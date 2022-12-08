Trae Young buys $20 million home in Southern California

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is currently playing on a contract worth north of $240 million, so it’s no surprise he can afford some very nice things. Records show the Texas native, 24, who mainly splits his time between Atlanta and Oklahoma, has paid exactly $20 million for the sprawling Calabasas home of retired NFL linebacker Clay Matthews. The all-custom estate sits within the Estates at the Oaks, a double-gated community where other residents include Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
Source: James McClain @ Dirt
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks control Trae Young, rout Hawks in Garden
Defensive focus pays off as Quentin Grime limits Atlanta star to 19 points on 9-for-20 shooting with four turnovers. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:37 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
On tonight’s loss, Trae said
“They were making a lot of 3s tonight. In the past we’ve stringed the paint and not let them get into the paint and just kind of wanted to make them take contested and more threes… – 12:02 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Though Trae Young’s sneakers proclaimed him the “King of Broadway,” Julius Randle was the one who ruled things inside Madison Square Garden as the Knicks routed the Hawks, who lost another starter when Dejounte Murray went down.
apnews.com/article/atlant… – 11:28 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Trae Young’s latest Broadway show was a flop as Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes dominate the Hawks at MSG nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:02 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Is Trae Young actually good enough to have two coaches fired before he turns 25? If I’m asking this question, I already know the answer – 10:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae is shooting a career low 28.9% from three — the only player shooting below 30% with 150+ attempts.
He is 5-34 from three in his last 5 games (14.7%). pic.twitter.com/Z5iMHVvHuq – 10:07 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Jordan Goodwin just did the Trae Young-esque rise-up foul-drawing move on a trailing defender. The problem: the defender was Daniel Gafford, his teammate. And yet the Wizards still recovered and scored.
So that’s how this game is going. – 9:43 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks have pushed the lead to 20 late in the third. Hawks are down three starters and even Trae Young at MSG probably can’t overcome that. – 9:26 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Update from the Garden:
Knicks up 20. …Trae Young has been terrible….The PA announcer called Isaiah Hartenstein “Frank Kaminsky.” – 9:25 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has let the refs know how he feels. Got T’d up. Hawks trail 76-59 w/ 5:20 left in 3Q. – 9:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Grimes is up to 18 points – 6-for-8 overall and 4-for-6 from 3. And he’s guarding Trae Young and doing a pretty good job of it. – 9:11 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
For Trae Young and other young NBA stars, the path to the next level lies in the locker room, not the lane
By: @Bill Reiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/for-t… – 8:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Well, Luke Doncic had a huge crowd here for him. Donovan Mitchell had plenty cheering for him Sunday. But Trae Young – Knicks fans don’t forgive and forget. Loud boos as he’s introduced. – 7:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks @ Knicks starters:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
Jalen Johnson
Clint Capela – 7:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– 11-game slate
– CP3 returns to the Flashing Lights
– Ja relieved of Dorture Chamber
– MVP faceoff in the desert
– Trae back in the Garden
– Beam Team vs. the Mountain
NBA’s Closing Bell, join us!
📺 https://t.co/GpxYtYSGGA pic.twitter.com/MrEafVFcRd – 6:32 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae is always on GO when he hits The Garden — will he go off again tonight? 🗽
🍿 Hawks at Knicks
📺 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/N2yzLMOHjG – 5:51 PM
More on this storyline
Lauren L. Williams: Hawks practice updates: Trae Young did not practice today. He woke up this morning not feeling well and he stayed back at the team hotel. They will see how he feels tomorrow. Dejounte Murray will get an MRI on his ankle today. They should know more about him later today. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / December 8, 2022
