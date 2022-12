Obi Toppin to undergo MRI on right knee

Obi Toppin has a sore right knee and is out for the remainder of the game, according to the Knicks. – 9:00 PM

Tom Thibodeau said if Obi Toppin misses time because of the knee, using RJ Barrett at the 4 more (which the Knicks did some last year) is one possibility. – 10:57 PM

ESPN Sources: Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to undergo an MRI on his right knee Thursday. X-rays were negative tonight. He left New York’s victory over Atlanta with what team describes as a “sore knee.” – 11:31 PM

