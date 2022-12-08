Juan Toscano-Anderson injures right ankle, will get MRI

Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham said Juan Toscano-Anderson will get a MRI on his right ankle on Thursday. Toscano-Anderson sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter. “It sucks,” Ham said of seeing JTA get hurt when given a rare opportunity for extended minutes.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham said Juan Toscano-Anderson will get a MRI on his right ankle on Thursday. Toscano-Anderson sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter. “It sucks,” Ham said of seeing JTA get hurt when given a rare opportunity for extended minutes. – 10:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Juan Toscano-Anderson has a right ankle sprain, per the Lakers. Darvin Ham said he’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 10:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham says “it sucks” to see Juan Toscano-Anderson go down because he’s been “a good soldier” despite not getting minutes this year. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. – 10:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Juan Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in the second half. He’ll be further evaluated. – 10:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
It’s Schroder, Walker, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson and Bryant for the Lakers. – 7:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ starters vs. Toronto:
Dennis Schroder
Lonnie Walker IV
Austin Reaves
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Thomas Bryant – 7:01 PM

Toscano-Anderson will undergo further testing Thursday. “It’s very difficult, especially for a guy like him,” Westbrook said. “He’s a tough guy, but it can be frustrating. I definitely talked to him. He’s in good spirits. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and he can battle back. But he’s been a great teammate from Day One, and a better person, which is more important. He’ll get back to himself.” -via Los Angeles Times / December 8, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron James remains QUESTIONABLE tomorrow in San Antonio. Juan Toscano-Anderson has been upgraded to PROBABLE. pic.twitter.com/me8hXuxBjR -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 24, 2022

