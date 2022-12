Jayson Tatum after 27-point win at Phoenix: 'None of this means anything if we don't hang a banner'

Are you and Jayson Tatum the best duo in the league right now? Jaylen Brown: I don’t subscribe to what’s being said. I try to stay as even-keeled as I possibly can. Right now, things are going well. Tomorrow can flip just like that. So I just want to stay balanced and continue to move forward and continue to win games. I think me and JT are probably the best two-way players in the league. I’m excited to be able to continue to get better, excited to be able to win games, and that’s not a knock on anybody else. But I’m hungry and I’m looking toward the future. -via Bally Sports / December 7, 2022