Rockets 61, Spurs 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (7-17) play against the San Antonio Spurs (18-18) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 8, 2022
Houston Rockets 61, San Antonio Spurs 54 (Q3 10:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
We’ve got an entertaining basketball game on our hands! Keldon and Tre are cooking, and its 54-51 Rockets after the first half.
Live blog with highlights in here, second half coming up on @KENS5
https://t.co/oOAjlgDTTo pic.twitter.com/MbqTGSd093 – 9:39 PM
We’ve got an entertaining basketball game on our hands! Keldon and Tre are cooking, and its 54-51 Rockets after the first half.
Live blog with highlights in here, second half coming up on @KENS5
https://t.co/oOAjlgDTTo pic.twitter.com/MbqTGSd093 – 9:39 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
𝗝𝗚 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗭𝗭𝗘𝗥 🚨
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6UfHqeYJq2 – 9:38 PM
𝗝𝗚 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗨𝗭𝗭𝗘𝗥 🚨
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/6UfHqeYJq2 – 9:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon Johnson, breaking out to the tune of 19 points on 9 of 11. His season high is 33 (Chicago, Oct. 28) and his career best is 34 (Minnesota, March 14, 2022).
Tre Jones has 17 on 7 of 9. His season and career high is 23 (LAL, Nov. 26). – 9:38 PM
Keldon Johnson, breaking out to the tune of 19 points on 9 of 11. His season high is 33 (Chicago, Oct. 28) and his career best is 34 (Minnesota, March 14, 2022).
Tre Jones has 17 on 7 of 9. His season and career high is 23 (LAL, Nov. 26). – 9:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail, 54-51, at the break. They are 0-15, including 0-8 at home, this season when trailing at halftime. – 9:34 PM
Spurs trail, 54-51, at the break. They are 0-15, including 0-8 at home, this season when trailing at halftime. – 9:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Rockets by 3
SA takes the 2Q 27-25
Keldon 19 pts
Jones 17 pts pic.twitter.com/ZCjTrQ0i8r – 9:34 PM
1Q: Rockets by 3
SA takes the 2Q 27-25
Keldon 19 pts
Jones 17 pts pic.twitter.com/ZCjTrQ0i8r – 9:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Keeping it close at the half!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/uHuJ1wocMx – 9:32 PM
Keeping it close at the half!
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/uHuJ1wocMx – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 54, Spurs 51 at half, pending review of Green’s buzzer beater. Smith, Porter, Sengun and Green all in double figures. Tre Jones with 17. This game is, uh, close. Let’s go with that. – 9:31 PM
Rockets 54, Spurs 51 at half, pending review of Green’s buzzer beater. Smith, Porter, Sengun and Green all in double figures. Tre Jones with 17. This game is, uh, close. Let’s go with that. – 9:31 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Keldon Johnson hits a three to make it 9-9 from the floor to start pic.twitter.com/cgcHWEdh9q – 9:29 PM
Keldon Johnson hits a three to make it 9-9 from the floor to start pic.twitter.com/cgcHWEdh9q – 9:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Keldon and Tre are attacking the Rockets’ defense inside with 24 of the team 36 paint points pic.twitter.com/1xpxPLV3ib – 9:25 PM
Keldon and Tre are attacking the Rockets’ defense inside with 24 of the team 36 paint points pic.twitter.com/1xpxPLV3ib – 9:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have missed three dunks in this quarter. It’s like the dunk contest in Cleveland again. – 9:22 PM
Rockets have missed three dunks in this quarter. It’s like the dunk contest in Cleveland again. – 9:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with the cherry pick of all cherry picks. He stayed down after he thought he was fouled on a dunk attempt. Had time to bake a pie with the cherries before his dunk on the next possession. – 9:22 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. with the cherry pick of all cherry picks. He stayed down after he thought he was fouled on a dunk attempt. Had time to bake a pie with the cherries before his dunk on the next possession. – 9:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Splash Gordon from waaayy back 💦 pic.twitter.com/fQUJq4liN6 – 9:21 PM
Splash Gordon from waaayy back 💦 pic.twitter.com/fQUJq4liN6 – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun picks up a tough second foul. If he gets a third, this could be a game in which the Rockets use the lineup with Jabari Smith Jr. at center. Might even if Sengun needs a few minutes. – 9:20 PM
Sengun picks up a tough second foul. If he gets a third, this could be a game in which the Rockets use the lineup with Jabari Smith Jr. at center. Might even if Sengun needs a few minutes. – 9:20 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Charles Bassey always has a few exclamation point plays per game pic.twitter.com/ikzlL7Fl6t – 9:19 PM
Charles Bassey always has a few exclamation point plays per game pic.twitter.com/ikzlL7Fl6t – 9:19 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Tre Jones doing some things tonight (easier when nobody is guarding you but hey) pic.twitter.com/EPCmbyw92Y – 9:15 PM
Tre Jones doing some things tonight (easier when nobody is guarding you but hey) pic.twitter.com/EPCmbyw92Y – 9:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
gotta see that Sengun shake ‘n bake again pic.twitter.com/uKHrgLzMOa – 9:13 PM
gotta see that Sengun shake ‘n bake again pic.twitter.com/uKHrgLzMOa – 9:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
All aboard the Tre Jones Express 🚂
@Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/OB88PX9MQZ – 9:11 PM
All aboard the Tre Jones Express 🚂
@Tre Jones pic.twitter.com/OB88PX9MQZ – 9:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones with 10 points on 5 of 6 from the floor. His season and career high is 23 (vs. LAL, Nov. 26). – 9:08 PM
Tre Jones with 10 points on 5 of 6 from the floor. His season and career high is 23 (vs. LAL, Nov. 26). – 9:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Three possessions, three turnovers for the Rockets in the second quarter after getting through the first with just one. The Nix/Gordon backcourt isn’t great – 9:08 PM
Three possessions, three turnovers for the Rockets in the second quarter after getting through the first with just one. The Nix/Gordon backcourt isn’t great – 9:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes done ✅
Rockets: 29
Spurs: 24
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/49Ee4o00we – 9:07 PM
12 minutes done ✅
Rockets: 29
Spurs: 24
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/49Ee4o00we – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Terry Porter is the Spurs’ alumnus of the game. After joining the crowd in applauding Porter, Pop walked over to embrace him before he left the court. – 9:05 PM
Terry Porter is the Spurs’ alumnus of the game. After joining the crowd in applauding Porter, Pop walked over to embrace him before he left the court. – 9:05 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Terry Porter introduced to the crowd as part of the Spurs season-long 50th anniversary celebration. Gets a hug from Pop on the way off the floor. – 9:05 PM
Terry Porter introduced to the crowd as part of the Spurs season-long 50th anniversary celebration. Gets a hug from Pop on the way off the floor. – 9:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs down 29-24 after 1Q. They are 1-15, including 0-8 at home, in games this season when they’ve trailed entering the 2Q. – 9:04 PM
Spurs down 29-24 after 1Q. They are 1-15, including 0-8 at home, in games this season when they’ve trailed entering the 2Q. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 29, Spurs 24 after 1. Rockets close quarter on 8-0 run. Sengun with 8p, 2a, 5r. As usual, second-chance points key for Rockets, outscoring Spurs, 7-2, off offensive boards. – 9:03 PM
Rockets 29, Spurs 24 after 1. Rockets close quarter on 8-0 run. Sengun with 8p, 2a, 5r. As usual, second-chance points key for Rockets, outscoring Spurs, 7-2, off offensive boards. – 9:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with eight points, three rebounds and two assists in the first eight plus minutes. This about when Fernando has been checking in, but he’s out with an illness. Silas holding off on having Garuba sub in so far. – 8:54 PM
Sengun with eight points, three rebounds and two assists in the first eight plus minutes. This about when Fernando has been checking in, but he’s out with an illness. Silas holding off on having Garuba sub in so far. – 8:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Sengun getting the first bucket 👏
@toyota pic.twitter.com/QPgfQDNAxJ – 8:53 PM
Sengun getting the first bucket 👏
@toyota pic.twitter.com/QPgfQDNAxJ – 8:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have been the NBA’s best offensive rebounding team this season. They really should be better on the defensive boards. – 8:52 PM
Rockets have been the NBA’s best offensive rebounding team this season. They really should be better on the defensive boards. – 8:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs, fueled by Keldon’s 3-of-3 start, have hit 8 of 10 from the field. – 8:48 PM
Spurs, fueled by Keldon’s 3-of-3 start, have hit 8 of 10 from the field. – 8:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Very aggressive Keldon Johnson to start this game. Playing angrily. – 8:46 PM
Very aggressive Keldon Johnson to start this game. Playing angrily. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green blocked a Branham shot. First shot the Spurs missed in the first 3 1/2 minutes. – 8:45 PM
Jalen Green blocked a Branham shot. First shot the Spurs missed in the first 3 1/2 minutes. – 8:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets had been down double digits before getting their second field goal in each of the past four games (12-2, 13-2, 15-2, 10-0). After an alley-oop slam for Green, that streak ends. Rockets lead 6-4. – 8:42 PM
Rockets had been down double digits before getting their second field goal in each of the past four games (12-2, 13-2, 15-2, 10-0). After an alley-oop slam for Green, that streak ends. Rockets lead 6-4. – 8:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
No time to siesta, it’s time to Fiesta 💃
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeGRZMT pic.twitter.com/xNDu3yH7Fb – 8:40 PM
No time to siesta, it’s time to Fiesta 💃
Join the Spurs Digital Arena tonight for a chance to win a Fiesta Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeGRZMT pic.twitter.com/xNDu3yH7Fb – 8:40 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He was very aggressive. He was bumping and holding and as penetration came, he was getting to his verticality and just playing”
Alperen Sengun fouled out Monday, but he managed to play close to 12 minutes with 5 fouls showing the progress he’s made: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 8:32 PM
“He was very aggressive. He was bumping and holding and as penetration came, he was getting to his verticality and just playing”
Alperen Sengun fouled out Monday, but he managed to play close to 12 minutes with 5 fouls showing the progress he’s made: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Introductions of the former Spurs with the Rockets, Boban Marjanovic and John Lucas. Cheers (loud ones for Boban) for both. – 8:31 PM
Introductions of the former Spurs with the Rockets, Boban Marjanovic and John Lucas. Cheers (loud ones for Boban) for both. – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs: Langford, Johnson, Collins, Branham, Jones. – 8:25 PM
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Spurs: Langford, Johnson, Collins, Branham, Jones. – 8:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop trotting out a starting lineup of Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford and Zach Collins. – 8:23 PM
Pop trotting out a starting lineup of Tre Jones, Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Romeo Langford and Zach Collins. – 8:23 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs assistant Candice Dupree awoke to three words both unexpected and long-awaited: “Brittney’s coming home.”
Dupree is thrilled her friend and former WNBA teammate is on her way back to family in the U.S., and angry it took so long.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:23 PM
Spurs assistant Candice Dupree awoke to three words both unexpected and long-awaited: “Brittney’s coming home.”
Dupree is thrilled her friend and former WNBA teammate is on her way back to family in the U.S., and angry it took so long.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
A hustling reaction piece by @Jeff McDonald, who caught up with #Spurs assistant coach Candice Dupree before tonight’s game for her thoughts on the release of her friend and former WNBA teammate Brittney Griner from a Russian jail.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:21 PM
A hustling reaction piece by @Jeff McDonald, who caught up with #Spurs assistant coach Candice Dupree before tonight’s game for her thoughts on the release of her friend and former WNBA teammate Brittney Griner from a Russian jail.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 8:21 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting in San Antonio!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ipSZIjm9dD – 8:08 PM
Starting in San Antonio!
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/ipSZIjm9dD – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. cleared to play for the Rockets vs. Spurs. Josh Christopher, Bruno Fernando are out. – 7:53 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. cleared to play for the Rockets vs. Spurs. Josh Christopher, Bruno Fernando are out. – 7:53 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got a Texas Showdown tonight 🤠 Call your Shot for a chance at 2 Plaza Tickets to a Spurs game!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/bsTNOTXcit – 7:42 PM
We’ve got a Texas Showdown tonight 🤠 Call your Shot for a chance at 2 Plaza Tickets to a Spurs game!
🔗 https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/bsTNOTXcit – 7:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Turning somewhat serious, Pop said of Sean Elliott’s work on the Spurs TV broadcasts:
“You know, Sean is having a hell of a time. We all love him. I don’t know what the hell he is talking about, but nobody better to be doing that job.” – 7:12 PM
Turning somewhat serious, Pop said of Sean Elliott’s work on the Spurs TV broadcasts:
“You know, Sean is having a hell of a time. We all love him. I don’t know what the hell he is talking about, but nobody better to be doing that job.” – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop attributes Spurs’ struggles to their injuries.
“We have to have all our bodies. It’s tough on these guys. The way the team is right now, and having to compete at this level, if three or four or five of them are out, it’s really a difficult task for them.” – 7:05 PM
Pop attributes Spurs’ struggles to their injuries.
“We have to have all our bodies. It’s tough on these guys. The way the team is right now, and having to compete at this level, if three or four or five of them are out, it’s really a difficult task for them.” – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Blake Wesley (MCL sprain) is getting close to returning and likely will have a stint with the Austin Spurs in the G League before playing again for the big club. – 7:02 PM
Pop said Blake Wesley (MCL sprain) is getting close to returning and likely will have a stint with the Austin Spurs in the G League before playing again for the big club. – 7:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bruno Fernando is out with an illness for the Rockets vs. Spurs. Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher are game-time decisions. – 7:02 PM
Bruno Fernando is out with an illness for the Rockets vs. Spurs. Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher are game-time decisions. – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said Langford (back) and Richardson (ankle) are available after being listed as probable on the injury report.
“I think Doug is also,” Pop said, referring to McDermott, who was also listed as probable after missing the last 2 games with an ankle sprain. – 6:54 PM
Pop said Langford (back) and Richardson (ankle) are available after being listed as probable on the injury report.
“I think Doug is also,” Pop said, referring to McDermott, who was also listed as probable after missing the last 2 games with an ankle sprain. – 6:54 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
A note from shootaround this morning: Malaki Branham said Blake Wesley has added “four or five pounds of muscle” since hitting the shelf with the MCL tear.
“He’s looking good when he’s been on the court, so I can’t wait until he gets back.” – 6:53 PM
A note from shootaround this morning: Malaki Branham said Blake Wesley has added “four or five pounds of muscle” since hitting the shelf with the MCL tear.
“He’s looking good when he’s been on the court, so I can’t wait until he gets back.” – 6:53 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich comments on Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail. #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/eD90IQ4xBH – 6:52 PM
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich comments on Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail. #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/eD90IQ4xBH – 6:52 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs injury report longer than a CVS receipt for this one against the Rockets pic.twitter.com/bboaDynbhc – 6:35 PM
Spurs injury report longer than a CVS receipt for this one against the Rockets pic.twitter.com/bboaDynbhc – 6:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have downgraded Vassell (left knee soreness) from doubtful to out for tonight vs. Houston. It’s basically an injury management move to help heal an injury that forced him to miss a few games earlier this season. – 6:00 PM
Spurs have downgraded Vassell (left knee soreness) from doubtful to out for tonight vs. Houston. It’s basically an injury management move to help heal an injury that forced him to miss a few games earlier this season. – 6:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs (long) injury report:
OUT
– Devin Vassell (knee soreness)
– Jakob Poeltl (knee bruise)
– Jeremy Sochan (quad contusion)
– KBD (mid-foot sprain)
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
PROBABLE
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Josh Richardson (ankle sprain)
– Romeo Langford (back) – 5:51 PM
Spurs (long) injury report:
OUT
– Devin Vassell (knee soreness)
– Jakob Poeltl (knee bruise)
– Jeremy Sochan (quad contusion)
– KBD (mid-foot sprain)
– Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
PROBABLE
– Doug McDermott (ankle sprain)
– Josh Richardson (ankle sprain)
– Romeo Langford (back) – 5:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“When you look at that trio, when you talk about team, they epitomize that.” 🏀🤝
Don’t miss our Big 3 Week conclusion with Manu’s episode of The Ring of the Rowel, out tomorrow on Spurs YouTube channel! 🎞 https://t.co/flSqRFiAT7
#Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/TYjlqP2ozM – 5:49 PM
“When you look at that trio, when you talk about team, they epitomize that.” 🏀🤝
Don’t miss our Big 3 Week conclusion with Manu’s episode of The Ring of the Rowel, out tomorrow on Spurs YouTube channel! 🎞 https://t.co/flSqRFiAT7
#Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/TYjlqP2ozM – 5:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which Texas team will be the first to score 50 PTS?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:46 PM
Which Texas team will be the first to score 50 PTS?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:46 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
You heard him, Spurs Fam 💯
Join us tonight as we honor #Spurs50 alum @terryporter30 and cheer on the squad against the Rockets!
Tickets here🎟: https://t.co/sETZZldv5l pic.twitter.com/iICNN99aDG – 4:40 PM
You heard him, Spurs Fam 💯
Join us tonight as we honor #Spurs50 alum @terryporter30 and cheer on the squad against the Rockets!
Tickets here🎟: https://t.co/sETZZldv5l pic.twitter.com/iICNN99aDG – 4:40 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Obi Toppin: Toppin is the second player to suffer a non-displaced fracture of the fibular head this season after San Antonio’s Zach Collins sustained the injury in early November. Collins missed 10 games (21 days). – 4:31 PM
Re: Obi Toppin: Toppin is the second player to suffer a non-displaced fracture of the fibular head this season after San Antonio’s Zach Collins sustained the injury in early November. Collins missed 10 games (21 days). – 4:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Quick trip to San Antonio for some Thursday night hoops! 👏
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/HvV1XfZY8B – 4:30 PM
Quick trip to San Antonio for some Thursday night hoops! 👏
⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/HvV1XfZY8B – 4:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alperen Sengun was whistled for 5.2 fouls per 36 minutes last season. That number is down to 4.7 this season, so I asked Stephen Silas what he sees as a reason for the decline pic.twitter.com/u3ROxRQBVw – 4:16 PM
Alperen Sengun was whistled for 5.2 fouls per 36 minutes last season. That number is down to 4.7 this season, so I asked Stephen Silas what he sees as a reason for the decline pic.twitter.com/u3ROxRQBVw – 4:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He was very aggressive. He was bumping and holding and as penetration came, he was getting to his verticality and just playing”
Alperen Sengun fouled out Monday, but he managed to play close to 12 minutes with 5 fouls showing the progress he’s made audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:13 PM
“He was very aggressive. He was bumping and holding and as penetration came, he was getting to his verticality and just playing”
Alperen Sengun fouled out Monday, but he managed to play close to 12 minutes with 5 fouls showing the progress he’s made audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 4:13 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The Spurs will try to snap their 11-game losing streak against the Rockets. Here’s a preview including a Spurs injury update and projected Spurs starters: spurstalk.com/spurs-rockets-… – 3:32 PM
The Spurs will try to snap their 11-game losing streak against the Rockets. Here’s a preview including a Spurs injury update and projected Spurs starters: spurstalk.com/spurs-rockets-… – 3:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets are favored for the first time all season tonight in San Antonio. I took a closer look at the matchup for @gallerysports gallerysports.com/preview-rocket… – 3:13 PM
The Rockets are favored for the first time all season tonight in San Antonio. I took a closer look at the matchup for @gallerysports gallerysports.com/preview-rocket… – 3:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The #Rockets, @MemorialHermann and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center teamed up to host our annual Blood Drive!
Thank you to everyone who donated 🤘 pic.twitter.com/B03ogzJMHg – 3:13 PM
The #Rockets, @MemorialHermann and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center teamed up to host our annual Blood Drive!
Thank you to everyone who donated 🤘 pic.twitter.com/B03ogzJMHg – 3:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
ICYMI: I took a look at the progress being made by the Rockets 2021 draft class gallerysports.com/evaluating-the… – 3:10 PM
ICYMI: I took a look at the progress being made by the Rockets 2021 draft class gallerysports.com/evaluating-the… – 3:10 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott discussed whether or not the Rockets are playing better or are they just winning games and looked at Tari Eason’s hot stretch
Audacy: audacy.com/sportsradio610……
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/2yXsZj… – 3:10 PM
On the latest episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast, @brandonkscott discussed whether or not the Rockets are playing better or are they just winning games and looked at Tari Eason’s hot stretch
Audacy: audacy.com/sportsradio610……
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/2yXsZj… – 3:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/HK717gpuhY – 3:06 PM
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/HK717gpuhY – 3:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/QKvmrXoXP1 – 3:04 PM
We’ve got your Saturday plans covered 💯
Come hangout with your Spurs fam & cheer on the team as they take on the Miami Heat. Party starts at 4PM with great giveaways happening all game long! pic.twitter.com/QKvmrXoXP1 – 3:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.