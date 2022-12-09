De'Aaron Fox dealing with right foot injury for more than a month

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox sat in front of his locker following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks late Wednesday night while a member of the team’s medical staff applied ointment and a light wrap to his right foot. Fox revealed he has been playing through a lingering injury that has caused pain and discomfort for more than a month. Fox told The Sacramento Bee he sustained the injury in a Nov. 5 win over the Orlando Magic. Fox said an MRI showed he suffered a bruise to his foot. “It’s been hurting for a while,” Fox said. “Since Orlando, actually.”
Source: Sacramento Bee
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No, De’Aaron Fox doesn’t look the same as he did to start the season but spare me from the Twitter doctors telling him to take nights off.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De’Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
People don’t realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De’Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
2022-23 Western Conference All-Stars, per TPA
Starters
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Nikola Jokic
Anthony Davis
Domantas Sabonis
Bench
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Zion Williamson
Lauri Markkanen
LeBron James
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox pic.twitter.com/up5HZtge8L – 2:10 PM
Asked how much the foot is bothering him, Fox said: “A lot.” Fox indicated he does not expect to be sidelined by the injury as the Kings prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the second game of a six-game road trip. -via Sacramento Bee / December 9, 2022
Sacramento: De’Aaron Fox (right foot soreness) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against Cleveland. -via HoopsHype / December 8, 2022
Jason Anderson: From Kings PR: With his second assist of the game at the 5:33 mark of Q2 at MIL, De’Aaron Fox now has 2,129 assists. He surpasses Mitch Richmond (2,128) for 2nd in total assists in the Sacramento era. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 7, 2022
