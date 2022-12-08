Obi Toppin will miss several weeks due to knee injury

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks after imaging today on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. Toppin has averaged 7.7 points in 17 minutes a game this season.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Obi Toppin injury: Knicks forward out 2-3 weeks with non-displaced fracture in right knee
Obi Toppin injury: Knicks forward out 2-3 weeks with non-displaced fracture in right knee
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Obi Toppin: Toppin is the second player to suffer a non-displaced fracture of the fibular head this season after San Antonio’s Zach Collins sustained the injury in early November. Collins missed 10 games (21 days). – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin has a non-displaced fracture in his right knee, per NYK. He will be revaluated in 2-3 weeks, team says. When asked last night about a potential Toppin replacement, Tom Thibodeau said NYK would have to figure it out & mentioned RJ Barrett at PF in 2nd unit as an option. – 4:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Obi Toppin sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head during last night’s game against Atlanta. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported Toppin will be revaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 3:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Obi Toppin sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head during last night’s game against Atlanta. He will be revaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 3:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks after imaging today on his left knee, sources tell ESPN. Toppin has averaged 7.7 points in 17 minutes a game this season. – 3:34 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
It looks like Obi Toppin was injured on this play. He played another four minutes before getting subbed out. He was ruled out of the second half with a sore knee and is undergoing an MRI, according to ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHpeKqzeyC – 1:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Knicks say Obi Toppin (sore right knee) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Obi Toppin (sore right knee) has been ruled out tonight – 9:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Obi Toppin won’t return tonight due to a sore right knee. – 9:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin has a sore right knee and is out for the remainder of the game, according to the Knicks. – 9:00 PM
New York Knicks PR: Obi Toppin sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head during last night’s game against Atlanta. He will be revaluated in 2-3 weeks. -via Twitter @NY_KnicksPR / December 8, 2022
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau was asked last night about potential replacements for Obi Toppin if Toppin were to miss time due to a knee injury: “I like the idea of RJ being there some. I think he showed us last year how effective he can be at the four, so I think that can be a possibility.” -via Twitter @IanBegley / December 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Knicks forward Obi Toppin is expected to undergo an MRI on his right knee Thursday. X-rays were negative tonight. He left New York’s victory over Atlanta with what team describes as a “sore knee.” -via Twitter @wojespn / December 8, 2022
