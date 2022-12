Ricky Rubio makes progress in injury recovery

Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, José Manuel Calderón, currently working with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a special advisor, spoke about Ricky Rubio and the differences between the NBA and the EuroLeague. The legendary playmaker spoke on Ricky Rubio’s return. “Ricky is getting closer, hopefully, he’ll be back as soon as possible. There’s no exact date for his return, but in our case, we won’t speed anything up. But I see it well, the recovery has advanced without any setbacks we are in the times we thought we were going to be. He knows this team better than anyone and we want him to play as he knows, doing according to what the team needs, knowing what he can contribute not only as a player but also as a person”, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / December 8, 2022