Donovan Mitchell inactive against Kings

James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Kings/Cavs game with right foot soreness. Terence Davis is also questionable with lower back soreness. Donovan Mitchell is questionable for Cleveland with right lower leg soreness. Kevin Love and Dean Wade are out. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 8, 2022

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Caris LeVert has a wine colored starters jersey on at shootaround today. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable with right lower leg soreness . -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / December 9, 2022

F Kevin Love out for Kings game tonight with lower back soreness. G Donovan Mitchell is questionable with soreness in right leg. Dylan Windler, Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade also out. Kings G De’Aaron Fox questionable with right foot soreness. – 12:18 PM

J.B. Bickerstaff says Donovan Mitchell “didn’t do a lot” at shootaround this morning. Still no official word on his status. – 5:51 PM

De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis are both out for the Sacramento Kings tonight in Cleveland. Still waiting to see if Donovan Mitchell can play for the Cavs. – 6:14 PM

Donovan Mitchell just emerged from the tunnel on street clothes 80 minutes before tip off. That’s a pretty strong sign he’s out tonight. – 6:20 PM

The #Cavs will be without Donovan Mitchell (Right Lower Leg Soreness) and Kevin Love (Low Back Soreness) tonight vs. SAC.Cavs starters: Garland, LeVert, Stevens, Mobley and Allen #LetEmKnow

Caris LeVert & Lamar Stevens in the #Cavs starting lineup tonight, alongside Darius Garland, Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen.Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (low back soreness) are both out tonight.Tip-off is set for 7:30PM on @BallySportsCLE . Come join us! – 6:37 PM

‘Soreness’ wins its share on a Friday night in Cleveland, featuring two really good, exciting teams. Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love, De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis all out with it. Next men up. – 6:43 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.