Bucks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

December 9, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $9,993,673 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $12,979,509 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Woods
@markbritball
Newcastle Eagles guard Denzel Ubiaro joins the latest edition of the MVP Cast.
He tells us about becoming a movie stunt double as a celluloid Antetokounmpo, his globetrotting life and how the Eagles plan to get back on track.
Download now or stream 👇
https://t.co/YmQ9yWpXw6 pic.twitter.com/ZHVgoVBAJn3:45 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home