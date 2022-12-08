Juan Toscano-Anderson injures right ankle, will get MRI

Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham said Juan Toscano-Anderson will get a MRI on his right ankle on Thursday. Toscano-Anderson sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter. “It sucks,” Ham said of seeing JTA get hurt when given a rare opportunity for extended minutes.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. Toronto:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Austin Reaves
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Thomas Bryant – 7:01 PM
Toscano-Anderson will undergo further testing Thursday. “It’s very difficult, especially for a guy like him,” Westbrook said. “He’s a tough guy, but it can be frustrating. I definitely talked to him. He’s in good spirits. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and he can battle back. But he’s been a great teammate from Day One, and a better person, which is more important. He’ll get back to himself.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 8, 2022
Kyle Goon: Lakers say Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to AVAILABLE today against the Spurs. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 25, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron James remains QUESTIONABLE tomorrow in San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/me8hXuxBjR -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 24, 2022
