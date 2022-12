Juan Toscano-Anderson out at least two weeks with ankle sprain

Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham said Juan Toscano-Anderson will get a MRI on his right ankle on Thursday. Toscano-Anderson sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter. “It sucks,” Ham said of seeing JTA get hurt when given a rare opportunity for extended minutes. -via Twitter @mcten / December 8, 2022

Darvin Ham says “it sucks” to see Juan Toscano-Anderson go down because he’s been “a good soldier” despite not getting minutes this year. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow. – 10:05 PM

