Robert Williams expected to be back before Christmas

The truth for Williams is that the restricted free agent market is generally a tough spot for a role player like him given the limited cap room available for other teams to spend and an unwillingness for teams to put out offer sheets that could tie up their flexibility. The Celtics already knew this leading to their stance in negotiations but they now protect themselves further by having their top two bigs in Horford and Rob Williams locked up. Boston will want to keep Williams but they can feel better about doing so on their terms . -via Booth Newspapers / December 1, 2022