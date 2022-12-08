Zach LaVine not available in trade talks?

Except just-extended LaVine isn’t currently available, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on his network’s pregame show discussing the Knicks. “The Knicks will be watching Chicago. Is Zach LaVine a player who before the deadline possibly can become available? He certainly isn’t now.”
Source: Kurt Helin @ NBC Sports
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine not available for trade from Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/12/08/rep… – 6:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija held DeMar DeRozan to 3-9 shooting and 2 turnovers as well as Zach LaVine to 1-5 shooting in Wizards-Bulls yesterday. – 12:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“Spectacular,” DeMar DeRozan said.
“It’s a privilege,” Zach LaVine said.
I asked what’s it like to have Alex Caruso as a teammate.
Their answers are why you can’t glimpse a box score to gauge Caruso’s impact.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:44 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević delivered big play after big play down the stretch of Wednesday’s Bulls’ victory.
What’s the significance?
“I think we all just did our job,” LaVine said.
But it’s deeper than that.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:06 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine, on any significance of Bulls’ Big 3 making all the big plays down stretch: “I think we all just did our job. There were a lot of things we could’ve did better in the game, especially the first three quarters. But we all came through at the end, made winning plays.” – 11:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win..Bulls win…Bulls win.. 115-111. DeRozan-27pts. 25 each for LaVine and Vucevic ( 11 reb)
Bulls end three game slide. Wizards missed 9 free throws. Ballgame. – 10:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 115, Wizards 111
Wasn’t pretty through three quarters — and at times in the fourth. But DeRozan (27), LaVine (25) and Vucevic (25) combined for 77 points as Bulls outlasted Wizards down stretch in game it felt they had to have.
Next: Mavs on Saturday – 10:26 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 115, Wizards 111
Bulls snap 3-game skid
DeRozan 27 pts, 7 rebs, 4 assists
Vucevic 25 pts, 11 rebs, 2 stls, 2 blocks
LaVine 25 pts, 7 rebs, 5 assists
Caruso 9 assists, 4 steals
Vucevic had huge tip late to keep possession alive
Wizards scored 28 pts off 16 Bulls TOs – 10:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 115, Wizards 111.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Bulls closed this one well and snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago’s star trio led the way in crunch time.
DeMar DeRozan: 27/7/4
Nikola Vučević: 25/11/3
Zach LaVine: 25/7/5 – 10:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls are 4 of 5 from three point range in the 4th. Bulls 104-103 3:33 left 4th. LaVine-6 straight games of 20+ – 10:12 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
What was a sloppy game early has turned into a shotmaking slugfest.
Zach LaVine (x3) and Nikola Vucevic have combined for four 3-pointers in a row for Bulls. But Wizards have answered every punch so far.
102-101 Bulls, 4:34 Q4 – 10:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine splashes back-to-back game-tying 3-pointers. Huge pair of shots from Zach on another off shooting night. – 10:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Wizards take an 81-80 lead into the final quarter.
Zach LaVine is 4-for-13 from the floor with 12 points. DeMar DeRozan is 6-for-12 with 12 points.
Bulls have turned the ball over 16 times. – 9:54 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Listen to Caruso QB the defense.
-Before the inbound, gets LaVine’s attention 👍 to make sure he knows Barton is going to use Porzingis’ screen
-Recognizes the next action (Spain Leak). Shouts at the top of his lungs to call out Barton’s movement
-Gets the steal to top it off pic.twitter.com/Paqojk8wFu – 9:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Subtle thing but Donovan did quick, last-second sub of LaVine for that final offensive possession. And he’s 4-13.
That was LaVine’s complaint the night he got benched for closing time on his 1-14 night. He said at least put him in for final possession – 9:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This FT at 4:34 of 3rd is LaVine’s first point since 5:53 mark of 2nd quarter. – 9:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are doing a better job offensively of keeping guys involved. At half, Vuc has 10, Williams 9, LaVine 8, DeRozan & White 6.
But their 11-point lead over Wizards has dropped to 52-49 – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 52, Wizards 49 at half
Vucevic 10 pts, 6 rebs
Williams 9 pts
LaVine 8 pts, 6 rebs
Caruso 5 assists – 9:06 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
This has been an ugly 3-point shooting night so far.
Bulls are 4-for-12 from behind the arc with makes by LaVine, White and Williams. Wizards are 1-for-12 with one lone make from Kispert. – 9:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeRozan returns: 4pts 2 reb. Vucevic 7pts 4 reb. LaVine: 6-4-2. Wizards 0-5-3s. – 8:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Active first stint for Zach LaVine. 4 rebounds, 1 steal, few deflections. He’s also 2-for-3 from 3-point range, although he’s missed two makable looks at the rim (was 10-for-10 there vs. Kings) – 8:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine sinks a 3-pointer to send the Bulls up 12-10 before the Wizards take a timeout.
This feels like a must-win (or can’t-lose) game for both sides tonight. – 8:16 PM
DeMar DeRozan paused briefly before answering the question, not so much because he didn’t know what to say but more because he wanted to say it just right.D “Spectacular,” DeRozan finally said. The question — what’s it like having Alex Caruso as a teammate? — also got posed to Zach LaVine. “It’s a privilege,” LaVine said. -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ’The Knicks will be watching Chicago. Is Zach LaVine a player who before the trade deadline possibly could become available? He certainly isn’t now.’ -via YouTube / December 8, 2022
DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 13 of his 25—with one extremely important assist. And Nikola Vučević sank the go-ahead basket—off said LaVine assist—and came up with three hustle plays that helped the Chicago Bulls hold off the Washington Wizards. What significance does LaVine place in the Bulls’ three stars coming up clutch in closing time of the 115-111 triumph that snapped a three-game skid? “I think we all just did our job,” LaVine said. “There were a lot of things we could’ve did better in the game, especially the first three quarters. But we all came through at the end, made winning plays.” -via NBC Sports / December 8, 2022
