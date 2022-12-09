Hawks 64, Nets 68: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (13-12) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday December 9, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 64, Brooklyn Nets 68 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets clinging to a 68-64 lead at the break. Brooklyn shot .659 percent, their best in a first half so far this season. Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back-and-forth with 22 points each. #Hawks – 8:41 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
HALF: Nets 68, Hawks 64
Hawks trailed by 12 to begin 2Q, but they got aggressive and attacked. They shot 25-45 from the floor and 6-14 from 3.
Young leads the Hawks w/ 22p/4a
Bogi has 13p
Griffin 10p – 8:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets lead the Hawks 68-64 at the half.
Kevin Durant and Trae Young going back and forth. Both have 22 points.
Brooklyn’s perimeter defensive woes continue. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Hawks 68-64. Nets led by as many as 12, but it chipped down to four. Trae Young is coking with 22 points. Kevin Durant has as many. T.J. Warren up to nine, which has been nice to see. Same question as previous games in this homestand. Can Nets pull away? – 8:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Atlanta is still keeping this game close and that’s largely because of Brooklyn’s turnovers (11) and Trae Young being Trae Young. Young has 20pts so far in the 1st half – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Trae Young’s heating up. He just hit a step back 2 over Day’Ron Sharpe and is up to 20 points on 12 shot attempts. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
We’ve got Kyrie called for a travel and KD called for a carry in this first half. What’s next? – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Trae Young tried to deceive Joe Harris by signaling for a screen — from someone who was in the crowd. Not sure it worked but it was fun to watch – 8:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren with a spinning turnaround jumper. Warren has 7 points on 3/3 shooting from the field. Nice to see given his two year absence. #NetsWorld – 8:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving free throws put Brooklyn ahead 57-47 with 5:27 left in the half. The #Nets are shooting .667, led by Kevin Durant’s 18 on 9-of-11. – 8:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is heating up. 8 straight points pushes Brooklyn’s lead to 10.
Nets’ next step is finding how to incorporate him alongside Simmons. – 8:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s pull-up 3 gives the Nets a 10-point lead over the Hawks at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter. And I just found out Dave East is performing at the half. – 8:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks were on a 13-3 run and pulled the game w/in 2. But Kyrie Irving is coming alive and the lead is back up to 10. Hawks trail 55-45 w/ 6:36 in the half. – 8:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Day’Ron Sharpe checks in. Appears he’s getting some run at the five over Kieff tonight. – 8:22 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has reached double digits for the 10th time this season … He is one of 10 rookies to net 10-or-more points in 10 games this season. – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie just putback a deflection plus the foul all in one motion while backwards.
That was one of the most athletic plays I’ve ever seen. – 8:21 PM
Kyrie just putback a deflection plus the foul all in one motion while backwards.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
3 fouls on Onyeka Okongwu w/ 7:02 in 2Q. Clint Capela returns. – 8:21 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi hits B2B 3’s and the Hawks are back w/in 6 after trailing by 12. 750 career 3PM for Bogi. – 8:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic has reached 750 career three-pointers with his second triple tonight … Bogdanovic is the 79th active player to reach that milestone. – 8:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In tonight’s first quarter, Trae Young finished with 14 points and three assists, his second period this season reaching those totals and the 40th such quarter of his career. – 8:12 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks’ Jedi defense continues.
The Cavs & Hawks combined to shoot just 14-of-71 on 3s (19.7%) over their past two games combined. And you’d think someone, anyone would start hitting just SOME 3s against them.
But not so far tonight.
Hornets 2-of-12 from deep at the half. – 8:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
18 points in the first QUARTER for @Kevin Durant 💰 pic.twitter.com/0uNxREKKbe – 8:09 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Well it’s clear that Kevin Durant woke up feeling good. After the 1st qtr, Durant has 18pts and went 9-11 FG – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Hawks 36-30. KD has half the Nets’ points. Most of the guys have added a bucket here or there. – 8:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
1Q: Nets 36, Hawks 30
The Hawks shot 11-23 from the floor while allowing the Nets to go 16-22.
The Nets outscored the Hawks 22-16 in the paint. – 8:08 PM
1Q: Nets 36, Hawks 30
The Hawks shot 11-23 from the floor while allowing the Nets to go 16-22.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It may be one of those nights for Kevin Durant.
18 points on 9/11 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Nets lead Hawks 36-30 after one. – 8:08 PM
It may be one of those nights for Kevin Durant.
18 points on 9/11 shooting in the 1st quarter.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is rolling in the first quarter already. He’s got 18 points — he’s 9-for-11 from the field — and has a rebound and an assist in 12 minutes. – 8:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has now swiped at least one steal in 12 straight games, the longest active rookie steal streak in the NBA and the second-longest streak by a first-year Hawk in the last 40 years (Stacey Augmon, 15 games, 2/13/92 – 3/13/92). – 8:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Stop on one end, bucket on the other pic.twitter.com/pzrPUiKEqH – 8:01 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has now made at least one three-pointer in 11 consecutive games, the longest active rookie 3FGM streak this season and the longest for a Hawks rookie since De’Andre Hunter’s 16 straight games from 11/10/19 – 12/11/19. – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Raptors assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Raptors assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have eight assists on 11 baskets, lead 23-17. Kevin Durant with 12 points in eight minutes. A.J. Griffin, who went to high school at nearby Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, has eight for the hawks. Son of Hawks assistant/Seton Hall’s own Adrian Griffin. – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons looks great in that point/center role surrounded by 4 shooters. Offense was moving beautifully through him.
Only caveat is Kyrie’s involvement was very minimal. – 7:56 PM
Ben Simmons looks great in that point/center role surrounded by 4 shooters. Offense was moving beautifully through him.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4:36 1Q Hawks call timeout as Nets score 7 unanswered. Nets 23, Hawks 17 – 7:56 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks going back to pandemic season style lately:
In wins over the Hawks and Cavs, the Knicks averaged a pace of 96.25 possessions per game, which, projected across the season, would be the slowest in the NBA right now. – 7:55 PM
Knicks going back to pandemic season style lately:
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Downside, the Hawks haven’t been able to capitalize on the turnovers they’ve forced. They’ve scored just two points off 4 turnovers. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner is your sixth man tonight. In for Simmons. Seth Curry checks in right behind him for Harris. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
➕ so far: Ben Simmons looks outstanding in his return.
➖ so far: Nets careless turnovers continue. – 7:53 PM
➕ so far: Ben Simmons looks outstanding in his return.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Long Island Nets at halftime 46-50.
Vernon Carey Jr and Jordan Schakel each lead the team with 10. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving just got called for a travel. Wonder how many of those he’s got in his career. I’d guess not many. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Really good patience from the Hawks. Trae Young set up a nice play to draw a double team on him that helped get AJ Griffin wide open in the corner for a 3. Only 2 assists for the Hawks on the stat sheet but it feels like the ball is moving nicely. – 7:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets pay tribute to Britney Griner who was released from Russia yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CG1nNolv3n – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets pay tribute to Britney Griner who was released from Russia today. pic.twitter.com/UzoY9YFXUu – 7:49 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Nets take a moment to welcome home Brittney Griner. pic.twitter.com/YrPOhYOxqS – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets have a PSA to welcome Brittney Griner home. pic.twitter.com/Ar3gmTguBe – 7:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin has now swiped at least one steak in 12 straight games, the longest active rookie steal streak in the NBA and the second-longest streak by a first-year Hawk in the last 40 years (Stacey Augmon, 15 games, 2/13/92 – 3/13/92). – 7:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young opens tonight’s game against the Nets w/ a 3 at the top of the key. You love to see it. – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Welcome back Ben Simmons. He takes it all the way to the basket for the first points of the game. – 7:41 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Hawks tip shortly. BK looking to close out the homestand 6-1. Ben Simmons is back. Nic Claxton is out. No Dejounte for ATL. Curious to see who else gets minutes at the five behind Simons. Updates coming. – 7:27 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go and Long Island Nets are tied after 1, 22-22.
Davion Mintz leads the team with 7. – 7:25 PM
The Capital City Go-Go and Long Island Nets are tied after 1, 22-22.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
KD poses with artist Tim Goodman who designed the KD15 he’s holding. pic.twitter.com/7pcRPTbSGY – 6:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington will wear protective eye wear after getting poked in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/b1Eg3mGFjh – 6:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets dealt tough injury blow with Nic Claxton ruled out Friday vs. Atlanta with hamstring tightness. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kevi… – 6:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton said his hamstring just tightened up yesterday, but he expects to be fine. #nets – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young warming up ahead of tonight’s game against the Nets. pic.twitter.com/Mj7YzoR2np – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn on if Nets thought about resting KD on Sat. –the second night of a back to back: “I think we’re going to take this thing game by game, but I think we do have to be smart about what it looks like in the future. We don’t have another back to back until Jan. 19th, I believe” – 6:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE.
As previously mentioned, De’Andre Hunter is OUT. pic.twitter.com/NqCO0n6xMx – 6:19 PM
Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE.
As previously mentioned, De’Andre Hunter is done. pic.twitter.com/9PpvxdB4Ce – 6:17 PM
Trent Forrest is AVAILABLE.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets need to really hope Nic Claxton’s hamstring doesn’t become a nagging injury.
Clax is leading the league in field goal percentage (72.7) and ranks 4th in blocks per game (2.2) this season.
His rebounding, rim protection and perimeter defense have been massive for Brooklyn. – 6:16 PM
Nets need to really hope Nic Claxton’s hamstring doesn’t become a nagging injury.
Clax is leading the league in field goal percentage (72.7) and ranks 4th in blocks per game (2.2) this season.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Clint Capela has done a good job this season of communicating with the guards in terms of setting screens and giving them what they need. – 6:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Nets. – 6:01 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
With Nic Claxton being OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, Jacque Vaughn said the starters are: Irving, Durant, Harris, O’Neale, Simmons – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Nic Claxton is day-to-day. Doesn’t seem worried about the hamstring tightness. – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Day’Ron Sharpe was recalled from G League yesterday and will be available. #Nets – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons will start at center for the injured Nic Claxton #NetsWorld – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the starting five will be Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons tonight. – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is expected to play about 20 minutes tonight vs the #Hawks and sit tomorrow. Yuta Watanabe will sit tonight and play at the #Pacers. #NBA #Nets – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will likely get around 20ish minutes tonight, but no hard number. He won’t play tomorrow in Indy. But Yuta Watanabe will. – 5:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton isn’t getting an MRI, or expected to be out long-term. #Nets – 5:49 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jacques Vaughn said the goal is for the Nets to go 6-1 on their homestand. He said they’ll giving Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic some extra attention tonight. – 5:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Jacques Vaughn said the goal is for the Nets to go 6-1. He said they’ll giving Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic some extra attention tonight. – 5:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is out for the #Nets vs the #Hawks. He is one of Brooklyn’s more valuable players. His defense is tough to replicate. #NBA – 5:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Nic Claxton out of tonight’s game with right hamstring tightness. – 5:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Nic Claxton (right hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. Hawks. – 5:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Nic Claxton is OUT tonight with right hamstring tightness. – 5:20 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.
nba.com/bulls/news/ask… – 5:08 PM
Ask Sam (me) about the 2020 NBA draft, Cam Reddish, the Lakers, yes again, the Royals including Donald, ‘Melo, Trae and DeMar.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
SATURDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
Arizona vs. IU in Vegas, 7:30 pm ET (FOX)
Alabama at Houston, 3 (ABC)
KU at Missouri, 5:15 (ESPN)
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 (ESPN2)
Auburn vs. Memphis (Atlanta), 5 (ESPN2)
San Diego St vs. Saint Mary’s (Phoenix), 3 (ESPN2)
UAB at West Va, 6 (ESPN+) – 2:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Asked Billy Donovan if he expects Zach LaVine to play both ends of B2B this weekend
Summary: LaVine wants to play. Bulls medical still taking knee management day by day, will see how he feels after DAL. Bulls off Mon/Tue after ATL, so cause for optimism he’ll play both. But TBD – 2:07 PM
Asked Billy Donovan if he expects Zach LaVine to play both ends of B2B this weekend
