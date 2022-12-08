Desmond Bane out at least another three weeks

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane will be out at least another three to four weeks as he continues to deal with a right big toe injury. The Grizzlies said Wednesday night that Bane is progressing in his rehab for the sprained toe and that if it responds positively to a “reloading protocol” he’ll be able to return to play by the end of the month or early January.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Why the bad news on Bane might not slow down the Grizz, and four other things from tonight’s game
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 12:01 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Will have this in a game column posting shortly, but the Grizzlies have gone 13-4 this season with three of the Morant/Bane/Brooks/Jackson quartet active. They can probably hold up fine without Bane if those three can stay healthy. A significant if, always. – 11:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lil blow to a stellar night. Desmond Bane may not return until 2023 after the latest update on his sprained right big toe.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Bringing this story back to the timeline.
When I spoke with a prominent foot doctor about Desmond Bane’s toe injury, you’ll see how in this story, Bane returning in two-to-three weeks was always a long-shot scenario. More context is provided below.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:19 PM
Bringing this story back to the timeline.
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Bane out at least 3-4 more weeks. Not great news! pic.twitter.com/AmmWuQNyhM – 11:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is now unlikely to be back before Christmas. Might not see the full Grizzlies projected starting lineup until 2023. – 11:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane is expected to return to play in 3-4 weeks, per the Grizzlies. – 11:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane is progressing and is projected to return in three to four weeks if his sprained right big toe responds positively to rehab process. – 11:13 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane projected back in 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/YcWilrnsfF – 11:13 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Full Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane:
“There will be (an update) either later tonight or tomorrow. They had good follow ups with the docs and medical team yesterday and today to figure out where he is in the ramp up process. So we will have something tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ziaire Williams expected to play tonight, per Taylor Jenkins. Says the team will have a Desmond Bane update “later tonight or tomorrow.” – 6:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the team will issue an update on Desmond Bane tonight or tomorrow. – 6:20 PM
More on this storyline
Damichael Cole: Desmond Bane should be re-evaluated in a week or so, and that’s when the Grizzlies will have a more firm timeline on his potential return. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / December 2, 2022
Damichael Cole: Ziaire Williams is getting close to doing 1-on-1 contact, Taylor Jenkins said. No update on Desmond Bane yet. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / November 22, 2022
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies are listing Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful vs. the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Desmond Bane (toe), Danny Green (knee) and Ziaire Williams (knee) are out. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 21, 2022
