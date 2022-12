Trae Young buys $20 million home in Southern California

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is currently playing on a contract worth north of $240 million, so it’s no surprise he can afford some very nice things. Records show the Texas native, 24, who mainly splits his time between Atlanta and Oklahoma, has paid exactly $20 million for the sprawling Calabasas home of retired NFL linebacker Clay Matthews. The all-custom estate sits within the Estates at the Oaks, a double-gated community where other residents include Britney Spears, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.Source: James McClain @ Dirt