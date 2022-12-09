De'Aaron Fox will not play in Cleveland

Sean Cunningham: De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis will not play tonight in Cleveland
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
Source: Twitter @SeanCunningham
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Kings leading scorer, G De’Aaron Fox out with right foot soreness vs. Cavs – 7:20 PM
Kings leading scorer, G De'Aaron Fox out with right foot soreness vs. Cavs – 7:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘Soreness’ wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM
'Soreness' wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De'Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Even a 50% De’Aaron Fox is hard to replace. Even when he isn’t scoring, his presence on the floor opens up opportunities for others.
Huge opportunity for Davion Mitchell tonight, but it’s on everyone to step up. – 6:33 PM
Even a 50% De’Aaron Fox is hard to replace. Even when he isn’t scoring, his presence on the floor opens up opportunities for others.
Huge opportunity for Davion Mitchell tonight, but it’s on everyone to step up. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will start in place of De’Aaron Fox tonight vs. the Cavaliers. – 6:03 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown says Davion Mitchell will start in place of De'Aaron Fox tonight vs. the Cavaliers. – 6:03 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox will not play tonight. TD will also miss his second game in a row. – 5:58 PM
De'Aaron Fox will not play tonight. TD will also miss his second game in a row. – 5:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m told there’s still no official word on Kings guards De’Aaron Fox (foot) and Terence Davis (back) for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. We’ll hear from Mike Brown in about 20 minutes. – 5:41 PM
I'm told there's still no official word on Kings guards De'Aaron Fox (foot) and Terence Davis (back) for tonight's game against the Cavaliers. We'll hear from Mike Brown in about 20 minutes. – 5:41 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Kevin Love out for Kings game tonight with lower back soreness. G Donovan Mitchell is questionable with soreness in right leg. Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade also out. Kings G De’Aaron Fox questionable with right foot soreness. – 12:18 PM
F Kevin Love out for Kings game tonight with lower back soreness. G Donovan Mitchell is questionable with soreness in right leg. Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade also out. Kings G De'Aaron Fox questionable with right foot soreness. – 12:18 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
No, De’Aaron Fox doesn’t look the same as he did to start the season but spare me from the Twitter doctors telling him to take nights off.
None of us know anything. – 10:51 PM
No, De'Aaron Fox doesn't look the same as he did to start the season but spare me from the Twitter doctors telling him to take nights off.

None of us know anything. – 10:51 PM
None of us know anything. – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De’Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
Kings trail the Bucks 68-61 at the half. Malik Monk has 14 points. 13 for Harrison Barnes. De'Aaron Fox having another quiet night so far. – 9:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
De'Aaron Fox has passed Mitch Richmond for second place on the Sacramento era all-time assist list with 2,129. Only Mike Bibby has more. – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
People don’t realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De’Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
People don't realize how difficult that finger roll high off the backboard layup is that De'Aaron Fox just pulled off. Incredible skill looking easy. – 8:37 PM
Jason Anderson: Kings coach Mike Brown says the team will take De’Aaron Fox’s foot injury “day-by-day” and “see how he feels.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / December 9, 2022
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox sat in front of his locker following a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks late Wednesday night while a member of the team’s medical staff applied ointment and a light wrap to his right foot. Fox revealed he has been playing through a lingering injury that has caused pain and discomfort for more than a month. Fox told The Sacramento Bee he sustained the injury in a Nov. 5 win over the Orlando Magic. Fox said an MRI showed he suffered a bruise to his foot. “It’s been hurting for a while,” Fox said. “Since Orlando, actually.” -via Sacramento Bee / December 9, 2022
Asked how much the foot is bothering him, Fox said: “A lot.” Fox indicated he does not expect to be sidelined by the injury as the Kings prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the second game of a six-game road trip. -via Sacramento Bee / December 9, 2022
