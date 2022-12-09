Bucks 0, Mavericks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (11-11) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 0, Dallas Mavericks 0 (10:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Bigger than basketball 🙏
#MFFL | #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/jTHsto2oYq – 9:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue dropped 31 points on Wednesday, his second-highest scoring total of the season so far. 🔥
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/mQMLbYfTEX – 9:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m not in Dallas, and I will not be in Houston, so I will tweet sparsely, perhaps sarcastically, or in GIFs.
Feel free to ask me anything / #AMA too. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
MIL starters: Middleton, Giannis, Lopez, Allen, Holiday
9:10 tip @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
High fives all around ✋
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/TMCHsizU0x – 9:38 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Late night at AAC, we’re underway with Mavs Live on BSSW. Tipoff at 9:10 as Milwaukee visits the Mavs in their second meeting in a two week span. Bucks won 124-115 over Dallas on 11/27. Mavs have won 4 of 5 since. – 9:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/UtpJRRQJrr – 9:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday Night Fits 👔
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2peZFZOTJp – 9:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Joe Ingles is out here shooting again pregame. pic.twitter.com/hWGuwsVeTc – 9:10 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson started 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, and the Bucks never trailed as they went on to defeat Dallas 124-115 at home.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/XSO0CuIbXU – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns pregame before facing #Pelicans
It’s a bit tamed from last season without JaVale McGee, but there are similarities.
See the whole thing on my rankbarnes Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/ddIKaVtXYh – 8:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner has a season-high 32 points after that pull-up 2.
His career-high is 38, which came against the Bucks last season on 12/28/21. – 8:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Montell Jordan is playing halftime tonight.
It’s not quite the Ja Rule performance I saw in Milwaukee a few years back, but I’ll stay in my seat. – 8:33 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd on playing at 9 p.m. in Dallas/tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Chicago: “Somebody thought it was a good idea . . . I understand TV pays the bills, but we could have played at 7:30 . . .
“I haven’t seen this before. This will be a first, but we’ll handle it with class.” – 8:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd refers to the Mavs’ next two games as a “doubleheader.” It’s a 9 pm tip at home vs. Bucks followed by 7 pm in Chicago tomorrow. Kidd: “Somebody’s got to look at this, because it’s not right.” – 8:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Duren hits a short middy. He works on a shot a lot after practices, but we haven’t seen him take many jumpers yet – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian gets Detroit on the board with a pullup middy with 10:17 on the clock. Got hit with his second foul on the other end for defending Ja too closely before Ja rose for a shot, not sure about that one. Slow start for the Pistons – 8:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers leading the shorthanded Wizards 69-65 at half. Hield already with three 3s and 19pts, Mathurin has 14 off the bench.
Porzingis, who played for Carlisle in Dallas, has been perfect. 9 for 9 with 20pts.
Both teams shooting better than 64%!!! – 8:03 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers leading the shorthanded Wizards 69-65 at half. Hield already with three 3s and 19pts, Mathurin has 14 off the bench.
Porzingis, who played for Carlisle in Dallas, has been perfect. 9 for 9 with 20pts.
Both teams shooting better than 58%. – 8:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is like a six out of 10 on the regular-season must-win scale for the Lakers. They can still escape this road trip at .500 with a win Sunday over the Pistons, but it would be really, really nice to prove the Bucks win wasn’t a fluke. – 7:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Lakers coach Darvin Ham and PJ Tucker sharing a moment pregame. Ham was an assistant coach for the Bucks in 2021 with Tucker on the title team. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Z2OAmJ9EW6 – 7:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Late night 🏀. Luka and Giannis but we know the real headliner is . . . pic.twitter.com/LOR5PIg7Vq – 7:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Frank Ntilikina was forced to grow up fast with the Knicks, as he explained to the Daily News:
“I handle things better and I’m a much better man, a much version of myself than I was when I was 18.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Breaking lineup news
– Rudy returns to Utah
– Luka vs. Giannis
– No Fox in Cleveland
– AD enters Joel’s lair
– West Top 2
Huge night. Previewing it all on the NBA’s Closing Bell now through tip.
📺 https://t.co/EeXf29Q6zU pic.twitter.com/ltBA3c3Sv6 – 6:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
What about the rest of the East? Can Cleveland, Philadelphia and others compete with Milwaukee and Boston in a seven-game series.
YouTube: youtu.be/T_CAfOqG7AY
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:47 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass Alumni Blog via @HovoKyos From SBC Mock Mavericks to Mavs Podcast — check out Hov’s story as his stewardship of the Mavericks in our mock deadline practicum led to hosting his own show on the team
sportsbusinessclassroom.com/from-sbc-mock-… – 5:41 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Now talking about the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that has weirdly flown under the radar despite being the second-best team in the league. Why they can/can’t win the title.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 42 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/7YTW5GoNc4 – 5:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
New day. Same energy.
⚡️⚡️⚡️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/cHCySDtkb0 – 5:02 PM
New day. Same energy.
⚡️⚡️⚡️
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson didn’t miss a game due to injury last year.
His first DNP last season came December 22 due to health and safety protocols (4 games).
Jackson missed only 3 games after protocols, all due to rest on second night of b2b (3/14 at CLE, 4/1 at MIL, 4/10 vs OKC). – 4:41 PM
