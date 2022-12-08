Nuggets 63, Blazers 64: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (14-10) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (11-11) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022
Denver Nuggets 63, Portland Trail Blazers 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG doin’ his thang in the first half as well 💪
15 PTS (75 FG%, 100 3P%) and 3 REB pic.twitter.com/wlwoo3iJyY – 11:20 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Against +.500 teams
Boston 14-2
Milwaukee 9-3
UTAH JAZZ 12-6
Phoenix 9-5
Cleveland 8-5
Dallas 9-6
Brooklyn 10-8
Toronto 7-5
Washington 7-5
Portland 8-7 – 11:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker making some buckets in the first half 🔥
20 PTS (66.7 FG%) pic.twitter.com/3rPQJSh5cN – 11:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets down 64-63 heading into the half against the Trailblazers
Jokic leads all scorers with 20 points & is aggressive.
Gordon is also making an impact and finishing around the rim. He has 15 points.
3rd qtr upcoming —
If you’re Malone, whats your message to the team? – 11:13 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Close ball game in Portland
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/DKltUSOIYa – 11:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Flicks from the 1st half 📸
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/vaVnd5ZHBl – 11:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon is on pace for a 30-piece.
At halftime, he is up to 15 points on 6-8 shooting and 2-2 from deep. He is also defending his ass off and bullying anyone in the paint. – 11:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jokic calls for defensive three seconds on Nurk, gets him out of paint, goes to work.
https://t.co/lvI3b5u0sd pic.twitter.com/tCZu9FdN1k – 11:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Blazers 64-63:
-Joker: 20-6-5. He can do whatever he wants right now. Some of the early TOVs weren’t on him
-AG: 15 points, aggressive on both ends, really good
-Bones: 10 points, 2 assists, and a mean 35-footer pic.twitter.com/Hlub4nOovy – 11:09 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets struggled to find a rhythm early on but got going in the 2nd quarter. Offensive battle between two fun, offensive teams.
64-63 Blazers at the half. – 11:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 64, Nuggets 63: halftime. 12 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 12 points, 1 rebound for @Jerami Grant. 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Josh Hart. 8 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. – 11:08 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic’s scoring is on another level right now. He’s up to 20 points on 8-12 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 5 assists at halftime.
He had 5 early turnovers, but has cleaned up his game since the first quarter.
Nuggets trail Portland 64-63. – 11:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When Joker and Jamal’s pick-and-roll dance leaves AG open in the dunker spot >>>>> – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame’s career high for assists in a game is 16, though he’s already got 9 tonight in 18 minutes… – 11:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Powerful offensive rebound and finish by Aaron Gordon. He is bullying everyone this year. – 11:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The first ever fake Sombor Shuffle from Jokic. Shame it didn’t result in a bucket. – 11:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joker just tried a fake Sombor Shuffle on Jusuf Nurkić. I don’t know, but I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that. – 11:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Bones is so dynamic on offense. Elite handle, great shooter, lightning quick first step, and really good feel in the PnR. – 11:00 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic already has 14-5-4 with just under 5 minutes left in the first half and it feels like a B- game from him so far at best. We are spoiled. – 11:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me: Nuggets are playing like hot garbage
Nuggets: *go on 14-5 run to take the lead*
Me: do I look like a sucker? The third quarter is still coming, don’t take me for a mark.
Jokic: *looks feisty*
Me: …okay fine, yes, go Nuggets. – 11:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
D.O.L.L.A.
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/JOLkPF6SpX – 10:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
What an incredible closeout by Gordon on Grant. Smothered the air out of his shot.
This KCP-Brown-Gordon trio has great defensive potential and when Jokic joins them, the offense has a ton of firepower too. They have been great. – 10:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
As good as the first quarter was for Portland, that’s how bad the second has been. – 10:57 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers don’t have a single clean catch in the game thus far and the Nuggets have converted 8 turnovers into 13 points and have a 53-48 lead with a little over 5 minutes to play in the first half. – 10:57 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good Christian Braun minutes so far. He is giving great defensive effort, closing out to shooters perfectly, containing on the perimeter and finding gaps as an off-ball scorer on offense. He fits his role so perfectly. – 10:55 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Because of the Nuggets lifeless start, they have no rhythm even as their effort increases. This game evolved from lackadaisical to ugly. – 10:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CLEAR THE WAY !!
@Justise Winslow x @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/GUFPVukAYP – 10:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets look like they are battling but they are just in a funk. Can’t find a rhythm on either end of the floor for more than a possession or two. – 10:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal just threw a turnover to nowhere, and DeAndre Jordan’s reaction on the other end after the timeout pretty much confirms that he was supposed to slip the screen there. – 10:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Just got a “that ball is poppin'” from Kevin Calabro on the Blazers broadcast, @Adam Mares. Your contributions to the Association continue. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone was so close to calling timeout on so many instances. Everything FEELS horrible, so I get it.
Right now, it’s the Blazers offensive rebounding. Just a million extra opportunities. – 10:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Live look at the Nuggets after that first quarter. Being down by just 6 after one is a gift as they were sleepwalking through much of the frame. pic.twitter.com/OsTYjfouKg – 10:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Instant impact 🎯
#RipCity | @Keon Johnson pic.twitter.com/AyWivlkIpc – 10:42 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Second quarter on the way
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/LIs89XdQhi – 10:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
SHAE SOARIN’
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/jhmxYw6Nvs – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 36, Nuggets 30: end of first quarter. 12 points, 2 rebound for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Josh Hart. 3 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 52 percent, DEN 55 percent. – 10:39 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets struggle mightily in the first 8 minutes of the first quarter or so and it led to them finishing out the quarter with a six-point deficit.
Blazers lead 36-30. – 10:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I *think* Christian Braun is starting the second quarter.
Malone, understandably, hated the way that quarter ended. Blazers up 36-30 after Denver turns it over six times. Joker, who had five of the TOs, has a team-high 12 points. – 10:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets were basically outplayed in every single way that counts, saved by some And-1’s from Nikola Jokić and threes from Aaron Gordon.
This is hard to watch honestly. There’s just no soul. – 10:38 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Friends helpin friends out
Vlatko ➡️ Joker pic.twitter.com/MZSIX9lV2Y – 10:37 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Keon Johnson checks in for the first time since November 5 in Phoenix. Missed the last 14 games with a hip pointer. – 10:37 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Friends helpin friends out
Vlatko ➡️ Joker pic.twitter.com/m2hhDDEP8D – 10:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is getting angry and just outright attacking. He is injecting the energy Denver needs himself. – 10:34 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers have eight assist nine minutes into the game. Lead 29-20 over Denver. Lillard has 4. Jerami Grant has 12 points. – 10:31 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have no urgency so far tonight. They are just floating through defensive coverages, getting back on defense slowly, and getting into offensive sets without much intent. – 10:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nikola Jokic has now surpassed the number of field-goal attempts he had against Portland the first time they played. – 10:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
OH JERAMI, OH JERAMI
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/K0spVRcBUv – 10:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
At this point it’s an upset when Jerami Grant misses a catch-and-shoot three. – 10:28 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancar just a step slower than the pace of play and it’s really hurting Denver. – 10:27 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I am once again asking the Nuggets to play like they give a damn, and also maybe take care of the ball. – 10:26 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancer just a step slower than the pace of play and it’s really hurting Denver. – 10:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s turnovers (again) fueling Portland’s offense. That’s 3 for 6 pts halfway through the first. Jerami Grant playing like … he deserved more playing time in Denver? – 10:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancer is the first man off the bench for the Nuggets tonight in Portland. – 10:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No idea how the hell Aaron Gordon just dunked that. Wildly impressive power under the rim by him once again. Oh, and he his a triple a minute or two earlier. He has been so good recently. – 10:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Wow, Aaron Gordon just made a “holy shit” dunk in traffic over Jerami Grant. That was impressive.
Jamal has started slow once again. Missing make-able shots early. Denver’s defense hasn’t been great either. Blazers just missing. – 10:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are back to playing a drop on defense which is an interesting choice against a team featuring Dame and Simons playing in the high pick and roll. It’s working so far, but there is some volatility to that scheme. – 10:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets start the game in Portland with four straight stops (with some help from Josh Hart). Nikola Jokic has the game’s first four points. – 10:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Bowen has come out of retirement and now plays for the #Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/ZuugVoZJyA – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Yo, it is an absolute party in here. Portland game ops deserves a ton of credit. The atmosphere here is incredible. – 10:11 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
DNVR Nuggets Watch Along — come hang with your boy as we watch and discuss the Nuggets game LIVE! Come on over!!
youtu.be/2fx8Z–ZPP4 via @YouTube – 10:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Welcome back, @Keon Johnson ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/nk3BmHPZ9k – 10:09 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There are two specifics things I am looking for from the Nuggets in Portland tonight:
1. Can Denver minimize their turnovers?
2. How do the Nuggets — specifically Jamal Murray — handle the high pick and roll of the Trail Blazers? – 10:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
ICYMI, a conversation with Jamal Murray about where he’s at physically and mentally ahead of tonight’s game:
milehighsports.com/jamal-murray-k… – 10:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame wearing the @adidas Basketball Dame Certified, a secondary silhouette of his signature line, in tonight’s game (I think for the first time?) – 10:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coming at you from Portland! It’s @ChrisMarlowe and myself on @AltitudeTV with @Chris Dempsey roaming the sidelines. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/nkk6TZcPFU – 9:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker-Nurk-Vlatko. What are they saying? pic.twitter.com/6UOtZxfDa2 – 9:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what Coach has to say before tipoff 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Mo5Kk8yDli – 9:16 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Welcome into Moda Center once again. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are warming up now. Should be a good environment tonight. pic.twitter.com/efwxWSHqjD – 9:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Also, had an opp. to ask Chauncey Billups a question about Joker only attempting 4 shots last time these two teams matched up and if that was by design.
“Well, I’m not gonna tell you our game plan,” he joked.
Said he never looks at stats when evaluating Nikola Jokić. – 8:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Coach Billups on Brittney Griner 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bJQ8NOkBdv – 8:56 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Michael Porter Jr did not travel on this trip with Denver. Coach Malone said there’s no timetable on his return. Right now the focus is just doing what they can to “calm down the heel.” – 8:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone pregame on the importance of preventing runs from the opposition:
“One of the things that we have to do a better job of: when we hit a rough patch, our resiliency, our mental toughness probably isn’t where it needs to be.”
Said Lillard/Simons would test that. – 8:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🎯 🎯 🎯
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/5A2eqazVuf – 8:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says there’s still no timeline or timeframe on MPJ.
The TNT broadcast suggested he could be back within a week. Malone said no timeline has been conveyed to him.
Porter didn’t make the one-game trip to Portland. This will be his 8th straight game being out. – 8:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “He can beat you shooting four times because he might have 18 assists. … I never look at the numbers when it comes to Joker, because he plays with a spirit that’s dangerous.” – 8:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups expressed how happy he is that Brittney Griner is returning to the United States. He praised the WNBA for never giving up the fight. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/RIrV7mdwjV – 8:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
👁️👁️
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/ATuGmzn8TQ – 8:18 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Join @chrismilestv @TimDoyle00 and me tonight on the @NBA app on tonight’s @nbabet stream of the @Portland Trail Blazers vs the @Denver Nuggets presented by @DKSportsbook starting at 10PM ET pic.twitter.com/7Q2BoUTsFy – 7:23 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What’s going to be the final score 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5UqG9cSAYt – 6:58 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
This week, AG dropped by our family basketball clinic with @UCHealth to help out with drills and give a few pointers 👏
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2ZkSyuf7B8 – 5:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Mikal Bridges
Dorian Finney-Smith
Spencer Dinwiddie
Jerami Grant
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/pl76wtIbjh – 5:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I asked Jamal Murray this morning after shootaround what he’s thinking about now when he plays versus pre-injury. Here’s a glimpse inside the mind of Murray: pic.twitter.com/4kuNC3qMZD – 5:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Game day in Portland sneakin’ up on us liiiiikkeeee @BizzyBones11 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GOr3ViyLou – 4:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Had a chance to chat with Jamal Murray today after shootaround. He opened up a bit on his struggles and what the ACL recovery looks like right now.
“There’s so many things going on in my head.”
On Murray re-learning hoops ⬇️
milehighsports.com/jamal-murray-k… – 4:17 PM
