Bucks 0, Mavericks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (10:00 pm ET)

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/wh1uSSSKGC10:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
We’re in a holding pattern here in Dallas. Waiting for the first game on ESPN to get wrapped up. – 10:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bigger than basketball 🙏
#MFFL | #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/jTHsto2oYq9:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Late night hoops.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/6OFsI6ucEb9:54 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue dropped 31 points on Wednesday, his second-highest scoring total of the season so far. 🔥
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/mQMLbYfTEX9:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in Dallas, and I will not be in Houston, so I will tweet sparsely, perhaps sarcastically, or in GIFs.
Feel free to ask me anything / #AMA too. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak9:41 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Late night at AAC, we’re underway with Mavs Live on BSSW. Tipoff at 9:10 as Milwaukee visits the Mavs in their second meeting in a two week span. Bucks won 124-115 over Dallas on 11/27. Mavs have won 4 of 5 since. – 9:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/UtpJRRQJrr9:35 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday Night Fits 👔
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2peZFZOTJp9:21 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles is out here shooting again pregame. pic.twitter.com/hWGuwsVeTc9:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson started 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, and the Bucks never trailed as they went on to defeat Dallas 124-115 at home.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/XSO0CuIbXU8:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Secret Service Serge.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/12W8kcfcwG8:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd on playing at 9 p.m. in Dallas/tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Chicago: “Somebody thought it was a good idea . . . I understand TV pays the bills, but we could have played at 7:30 . . .
“I haven’t seen this before. This will be a first, but we’ll handle it with class.” – 8:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Down in Dallas.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/FRMiqF4hsS8:23 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Should be a fun one.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Zj7W2YvTpq7:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 42 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/7YTW5GoNc45:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
New day. Same energy.
⚡️⚡️⚡️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/cHCySDtkb05:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In Photos: Bucks get final reps in Dallas. – 4:02 PM

