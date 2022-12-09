Charles Barkley: 'It's time to break up the Bulls, blow it up, it's time'

During an appearance this week on Chicago’s WMVP-AM 1000, Barkley had similar views on the Chicago Bulls. “It’s time to break up the Bulls,” he said. “Blow it up. It’s time. You’ve got some good players, you’re not good enough. It’s time to start the rebuild. “Come on, man, you’re not close. The Celtics and the Bucks are on a whole other level than [the rest of] the Eastern Conference.”
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
A new triple-double king is in Memphis. I broke down Ja Morant’s scoring, rebounding and passing on his way to history.
“I’ve been saying it since coming out of the draft, I love to pass the ball.”
Hey there, Charles Barkley.
Charles Barkley on @NBAonTNT:
“The Thunder man… SGA is flat out balling.. he’s been the best 2 guard in the NBA all year.
Everybody thought OKC was in the Wembanyama sweepstakes. They’re playing competitive basketball. Shout out to the coach. Giddey is doing a fantastic job.” – 1:32 AM
Darvin Ham told TNT Anthony Davis is playing better because Charles Barkley keeps calling him “Street Clothes” – 7:33 PM
ESPN 1000: Charles Barkley says it’s time to break up the #Bulls with @WaddleandSilvy & @TWaddle87 -via Twitter / December 9, 2022
Charles Barkley on the Miami Heat: It might be time to break the team up and start over. They got some contracts that’s like … they’re no good. So, they need to start over. That’s my personal opinion, it’s like, hey, trade some of these guys to contenders or teams that [can] get us some young guys and start over. -via Heat Nation / December 8, 2022
Kevin Durant: This clown does not have g14 classification to speak on the god, we’ve never had a real human interaction…carry on haaaa -via Twitter / December 3, 2022
