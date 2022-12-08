Nuggets vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

December 8, 2022

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $11,635,269 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $11,596,493 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Heading into the Finals rematch on Saturday…
NBA – +/- LEADERS
1. TATUM, BOS +245
2. WHITE, BOS +188
3. Holiday, Mil +180
4. Jokic, Den +169
5. Osman, Cle +165
6. CURRY, GSW +154
7. GREEN, GSW +151
10. SMART, BOS +138
11. BROWN, BOS +137
15. HAUSER, BOS +127 – 2:18 AM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Celtics currently have four of the NBA’s top 10 3-point shooters, plus a Kelly O sighting…
NBA – 3-POINT SHOOTING
1. BROGDON, BOS
2. Lee, Phx
3. G. WILLIAMS, BOS
4. Ingram, NO
5. HORFORD, BOS
6. Grant, Por
7. Caldwell-Pope, Den
7. Kispert, Was
9. Olynyk, Utah
10. HAUSER, BOS – 2:11 AM

