Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves: I'm really happy here

“I’m really happy here,” Rudy Gobert said. “Like I said, it takes time. You build relationships, you create memories and obviously trying to win a championship here would be amazing. That’s the goal, that’s why I’m here.” It’s a goal Gobert never reached in Utah, but that doesn’t mean his time there was a failure. Far from it, especially when he considers all that he had to leave behind. “I feel the love. It’s beyond basketball,” Gobert said of Jazz fans. “… For me, it means a lot to just see that regardless of what happens on the business side. On the human side, people are always going to have my back.”
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
One of the last to leave the Timberwolves locker room, Rudy Gobert wanted to watch the last few minutes of another game: Utah-GSW. He couldn’t help but be happy his old team won. Tomorrow, Gobert returns to Utah and the palace he called home for 9 years. startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 1:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
“I think he’s still the best rim protector in the league.” — Tim Connelly discusses the Rudy Gobert trade, the Wolves’ underwhelming start and more theathletic.com/3979037/2022/1… – 9:33 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert with a CLUTCH block to seal a win against Pacers 🚫
Rudy Gobert with a CLUTCH block to seal a win against Pacers 🚫
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
I wrote about how the Timberwolves learned something about Rudy Gobert that helped them in the most crucial moment of Wednesday’s win over Indiana. startribune.com/minnesota-timb… – 1:39 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards when asked if it seems like Rudy Gobert is getting comfortable:
Anthony Edwards when asked if it seems like Rudy Gobert is getting comfortable:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert:
Chris Finch on Rudy Gobert:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert on the Wolves building winning habits:
Rudy Gobert on the Wolves building winning habits:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert when asked about hearing “Rudy, Rudy” chants tonight at Target Center:
Rudy Gobert when asked about hearing “Rudy, Rudy” chants tonight at Target Center:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves have been hurt in drop coverage this season by bigs who can pick + pop — namely Myles Turner, who is 11/15 from 3 against the Wolves this season.
But tonight, down the stretch, the Wolves went to switching 5 to take away the pop.
The Wolves have been hurt in drop coverage this season by bigs who can pick + pop — namely Myles Turner, who is 11/15 from 3 against the Wolves this season.
But tonight, down the stretch, the Wolves went to switching 5 to take away the pop.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert: “I’m going to be able to keep raising my level and keep earning that trust. They got some glimpse of it, but they haven’t got to see the real Rudy yet.” – 12:13 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Gobert: “It’s on me to earn that trust. I think I’ve not been at the level I know I can be yet. I think tonight I was there… I’m going to be able to keep raising my level and keep earning that trust. They got some glimpse of it, but they haven’t got to see the real Rudy yet.” – 12:11 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gobert tonight:
16 PTS
20 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
Gobert tonight:
16 PTS
20 REB
3 STL
2 BLK
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rudy Gobert blocked Hield’s go-ahead layup attempt, then Nembhard turns the ball over.
Timberwolves, who led by 23, in the first half, outlast the Pacers 121-115.
Haliburton with 26/15a, Hield scored 26 with 7 3s and Turner had 23.
Rudy Gobert blocked Hield’s go-ahead layup attempt, then Nembhard turns the ball over.
Timberwolves, who led by 23, in the first half, outlast the Pacers 121-115.
Haliburton with 26/15a, Hield scored 26 with 7 3s and Turner had 23.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell saved the Wolves in the 4th with clutch shot-making and finding Gobert on the roll on the second to last possession of the game. Then Gobert sealed it with a game-winning block.
D’Angelo Russell saved the Wolves in the 4th with clutch shot-making and finding Gobert on the roll on the second to last possession of the game. Then Gobert sealed it with a game-winning block.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves hang on. Good win for them.
MIN 121, IND 115
Russell: 28 pts (15 in the 4th)
Gobert: 16 pts, 20 rebounds, go-ahead FTs and a big swat late
Wolves hang on. Good win for them.
MIN 121, IND 115
Russell: 28 pts (15 in the 4th)
Gobert: 16 pts, 20 rebounds, go-ahead FTs and a big swat late
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gobert with clutch FTs and a huge swat of Buddy.
Gobert with clutch FTs and a huge swat of Buddy.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
17 rebounds for Rudy Gobert in 24 minutes of play.
17 rebounds for Rudy Gobert in 24 minutes of play.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
17 boards for Rudy Gobert in 24 minutes. He’s been really good. – 10:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I think it was an awkward blockout by rookie Kendall Brown more than anything flagrant, ultimately tripping Gobert.
I think it was an awkward blockout by rookie Kendall Brown more than anything flagrant, ultimately tripping Gobert.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves couldn’t have asked for a better start. They lead 35-17 after one. Edwards taking control on the offensive end, attacking the rim for 14 points. Gobert with 6 points on three dunks to go with 9 rebounds. No notes. – 8:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pacers are switching 5 and Gobert knows it, hunting those effective post catches (the ones that lead to dunks, not moves). – 8:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert with two forceful dunks and 6 boards in 5 minutes – 8:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly assesses the Rudy Gobert trade, first quarter of the season and more
Timberwolves’ Tim Connelly assesses the Rudy Gobert trade, first quarter of the season and more
On Friday, Gobert will return to Utah for his first game since the Jazz traded him to Minnesota. Utah was Gobert’s only franchise. Nine seasons of playoff appearances, of Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Nine years of calling a place home. There’s still a lot of love between Gobert and the Jazz. “In this league when a player gets traded, usually people try to only focus on the basketball. But the way I am, things are bigger than just basketball,” Gobert said. “The community, there’s relationships. There’s a lot of people that always had my back.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / December 8, 2022
Gobert said he has never been in the visitor’s locker room of the arena, and Friday is going to feel at least a little “weird.” The Wolves already faced the Jazz in Minnesota, and that was different for Gobert, but Friday he’ll a crowd that used to cheer him on for nearly a decade. “I just want to enjoy the moment,” Gobert said. “There’s a lot of people that I have a lot of love for over there. There’s a lot of great memories. … I just want to enjoy the moment and, of course, get a win.” -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / December 8, 2022
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert on the win over the Pacers: “We gave up a 44-point second quarter, which should never happen again, ever. But we kept grinding, kept grinding, raised the level down the stretch and made some big plays to get the game.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / December 8, 2022
