Donovan Mitchell inactive against Kings

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs really missed Donovan Mitchell in that first quarter on the offensive end. They struggled to find good shots once Darius Garland went to the bench. They’re down 31-20 to the Kings after the first. – 8:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Donovan Mitchell and his 29-point scoring average sidelined with R leg soreness. F Kevin Love also out with back soreness. – 7:13 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
‘Soreness’ wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Caris LeVert & Lamar Stevens in the #Cavs starting lineup tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen.
Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (low back soreness) are both out tonight.
Tip-off is set for 7:30PM on @BallySportsCLE. Come join us! – 6:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The #Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (Right Lower Leg Soreness) and Kevin Love (Low Back Soreness) tonight vs. SAC.
Cavs starters: Garland, LeVert, Stevens, Mobley and Allen #LetEmKnow – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Donovan Mitchell (leg) has been ruled out out for tonight’s Kings-Cavaliers game. – 6:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is OUT tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert will start in his place
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/12/d… – 6:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell just emerged from the tunnel on street clothes 80 minutes before tip off. That’s a pretty strong sign he’s out tonight. – 6:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis are both out for the Sacramento Kings tonight in Cleveland. Still waiting to see if Donovan Mitchell can play for the Cavs. – 6:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
J.B. Bickerstaff says Donovan Mitchell “didn’t do a lot” at shootaround this morning. Still no official word on his status. – 5:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Cavaliers gameday: De’Aaron Fox, Terence Davis, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love updates sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:52 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Kevin Love out for Kings game tonight with lower back soreness. G Donovan Mitchell is questionable with soreness in right leg. Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade also out. Kings G De’Aaron Fox questionable with right foot soreness. – 12:18 PM
Chris Fedor: No sign of #Cavs Donovan Mitchell here at shootaround this morning. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 9, 2022
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Caris LeVert has a wine colored starters jersey on at shootaround today. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable with right lower leg soreness. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / December 9, 2022
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Kings/Cavs game with right foot soreness. Terence Davis is also questionable with lower back soreness. Donovan Mitchell is questionable for Cleveland with right lower leg soreness. Kevin Love and Dean Wade are out. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 8, 2022
