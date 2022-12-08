Stanley Johnson joins Heat's G League affiliate

Michael Scotto: Stanley Johnson is joining the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, league sources told @HoopsHype. Miami has an open roster spot. Johnson shot a career-best 46.6 percent with the Lakers last season.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Hagedorn has been waived by the Heat’s G League affiliate in order to sign Stanley Johnson. – 2:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm through Heat source that Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, has acquired the rights to NBA veteran Stanley Johnson off the G League waiver wire. – 2:00 PM
Stanley Johnson is joining the Miami Heat's G League affiliate, Sioux Falls Skyforce, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Miami has an open roster spot. Johnson shot a career-best 46.6 percent with the Lakers last season.
When asked about his opinion on the Pistons’ current young core, along with the hypothetical situation of a better start to his career had he been drafted alongside Detroit’s current nucleus, Stanley Johnson applauded the franchise’s rebuild and appeared remorseful for how his time with the team ended. “I think the group is amazing,” Johnson wrote. “(Dwane) Casey is amazing. Everything over there is great, we just didn’t figure it out. I’m 26. I’d love to right the wrong. Detroit loved on me crazy. The organization did too. I had a lot of growing up and trauma to deal with at 18/19 (years old).” -via Detroit News / November 22, 2022
Stanley Johnson: Salt Lake City ain’t bad what so ever appreciate the hospitality. had a great camp was looking forward to a fun season. Grateful forever for the opportunity @Utah Jazz as a player and as a man. 💪🏾 -via Twitter @iAmSJ / October 15, 2022
Sarah Todd: Stanley Johnson has been waived by the Utah Jazz -via Twitter @NBASarah / October 15, 2022
