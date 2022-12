De'Aaron Fox will not play in Cleveland

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox sat in front of his locker following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks late Wednesday night while a member of the team’s medical staff applied ointment and a light wrap to his right foot. Fox revealed he has been playing through a lingering injury that has caused pain and discomfort for more than a month. Fox told The Sacramento Bee he sustained the injury in a Nov. 5 win over the Orlando Magic. Fox said an MRI showed he suffered a bruise to his foot. “It’s been hurting for a while,” Fox said. “Since Orlando, actually.” -via Sacramento Bee / December 9, 2022