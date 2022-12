Stanley Johnson joins Heat's G League affiliate

When asked about his opinion on the Pistons’ current young core, along with the hypothetical situation of a better start to his career had he been drafted alongside Detroit’s current nucleus, Stanley Johnson applauded the franchise’s rebuild and appeared remorseful for how his time with the team ended. “I think the group is amazing,” Johnson wrote. “(Dwane) Casey is amazing. Everything over there is great, we just didn’t figure it out. I’m 26. I’d love to right the wrong. Detroit loved on me crazy. The organization did too. I had a lot of growing up and trauma to deal with at 18/19 (years old).” -via Detroit News / November 22, 2022