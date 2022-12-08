Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable against Indiana

Ava Wallace: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Will Barton (left foot soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Indiana, two new additions to the Wizards injury report.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, Isaiah Jackson and James Johnson are questionable for Friday against the Wizards.
Chris Duarte remains out.
Wizards will be without Bradley Beal. Will Barton and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable. – 7:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Will Barton (left foot soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Indiana, two new additions to the Wizards injury report. – 5:49 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards at Pacers injury report
-Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) questionable
– Will Barton (left foot soreness) questionable
– Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness bone bruise) remains out for a 10th game
– Bradley Beal and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain) out – 5:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Just for the potential free throw rebound, but Wes Unseld Jr.’s 3 center lineup
Monte Morris
Kyle Kuzma
Taj Gibson
Daniel Gafford
Kristaps Porzingis – 10:22 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Listen to Caruso QB the defense.
-Before the inbound, gets LaVine’s attention 👍 to make sure he knows Barton is going to use Porzingis’ screen
-Recognizes the next action (Spain Leak). Shouts at the top of his lungs to call out Barton’s movement
-Gets the steal to top it off pic.twitter.com/Paqojk8wFu – 9:54 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls only had 4 turnovers in the 3rdQ, but they led to 9 Wizards points. Bulls could be in control, but trail Wash 81-80 after 3.
Vucevic 20 pts, Porzingis 19 – 9:52 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Bulls 52, Wizards 49
Porzingis: 12 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Kumza: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 1 asst.
Vucevic: 10 pts., 6 rebs., 2 assts.
DeRozan: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 2 assts.
3-pointers: Bulls 4/12, Wizards 2/15 – 9:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards trail the Bulls at halftime.
#dcaboveall 49
#BullsNation 52
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 12, and Kyle Kuzma has 10. – 9:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington: Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) and Will Barton (left foot soreness) have been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Indiana. -via HoopsHype / December 8, 2022
“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more,” Kuzma told The Athletic. Now, Beal (22.9), Porziņģis (21.8) and Kuzma (20.6) are all averaging 20 points per game or more, making the Wizards one of two teams in the league with three players scoring 20 a night. “Being in this situation helped out a lot. Here, I’m not playing behind LeBron and AD. Those guys are my position, my type of player, who I am, my style,” Kuzma said. “So coming here, I don’t have that anymore. It’s been great because me, Brad and KP don’t get in each other’s way. We all just flow out there. It’s been a pretty good jell for the first 20 games. We’re all averaging 20 a game without having any friction out there.” -via The Athletic / December 6, 2022
“Luka is a generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to try to get the maximum out of him, you know?” Porzingis said. “I just wasn’t the right guy.” -via Yahoo! Sports / December 6, 2022
