Mike Conley expected to return on Friday

Tim MacMahon: Barring a setback, Jazz anticipate that Mike Conley Jr. (knee) will return vs. Timberwolves tomorrow night, source told ESPN. Jazz have gone 3-6 in Conley’s absence.
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton is out for at least a week with a mild hamstring strain in his right leg
The Jazz are hoping point guard Mike Conley will be back for tomorrow night against Minnesota – 5:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Barring a setback, Jazz anticipate that Mike Conley Jr. (knee) will return vs. Timberwolves tomorrow night, source told ESPN. Jazz have gone 3-6 in Conley’s absence. – 3:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jazz say G Collin Sexton (right hamstring) is out for rest of game vs. Warriors. Utah is optimistic about Mike Conley returning Friday night, and that’s even more important now. – 11:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Think this has to be a win for the Jazz, even with Markkanen/Conley out. Steph/Dray/Wiggins out, and the Warriors’ bench is so thin. – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley remains OUT tonight. Lauri Markkanen is also OUT due to illness. – 6:34 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley has been upgraded to questionable for the @Utah Jazz tomorrow against the @Golden State Warriors.
Rudy Gay is not on the injury report.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley is QUESTIONABLE to play tomorrow vs. Golden State. Rudy Gay is AVAILABLE. – 6:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz are on the verge of getting reinforcements. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay — both out since mid-November — were full participants in Monday’s practice. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley still looked to be moving a little gingerly after practice, but said he’s not sure when he’s returning to action. – 3:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley, who fully practiced with the Jazz today, said he needs to wait to see what happens the next couple days but that he’s hoping to play either Wednesday or Friday. Rudy Gay also practiced and said he’s targeting a return for Wednesday. – 3:22 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mike Conley says he hopes to play Wednesday, but that they’ll see how the knee is feeling tomorrow before they know for sure. – 3:21 PM
Tony Jones: Mike Conley and Lauri Markkanen (illness) have both been ruled out tonight against the Golden State Warriors -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / December 7, 2022
Tony Jones: Mike Conley is upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors Rudy Gay is not on the injury report, which suggests he’s good to go. He told media on Monday his intent is to return Wednesday night -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / December 6, 2022
Tim MacMahon: The hope is that Mike Conley’s knee responds well to practice today and tomorrow and he will be cleared for Wednesday’s game vs. Warriors, likely on a minutes restriction. Jazz have gone 2-6 without their PG. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / December 5, 2022
