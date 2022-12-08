Ricky Rubio makes progress in injury recovery

Danny Cunningham: JB Bickerstaff says that #Cavs Ricky Rubio has been given the green light to do more five-on-five after his latest meeting with the medical team.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After a meeting with doctors on Monday, #Cavs Ricky Rubio has been given “green light” to participate in 5 on 5.
“It’s something we won’t rush. He’s heading in the right direction. But it’s too important & he’s too important to rush it.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ricky Rubio has been sidelined for almost a year after tearing his ACL last season.
The player has taken the final official step to come back to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers 💪
basketnews.com/news-181973-ri… – 4:54 PM
Interviewed by Mundo Deportivo, José Manuel Calderón, currently working with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a special advisor, spoke about Ricky Rubio and the differences between the NBA and the EuroLeague. The legendary playmaker spoke on Ricky Rubio’s return. “Ricky is getting closer, hopefully, he’ll be back as soon as possible. There’s no exact date for his return, but in our case, we won’t speed anything up. But I see it well, the recovery has advanced without any setbacks we are in the times we thought we were going to be. He knows this team better than anyone and we want him to play as he knows, doing according to what the team needs, knowing what he can contribute not only as a player but also as a person”, he said. -via EuroHoops.net / December 8, 2022
He can’t wait to get back on the court but confessed that he doesn’t expect to play for too many more years in the NBA. “To be honest, I don’t have much left in the NBA,” the MVP of the World Cup 2019 noted and expressed his desire to reach the NBA finals with the Cavs. “When my son starts school, I want to settle in my house in Badalona. In two-three years, I would say I have left. I think I’ve found my place in Cleveland, I’m comfortable, and I want to reach the top with this project. I dream of living the experience of playing in the Finals“. -via EuroHoops.net / December 6, 2022
Cayleigh Griffin: J.B. Bickerstaff says Ricky Rubio played some “light” 3-on-3 for the first time yesterday, and has a doctor’s appointment coming up. -via Twitter @cayleighgriffin / December 2, 2022
