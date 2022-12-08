Obi Toppin to undergo MRI on right knee

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to undergo an MRI on his right knee Thursday. X-rays were negative tonight. He left New York’s victory over Atlanta with what team describes as a “sore knee.”
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to undergo an MRI on his right knee Thursday. X-rays were negative tonight. He left New York’s victory over Atlanta with what team describes as a “sore knee.” – 11:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Knicks say Obi Toppin (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Obi Toppin (sore right knee) has been ruled out tonight – 9:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin won’t return tonight due to a sore right knee. – 9:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin has a sore right knee and is out for the remainder of the game, according to the Knicks. – 9:00 PM
New York Knicks PR: Obi Toppin (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / December 7, 2022
Toppin was connecting at a 42.4 percent clip (25-for-59) from 3-point range through the Knicks’ first 14 games, but he’s just 3-for-18 (16.7 percent) from long distance over his past five appearances, entering the home game Sunday against the Grizzlies. “My shots are just not falling. I feel like I’m still taking the right shots, it’s just not falling,” Toppin told The Post after practice Saturday. “I’m just in a little lull right now, and I’m gonna break out of that real soon. Have to start hitting shots again, and continue making the right plays. But I know I don’t have to shoot good to play good.” -via New York Post / November 26, 2022
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes opposing defenses are “closing to [Toppin] a lot harder” after his fast start, and he must take advantage of that adjustment. “When they do, I think he has the ability because of his athleticism to put it down and blow by people. It’s one of the things he does well,” Thibodeau said. “Running the floor, he’s gifted at that, great athlete, but if they fly at you, show your shot and go by them.” -via New York Post / November 26, 2022
