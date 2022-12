Kevin Durant: 'Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are two dudes I emulate on and off the court'

As Kevin Durant looks back on his time around Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, the 34-year-old comes back to one memorable piece of advice that he learned from the all-time great. “Really just don’t be a crybaby,” Durant said Wednesday after Brooklyn’s 122-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets. “I was at that age at 23 where I thought the world revolved around me. And I know we’ve talked a lot about Kobe, he was real humble in how he approached the game, how he approached his teammates, just life in general. So I learned just from watching his movements. “He was an example, he didn’t say much but he was an example just by how he moved and I try to emulate, like I said, him and Mike are two dudes I emulate on and off the court what they do and I know it will make me better.” Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN