James Wiseman reassigned to Santa Cruz

But don’t take Wiseman’s return to the NBA and immediate re-insertion to Golden State’s lineup as any harbinger of his role to come for the season’s remainder. There’s even a good chance the former No. 2 overall pick spends more time down in Santa Cruz going forward. “We’re just kinda taking it a day at a time depending on who’s healthy, how everything looks,” Steve Kerr said before Wednesday’s game of Wiseman’s status with Golden State. “The one thing I know for sure is that we need him to play. So if everyone’s healthy and we feel like we’re not gonna play him much in a game, we’d rather have him in Santa Cruz playing 35 minutes.” -via Clutch Points / December 8, 2022