauri: “We’ll see some different lineups for sure. Don’t think our general style will change a lot. … He’s been a really high-impact guy for us, but this is life in the NBA.” Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler will start alongside Sexton, Vlarkson, Olynyk. – 7:22 PM
More on this storyline
Malik Beasley: The expectation with us going into the season was we were all underdogs. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Me and Jarred came from playoff teams. I’m not saying we were the main factors, but we did play a nice part in changing Denver into a playoff team and then Minnesota. When we came in, we heard what was expected out of us to be a tanking team, but a lot of the guys in the locker room during training camp said, “Let’s be great.” We have a nice team. If we put it together the right way, we could be really good. To start off, none of us had egos. We all wanted to prove that we’re a special team. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
Anonymous NBA scout: “I think Kelly Olynyk is a great veteran, and so is Mike Conley. They have a solid bench with Collin Sexton. I’m a Walker Kessler guy; I think he’s actually going to be a really good big. And then they’ve got Talen Horton-Tucker… When they acquired Ochai Agbaji and Leandro Bolmaro, I thought those guys would get an opportunity to play, but they really haven’t gotten opportunities because there’s so much depth! They have a lot of veterans who have been very productive.” -via basketballnews.com / November 18, 2022
“They got hoopers,” Mitchell told Heavy Sports. “I don’t know why everybody was so quick to write them off. “I think they got phenomenal leaders in that locker room. Mike Conley is a phenomenal leader. Jordan Clarkson is a phenomenal leader. Then they got Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, guys who can really go … Malik Beasley. Like, they’re just not some slump. They have guys that can really go. -via Heavy.com / November 1, 2022
