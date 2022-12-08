Kevin Durant: 'Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are two dudes I emulate on and off the court'

As Kevin Durant looks back on his time around Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, the 34-year-old comes back to one memorable piece of advice that he learned from the all-time great. “Really just don’t be a crybaby,” Durant said Wednesday after Brooklyn’s 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets. “I was at that age at 23 where I thought the world revolved around me. And I know we’ve talked a lot about Kobe, he was real humble in how he approached the game, how he approached his teammates, just life in general. So I learned just from watching his movements. “He was an example, he didn’t say much but he was an example just by how he moved and I try to emulate, like I said, him and Mike are two dudes I emulate on and off the court what they do and I know it will make me better.”
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Hornets coach Steve Clifford said KD’s preparation and passion for the game reminded him of another all-time great: Kobe.
“I just tried to copy everything (Kobe) does.”
Steve Clifford spent last season with the Nets and said Kevin Durant reminds him of Kobe Bryant. He also said KD reinforced the idea that the best players “want to be coached.”
Kevin Durant said it was “really cool” to hear Hornets HC Steve Clifford compare his preparation to Kobe Bryant’s.
KD when asked what he learned most from Kobe:
Kevin Durant on Steve Clifford saying his passion level reminded him of Kobe Bryant: “Kobe is somebody I still study to this day. I just tried to copy everything he does. Same with Michael Jordan. Those two guys just set the tone for everything you want to be.” #Nets – 11:09 PM
PG (Md.) County native Kevin Durant on Aaron Judge re-signing with the #Yankees: “I’m a #Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge.” #Nets – 11:02 PM
Kevin Durant asked Aaron Judge’s contract: “I’m a Nationals fan.” – 10:54 PM
Hornets HC Steve Clifford said Kevin Durant’s preparation reminds him of Kobe Bryant more than any other player.
KD was asked about Kobe postgame:
KD on Judge’s new contract with Yanks: “I’m a nationals fan. I really don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/XwFELmTK7k – 10:48 PM
KD on what he learned most from Kobe during all their time together: “Don’t be a crybaby.” – 10:45 PM
KD on what he learned from Kobe: “Really just don’t be a crybaby.” pic.twitter.com/vwaLhvsEUP – 10:43 PM
I’ll never be a fan of just giving someone the ball and hoping he can create a good shot on crucial late-game possessions. What qualifies as good offense early in the game is the same as in the final minute. Unless of course you’ve got a Michael Jordan or Larry Bird on your team. – 10:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn says minutes building up is definitely a factor in Royce O’Neale’s struggles of late.
O’Neale is 13/48 (27.1%) from the field and 8/30 (26.7%) from three in his last 6 games.
Jacque Vaughn says minutes building up is definitely a factor in Royce O’Neale’s struggles of late.
O’Neale is 13/48 (27.1%) from the field and 8/30 (26.7%) from three in his last 6 games.
Jacque Vaughn called the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving pick-and-roll “lethal,” but also says they don’t get to it often enough. Said that might be something they try more often. #NetsWorld – 10:08 PM
Nets squeeze this one out 122-118 — but it never should have been that close at the end. Kyrie finishes with 33 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. KD finishes with 29 points — in 37 minutes. – 9:53 PM
Kyrie and KD tonight:
Irving — Durant —
33 PTS 29 PTS
5 REB 9 REB
9 AST 8 AST
Final: Nets beat the Hornets 122-118 behind 33 from Kyrie Irving and 29 from Kevin Durant. To quote Al Davis, “just win baby.” Another ugly W w/a missed opportunity to oull starters out early. Nets are 5-1 on this homestand. ATL comes to town Friday. Ben Simmons should be back. – 9:52 PM
Great foul by KD to send Plumlee to the line. He misses both.
Kevin Durant does absolutely everything for this team.
They are incapable without him. Harsh reality. – 9:41 PM
Kevin Durant does absolutely everything for this team.
Kelly Oubre appears to be instigating with both KD and Kyrie. – 9:40 PM
It’s hard to consider the Nets a serious team at the moment.
They led Charlotte by as many as 23 points. This should have been a night to rest KD and Kyrie to leave them extra fresh for Friday.
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. The Nets have blown their 23-point lead. They are holding on, 113-112, against the Hornets with 3:22 to go in the fourth. The sad reality is this is why you can’t let KD sit on the bench too long. The Hornets built momentum in the minutes he was out. – 9:36 PM
Nets lead the Hornets 113-112 with 3:22 left. Kyrie with 29, Seth has 20 and KD with 24. Kelly Oubre and Scary Terry each with 27 points. – 9:36 PM
The Nets just ran a 5-1 screen and roll. Kyrie set a screen for KD, rolled short, got the pass and pulled up for the mid range two. That was fun and creative. – 9:35 PM
Kevin Durant remains on the bench with 8:03 left and the Ntes up six. Appears Jacque Vaughn is trying to wait as long as he can before bringing in his closer. – 9:27 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn. Jacque Vaughn has seen enough. More than likely, Kevin Durant is about to check back in. The Hornets have made this a 102-96 game with under 9 minutes to go. They trailed by as many as 23 and are now only down 6. – 9:24 PM
The #Nets go into the fourth quarter with a 96-87 lead. It had been a 23-point cushion. If they had plans of being able to give Kevin Durant some rest – and he likely needs it – those are likely gone. He’s already logged 29 minutes. – 9:17 PM
End of the third quarter: So much for avoiding a repeat of the Toronto game. Nets lead the Hornets 96-87. KD and Kyrie have combined for 41 points. Whole Hornets starting five is in double figures. KD is at 29 minutes, Kyrie is at 25, as is Royce. – 9:15 PM
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Only other rookies to average 8+ FT attempts per game since 1970: Michael Jordan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning. pic.twitter.com/96UK33GufX – 9:15 PM
Paolo Banchero (7/8 FTs with 6 min left in 4th quarter) is first rookie to average 8+ FT attempts per game since Blake Griffin 12 seasons ago.
Kevin Durant breaks out the @TexasMBB KD 15s 👀 pic.twitter.com/9qoHvp9zbf – 9:14 PM
Vaughn discussed before the game how high of a priority it is to start cutting KD’s minutes more. By allowing a bad Hornets team to hang around, the Nets are messing up the chance to give Durant some much needed rest down the stretch tonight. – 9:11 PM
Half: Nets 73, Hornets 52
Curry: 15 pts, 6/7 shooting
Durant: 14 pts, 7 reb, 4 ast
Irving: 12 pts, 5 ast, 6/10 shooting
Nets buckle down defensively after a poor 1st quarter. Bench showing up tonight with Curry, Sumner, Warren combining for 30. Joe Harris hot again from three. – 8:34 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Hornets 73-55. Not much to complain about here. Offense is humming, defense has been good enough. The goal of the second half should be to avoid a repeat of the Toronto game. Get it to a place where Durant and co. can rest early. – 8:34 PM
Nets opening it up on the Hornets 47-30 with 10 left in the first half. Curry has 13, KD with nine, Sumner has seven and Kyrie has six. Everyone eating. – 8:08 PM
Nets lead Hornets, 38-28, behind hot shooting from Kevin Durant (9) and Seth Curry (11). Expected hot starts from both. Curry is from Charlotte. KD’s averaging 30. #Nets – 8:04 PM
Seth Curry scored 11 points in the 1st quarter. That’s more than his last four games combined (9).
Kevin Durant scored 9. Edmond Sumner giving some great hustle minutes.
Nets lead the Horners 38-28 after one. – 8:03 PM
Kelly Oubre is such a laughable help/off-ball defender. And that’s before mentioning that he gets the assignment of guarding KD tonight. – 7:58 PM
Kevin Durant wasn’t on the Nets bench for pregame introductions.
Just came out of the tunnel and joined the team in the huddle before tip-off. – 7:41 PM
Same Nets starters against the Hornets: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
With Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe slated to come back this weekend, Jacque Vaughn said having them should allow the Nets to extend the rotation a bit if needed, or at least have more bodies to try and lighten KD’s workload. Getting his minutes down is “priority No. 1.” – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Yuta Watanabe, TJ Warren, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton haven’t played minutes together yet but he wants to see what that 4-man group can do. – 5:51 PM
Vaughn says getting KD’s minutes down is “priority no. 1” in the short-term for the Nets. KD enters tonight’s game averaging 36.9 minutes a game. – 5:49 PM
We still have 6 players averaging 30 points.
— Luka 1st Mav ever to do so
— Tatum 1st Celtic ever to do so
— Giannis 1st Buck since Kareem
— Shai 3rd Thunder ever (Russ/KD)
— Steph 3x for a PG, trails only Big O
Who taking last shot game on the line ? Still can’t believe Mamba not here Rest easy Goat pic.twitter.com/gvaujqY4UV – 10:13 AM
An @OklahomanSports exclusive with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his superstar evolution, his unguardable off-speed drives and what it’s like following Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook as the next Thunder great: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:47 AM
when Michael Jordan shows up to your pickup game pic.twitter.com/oeM8qwE3TW – 8:31 PM
Draymond Green recently placed LeBron James number one on his all-time list and Michael Jordan second. Who you got on the 🐐 debate? – 1:23 PM
The NBA just announced new trophies, including the Maurice Podoloff Trophy given to the team with the best record.
Except the Maurice Podoloff Trophy already exists… as the NBA MVP.
Any shot this mean the NBA MVP award is getting a new name?
David Stern? Michael Jordan? – 11:56 AM
The NBA just announced new trophies, including the Maurice Podoloff Trophy given to the team with the best record.
Except the Maurice Podoloff Trophy already exists… as the NBA MVP.
Any shot this mean the NBA MVP award is getting a new name?
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/guest @Nick_Lagios, GM of @CapitanesCDMX. We talk Lakers (where he also worked), the challenge of scouting, building an NBA presence in Mexico, Kobe murals in Mexico and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cap… – 10:28 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, w/guest @Nick_Lagios, GM of @CapitanesCDMX. We talk Lakers (where he also worked), the challenge of scouting, building an NBA presence in Mexico, Kobe murals in Mexico and more. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Under the category of “where’s Waldo”, hey @Sirius XM NBA @Frank Isola @VictoriaSXM the white mamba @Brian Scalabrine was spotted in Toronto Canada last night. #likeaholidayinVegas #gettingamaplesyruptatoo – 9:17 AM
Ja Morant is out here warming up. He’s wearing low-top Kobe 6s. He’s been wearing high-top sneakers for more ankle support since returning from a left ankle sprain. He’s out today with left ankle soreness. pic.twitter.com/gOuXKRtzKy – 7:32 PM
Anthony Davis’ RPR is up to 33.329, topped only by the following in NBA history:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Nate Archibald
Elgin Baylor
Walt Bellamy
Wilt Chamberlain
James Harden
LeBron James
Michael Jordan
Damian Lillard
Moses Malone
Bob McAdoo
Oscar Robertson
Dwyane Wade
Anthony Davis last 2 games:
99 points
27 rebounds
Since the merger, only 3 other players have done that:
Antawn Jamison, Michael Jordan, David Robinson.
“He’s a lot like Kobe to me,” Clifford said about Durant before Wednesday’s game. “Their makeup is different in many ways, but on the court, they’re very similar in terms of the way they work, and they’re both students of the game. When I think of Kobe I think of passion, when I think of Kevin, I think of passion. So two elite players who care deeply about the results more than they do like individual numbers.” Durant appreciated Clifford’s words when told about them postgame. “It’s hard to fill them shoes and be a Kobe Bryant,” Durant said. “But Kob is somebody I’ve been around and still study to this day. And basically I just try to copy everything he does, same with Michael Jordan. Those two guys just set the tone for everything you want to be as a basketball player. So I just simply try to copy them as much as I can.” -via ESPN / December 8, 2022
StatMuse: Nets have won 8 of their last 11 games. KD is averaging 29/7/6 on 60% shooting in that span. pic.twitter.com/KWs3C3u1HS -via Twitter @statmuse / December 8, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets star was asked about the Yankees securing Aaron Judge’s services with a nine-year, $360 million contract after their team’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Safe to say he had other things on his mind. “I’m a Nationals fan. I really don’t care about Aaron Judge at all,” said Kevin Durant with a deadpan expression on his face. -via Clutch Points / December 8, 2022
Davis scored 44 points to open the trip, leading the Lakers to a big win over the Bucks in Milwaukee. He’s the first Laker to score 40 or more in back-to-back games since Kobe Bryant did it in 2013. “Everything is going well for us right now,” Davis said. “Guys are shooting the ball well. Guys are communicating on defense. We’re doing it all as a group. But for me, it’s just being locked in, staying with a mindset of being aggressive, not taking the game off and coming out with the mindset of dominating. -via Los Angeles Times / December 5, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Lakers star Anthony Davis scored 55 points Vs Wizards, four shy of his career-high. Davis has 99 points in his last 2 games, the most over a 2-game span by a Lakers player since Kobe Bryant since March 2007. The only other Lakers player to do this is Elgin Baylor. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/0ZfziI03pc -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 4, 2022
