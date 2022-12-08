LeBron James, Anthony Davis likely to play against 76ers

Jovan Buha: LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia. Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out. Patrick Beverley isn’t listed, meaning he’s back.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers injury updates: LeBron James, Anthony Davis probable for Friday night showdown vs. 76ers
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) are PROBABLE for game Friday at Philadelphia – 5:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You may have seen *but* LeBron and AD are probable tomorrow against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/COatS8mKLt – 5:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ back-to-back losses in Cleveland and Toronto were justifiable given AD missed all but eight minutes, LeBron missed a game and both opponents are good (especially at home).
But it also underscored LA’s need to find size on the trade market: theathletic.com/3980899/2022/1… – 5:09 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness) are both probable for the Lakers’ game vs. Philadelphia on Friday, per the team – 5:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tomorrow’s game in Philadelphia.
Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out. Patrick Beverley isn’t listed, meaning he’s back. – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both probable for Friday’s game against Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/HPbJbpTlVz – 5:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
AD and LeBron are PROBABLE for tmw’s game: pic.twitter.com/zfoI7mlMWm – 5:03 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Donovan Mitchell is leading a Cavs team that has the 3rd best record in the East.
@TermineRadio tells @Eddie Johnson if Anthony Davis deserves to be in the MVP conversation, then let’s not forget about Mitchell’s numbers. pic.twitter.com/90T4mpaIUU – 2:15 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
O.G. Anunoby has now jumped Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second best DPOY odds on @BodogCA. Brook Lopez is even odds to win it followed by O.G. at +500. Then Giannis at +550 and Anthony Davis at +1,000. – 9:14 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
The New Orleans Pelicans are now the No. 1 seed in the West with a 16-8 record. Because of the 2019 Anthony Davis trade, the Pelicans also control the Lakers’ first-round pick, which currently has the 6th-best odds of landing Victor Wem– uh, the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/zvz8K0czQ5 – 8:07 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
What if one of the greatest NBA players & the winningest European coach went shoulder to shoulder in one NBA team?
Derrick Williams tried to pair up Zeljko Obradovic & LeBron James:
“We would get a bunch of the IQ. They would make the game so much easier for everybody else.” – 3:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Derrick Williams sees a scenario of how Zeljko Obradovic could coach in the NBA 👀
He also shared a story of LeBron James’ incredible basketball IQ:
basketnews.com/news-182030-de… – 3:05 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Can’t wait for the “Rafael Devers for 5 prospects” trade. That’s next. Let’s keep cutting those costs for 2024 so you can sell the Red Sox and redirect the $$$$ for the Vegas/NBA expansion team with LeBron, guys. – 12:47 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
After leading by 27…and never trailing in the game…Raptors win by 13. Lakers, without AD & LBJ, fall 126-113.
Van Vleet & Siakam lead the way…each with 25 pts
Barnes career-high-tying 17 reb pic.twitter.com/zMYhWfDxZV – 9:58 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
After leading by 27…and never trailing in the game…Raptors win by 13. Lakers, with AD & LBJ, fall 126-113.
Van Vleet & Siakam lead the way…each with 25 pts
Barnes career-high-tying 17 reb pic.twitter.com/gt7lLIlveK – 9:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Raptors 126, Lakers 113
The Lakers lose without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel. They drop to 10-14 and 2-2 on this 6-game road trip. Dennis Schroder had 18 points. Russell Westbrook had 16 points + 9 rebounds.
Up next: at PHI on Friday. – 9:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors are doing what they should be doing against a LeBron and AD-less Lakers team. – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Raptors opened this LeBron/AD-less game on an 11-0 run, before the Lakers rallied to trade blows for the rest of the 1st, the Raptors holding a 39-31 edge. – 8:10 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Why is LeBron sitting so far from the rest of his team on the bench? – 7:51 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 Hot or Not?! 2.0 (Part 1)
Pacers (2:46)
D-Book (7:13)
Grizz/Hawks (13:48)
MPJ (20:59)
Cavs (24:56)
Steph/Klay (31:11)
LeBron (35:20)
John Collins (52:02)
🎧 https://t.co/yAlwOOe6tR
🍎 https://t.co/Xds27fBcQo
✳️ https://t.co/4dMXXbFHl8
📺 https://t.co/ykxsqmk255 pic.twitter.com/mjqEYwwGHg – 7:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors will do what they do and that’s start VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Koloko this evening
No LeBron, AD for LAL – 6:32 PM
Boban Marjanovic @BobanMarjanovic
Guys @CallistoTheGame is my favorite new game. Jacob and Boban will save the world! 😎 #ad #thecallistoprotocol pic.twitter.com/GfhMPXZW9l – 6:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham indicates that Russell Westbrook will likely come off the bench tonight despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis being out because he likes Westbrook’s rhythm with the second unit. – 6:13 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Darvin Ham says…
Day by day for:
AD…cold/flu…did have a fever
LeBron…ankle soreness. Back to back. Big picture…monitoring his situation – 6:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says it will be a “day-by-day thing” when it comes to Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Patrick Beverley’s availability moving forward on this road trip. – 6:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley are all day-to-day. Says the back-to-back factored in to James not playing tonight. – 6:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
No LeBron, no AD, no Pat Bev tonight. Lonnie Walker is available to play. – 5:42 PM
