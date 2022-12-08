Robert Williams expected to be back before Christmas

According to ESPN senior writer Adrian Wojnarowski in a recent appearance on “NBA Today”, Boston Celtics star center Robert Williams III is set to return to the court in less than two weeks after an extended absence to recuperate from an arthroscopic cleanup surgery on the same knee he had a meniscal tear surgically repaired at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season. Per Woj, Timelord is “getting closer” to a return. “He’s made great progress on that offseason surgery, the timeline right now is still potentially 10 to 12 days — but don’t rule out the possibility that Robert Williams wakes up one day and decides he’s ready to return,” said the ESPN analyst. “But we … expect (him) to be back before Christmas,” added Wojnarowski.
Source: Justin Quinn @ Celtics Wire
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is going to cram home a high lob in his first game back and I look forward to how much we are all going to collectively love it and lose our minds when it happens. – 12:07 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’m very intrigued to hear how practice goes for Robert Williams on Friday. – 12:00 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
One year ago, the Boston Celtics were 13-13 and were tough to watch.
They are beating the Suns by 40 right now in Phoenix and will extend the best record in the NBA to 21-5.
And they have done it with interim coach Joe Mazzulla and without Robert Williams.
Incredible. – 11:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
A light Robert Williams pre-game workout here in Phoenix. Definitely working on his midrange jumper. Release is quicker. #Celtics #Suns. pic.twitter.com/S9DYnNak7D – 9:19 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: A look at when Robert Williams might return, and how he might impact the offense bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/12/07/kar… – 1:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is probable for tomorrow’s game at Phoenix.
Danilo Gallinari and Rob Williams remain out.
No other Celtics on the injury report. – 6:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Al Horford tonight, in addition to the known absences of Gallinari and Robert Williams for Celtics vs. Raptors. Malcolm Brogdon is questionable because of a — say it with me now — non-COVID illness. – 12:56 PM
More on this storyline
The truth for Williams is that the restricted free agent market is generally a tough spot for a role player like him given the limited cap room available for other teams to spend and an unwillingness for teams to put out offer sheets that could tie up their flexibility. The Celtics already knew this leading to their stance in negotiations but they now protect themselves further by having their top two bigs in Horford and Rob Williams locked up. Boston will want to keep Williams but they can feel better about doing so on their terms. -via Booth Newspapers / December 1, 2022
Barry Jackson: Everyone active for Heat tonight except Jimmy (hope remains he joins team tomorrow), Oladipo, Dedmon and Yurtseven. Celtics without Robert Williams (and Gallinari) so far this season due to injury. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / November 30, 2022
Jared Weiss: Rob Williams is back scrimmaging at Celtics practice pic.twitter.com/gHCHkMRPQI -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / November 30, 2022
