Jayson Tatum after 27-point win at Phoenix: 'None of this means anything if we don't hang a banner'

Gary Washburn: Jayson Tatum after another big win: “None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner.” #Celtics #Suns
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: After the Cs crushed the Suns, Joe Mazzulla cautioned that things will get tougher.
Jayson Tatum said the wins will mean nothing if they don’t lead to a title.
The Celtics are trying to think big-picture, but opponents are still leaving with scars.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heading into the Finals rematch on Saturday…
NBA – +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +245
2. WHITE, BOS +188
3. Holiday, Mil +180
4. Jokic, Den +169
5. Osman, Cle +165
6. CURRY, GSW +154
7. GREEN, GSW +151
10. SMART, BOS +138
11. BROWN, BOS +137
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum on Grant taking his kiss of death celebration:
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tim Legler is making a great point on SportsCenter right now about Jayson Tatum’s screening and how it opens up Boston’s offense by causing panic in the defense.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 125-98
Brown – 25/7/3
Tatum – 25 points
Brogdon – 16/3/5
Grant – 14 points
Kornet – 12/4/3
Griffin – 9 points, 9 rebounds
Smart – 4 steals
Celtics – 48.5% FGs
Celtics – 16-45 3Ps
Okogie – 28 points (career-high)
Suns – 39.8% FGs
Suns – 8-32 3Ps
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I think the biggest takeaway of the night is obviously Josh Okogie outscoring MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. But will the national media pundits talk about it?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: BOS 125, PHX 98
Okogie: 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 8-14 FG
Booker: 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-17 FG
Payne: 12 Pts, 5-13 FG
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest +/- this season:
245 — Jayson Tatum
[huge gap]
180 — Jrue Holiday
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 104-65 after three
Brown – 25/6/3
Tatum – 25 points
Brogdon – 14 points
Grant – 14 points
Smart – 4 steals
Griffin – 9 points, 9 rebounds
Celtics – 52.6% FGs
Celtics – 13-33 3Ps
Celtics – 10 TOs
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: BOS 104, PHX 65
Booker: 17 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-17 FG
Craig: 11 Pts, 5-9 FG
Okogie: 11 Pts, 4 Reb
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
StatMuse @statmuse
20-point games this season:
22 — Tatum
22 — Brown
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is Tatuming and the Celtics are up by 39 points in Phoenix.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tatum 3.
#Suns down 88-49. Timeout Phoenix with 7:41 left in 3rd
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics 69 #Suns 42 half
PHX: Booker 10 (4 fouls), Ayton, Craig 8 each. Team: 1-of-16 from 3.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 69-42 at the half
Brown – 17 points
Tatum – 14 points
Brogdon – 12 points
Grant – 12 points
Celtics – 50.9% FGs
Celtics – 7-21 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Booker – 10 points
Ayton – 8 points
Craig – 8 points
Suns – 35.4% FGs
Suns – 1-16 3Ps
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: BOS 69, PHX 42
Booker: 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-10 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 7 Reb, 4-7 FG
Craig: 8 Pts
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics fans started chanting “MVP! MVP!” as Tatum was at the line.
#Suns fans overruled that, started booing louder, but one thing #Celtics are doing is trying to strip Ayton every time he get the ball in the paint.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale too aggressive, called for basket interference, but he has to play like that or Williams will look to to back Biyombo, who he knows is going to play active.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum with the Dirk fadeaway.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Tatum + Bench (Brogdon, Hauser, Kornet) entering tonight’s game:
60 MIN
124.8 OFF RTG
94.6 DEF RTG
+30.2 NET RTG
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 31-21 after one
Brogdon – 8 points
Grant – 7 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 4-11 3Ps
Celtics – 2 TOs
Booker – 6 points
Craig – 6 points
Ayton – 4 points
Suns – 36% FGs
Suns – 0-8 3Ps
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brogdon 3, but all due to hustle of Kornet. Fought off two #Suns to give #Celtics extra possession.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Celtics fans are here.
Rise after Grant Williams 3.
Jayson Tatum guarding Booker.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Devin Booker
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Starters
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Craig, Ayton
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Suns – Footprint Center – December 7, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G Williams, Griffin
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, DeAndre Ayton
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If Tatum goes nuts against Booker tonight, that’s big for his MVP campaign.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tony Kornheiser on @PTI:
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
StatMuse @statmuse
We still have 6 players averaging 30 points.
— Luka 1st Mav ever to do so
— Tatum 1st Celtic ever to do so
— Giannis 1st Buck since Kareem
— Shai 3rd Thunder ever (Russ/KD)
— Steph 3x for a PG, trails only Big O
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics leaders in isolation defense:
1. Jayson Tatum (0.73 points per play)
2. Derrick White (0.88)
3. Sam Hauser (0.92)
Hauser is surprisingly top 10 among all players defending at least 1.5 ISO per game, per NBA tracking.
