James Wiseman reassigned to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/P3tVZOUh33
Source: Twitter @WarriorsPR
Source: Twitter @WarriorsPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, back to Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/jXmrDRnpg4 – 8:04 PM
James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins, back to Santa Cruz. pic.twitter.com/jXmrDRnpg4 – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have officially reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Santa Cruz. They have G-League games on Friday and Sunday this week. – 8:02 PM
Warriors have officially reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Santa Cruz. They have G-League games on Friday and Sunday this week. – 8:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to Santa Cruz. – 8:02 PM
The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to Santa Cruz. – 8:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
James Wiseman is going back to Santa Cruz, Warriors say. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins also going back to the G League after a brief stop in the NBA. – 8:02 PM
James Wiseman is going back to Santa Cruz, Warriors say. Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins also going back to the G League after a brief stop in the NBA. – 8:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G League. – 8:01 PM
The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G League. – 8:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
While James Wiseman only played 5 minute in his return from Santa Cruz, Steve Kerr says Wise was “solid” and did what the Warriors asked of him. #DubNation – 11:56 PM
While James Wiseman only played 5 minute in his return from Santa Cruz, Steve Kerr says Wise was “solid” and did what the Warriors asked of him. #DubNation – 11:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors lead the Jazz 69-66 at halftime.
Jordan Poole already up to 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. James Wiseman had a nice five-minute stint. – 10:08 PM
Warriors lead the Jazz 69-66 at halftime.
Jordan Poole already up to 21 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line. James Wiseman had a nice five-minute stint. – 10:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman just gave five of his better minutes this season. Had a transition seal and dunk, freed Klay Thompson up for a 3 with an improved screen, bothered a Kelly Olynyk drive, grabbed a couple semi contested rebounds, had an assist. – 9:52 PM
James Wiseman just gave five of his better minutes this season. Had a transition seal and dunk, freed Klay Thompson up for a 3 with an improved screen, bothered a Kelly Olynyk drive, grabbed a couple semi contested rebounds, had an assist. – 9:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Anthony Lamb immediate tries a lob to Wiseman. About a foot too low. Turnover – 9:39 PM
Anthony Lamb immediate tries a lob to Wiseman. About a foot too low. Turnover – 9:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
James Wiseman checking in at the start of the second quarter. Warriors up 35-30. – 9:38 PM
James Wiseman checking in at the start of the second quarter. Warriors up 35-30. – 9:38 PM
More on this storyline
But don’t take Wiseman’s return to the NBA and immediate re-insertion to Golden State’s lineup as any harbinger of his role to come for the season’s remainder. There’s even a good chance the former No. 2 overall pick spends more time down in Santa Cruz going forward. “We’re just kinda taking it a day at a time depending on who’s healthy, how everything looks,” Steve Kerr said before Wednesday’s game of Wiseman’s status with Golden State. “The one thing I know for sure is that we need him to play. So if everyone’s healthy and we feel like we’re not gonna play him much in a game, we’d rather have him in Santa Cruz playing 35 minutes.” -via Clutch Points / December 8, 2022
Kendra Andrews: Kerr says James Wiseman will play tonight, but his status moving forward isn’t set in stone. If the team is fully healthy and it doesn’t look like he’d get much playing time, Kerr says they’d rather have Wiseman getting more reps in Santa Cruz. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / December 7, 2022
Madeline Kenney: James Wiseman spoke at shootaround this morning. He said it was “necessary” for him to go down to Santa Cruz and work on every aspect of his game. His defense remains a work in progress but he feels like he’s getting his rhythm and confidence back. -via Twitter @madkenney / December 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.