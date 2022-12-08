Nuggets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $11,635,269 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $11,596,493 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande

@SeanGrandePBP

Heading into the Finals rematch on Saturday…

NBA – +/- LEADERS

1. TATUM, BOS +245

2. WHITE, BOS +188

3. Holiday, Mil +180

4. Jokic, Den +169

5. Osman, Cle +165

6. CURRY, GSW +154

7. GREEN, GSW +151

10. SMART, BOS +138

11. BROWN, BOS +137

