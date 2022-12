LeBron James, Anthony Davis likely to play against 76ers

LeBron James and Zeljko Obradovic’s duo could only spark the European basketball fans’ imagination. Panathinaikos Athens forward Derrick Williams had the privilege to work with both on both sides of the Atlantic. Before getting coached by a nine-time EuroLeague champion Obradovic in Fenerbahce (2019-2020), he represented the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second part of the 2016-17 season when LeBron led the group to the NBA finals. “We would get a bunch of the IQ. A lot of IQ about the game. They would make the game so much easier for everybody else. That’s the main thing I’ve got from both guys,” Williams tried to imagine Zeljko’s and LeBron’s duo in the NBA . “Obradovic is so detailed about the game. Offense, and defense, we were always constantly studying the game and film. The film does a lot. Regardless it’s good or bad, I think you can always learn from the film,” Williams said in an interview with BasketNews. -via BasketNews / December 8, 2022