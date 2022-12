Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves: I'm really happy here

Gobert said he has never been in the visitor’s locker room of the arena, and Friday is going to feel at least a little “weird.” The Wolves already faced the Jazz in Minnesota, and that was different for Gobert, but Friday he’ll a crowd that used to cheer him on for nearly a decade. “I just want to enjoy the moment,” Gobert said. “There’s a lot of people that I have a lot of love for over there. There’s a lot of great memories. … I just want to enjoy the moment and, of course, get a win.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / December 8, 2022